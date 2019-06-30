finanzen.net
19.08.2019 18:29
Bewerten
(0)

OKYO Pharma Announces Collaboration with Prof. Pedram Hamrah to Evaluate Proprietary Lead Compounds as Non-Opioid Analgesics Targeting G-Protein Coupled Receptors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO), a biotechnology company developing targeted drugs for inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce a collaborative agreement with Pedram Hamrah, MD, Ophthalmology Scientist and Cornea Specialist at Tufts Medical Center, and Professor of Ophthalmology at Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, to evaluate proprietary lead compounds, targeting G-protein coupled receptors ("GPCRs), as non-opioid analgesics.

Based on our preclinical research, we have identified novel Bovine Adrenal Medulla ("Bam8) analogs that have potential to ameliorate inflammation and neuropathic pain. The research collaboration with Dr. Hamrah is focused on evaluation of our lead compounds as non-opioid analgesics to suppress corneal neuropathic pain using a mouse ocular pain model recently developed in Dr. Hamrahs laboratory at Tufts Medical Center, Boston. Dr. Hamrah is a prominent key opinion leader in Ocular Immunology, Inflammation and Ocular Pain. Recently, he was featured in The Wall Street Journal article on When Routine Eye Surgery Leads to Debilitating Pain ( https://www.wsj.com/articles/when-routine-eye-surgery-leads-to-debilitating-pain-11562008367 ). These collaborative studies will provide additional Proof-of-Concept results for the Bam8 analogs as potential non-opioid analgesics.

OKYO is focused on GPCR Technology Platform, a novel approach to develop innovative therapies for inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain management. More than 40% of the drugs available in the global market target GPCRs. Large market potential and growth exists for GPCR targeted drugs for treating a wide variety of indications such as inflammation, oncology, cardiovascular diseases and inflammatory eye diseases including dry eye, uveitis and allergic conjunctivitis.

In addition to non-opioid analgesics program, OKYO is also pursuing development of Chemerin receptor agonist that targets inflammatory pathways to treat dry eye syndrome, uveitis and allergic conjunctivitis. Previously, OKYO presented preclinical studies demonstrating anti-inflammatory activity of OKYO-0101, a Chemerin receptor agonist, to suppress dry eye symptoms in a mouse model and ocular safety in rabbits in a Late Breaking Poster Session at the 14th Congress on Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics in New Orleans (March 2019)1.

IND-enabling studies for both, Chemerin and Bam8 are ongoing at OKYO and we anticipate IND submission for Chemerin agonist for dry eye indication by Q4 2020 and Bam8 for ocular pain indication by Q2 2021.

"Neuropathic corneal pain is a severe, chronic and debilitating disease, said Dr. Hamrah. "No commercially available treatments are currently available for this condition, so we are excited about this collaboration to test new compounds in our pre-clinical model of this disease.

"Non-opioid strategies for chronic pain are central to solve the opioid public health crisis. We are thrilled to identify novel non-opioid GPCR agonists as lead candidates for IND-enabling studies, that have potential to ameliorate neuropathic pain said Dr. Raj Patil, Senior Director R&D, OKYO Pharma Limited.

Cited Reference

1. R. Patil, B. Harwood, A. Kopin, K. Shailubhai (2019) OKYO-0101, an agonist of G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR), ameliorates inflammation in an experimental model of dry eye disease in mice. 14th Congress on Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics, New Orleans, LA

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

Website: www.okyopharma.com

About Prof. Hamrah

Prof. Hamrah is a clinician/scientist and prominent KOL in the field of dry eye disease, ocular pain, and ocular immunology. He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Senior Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and is a Gold Fellow at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology. Prof. Hamrah currently serves as the Associate Editor for the journals The Ocular Surface, Translational Vision, Science & Technology, and 'BMC Ophthalmology Section Editor for 'Eye, Assistant Editor for the journal 'Ocular Immunology and Inflammation and is a member of several other editorial boards. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed articles, over 40 reviews and book chapters, and has given more than 100 lectures and presentations worldwide.

About non-opioid analgesics

Opioid therapy is the most common therapy in the management of acute and chronic pain. However, opioid medications carry a risk of abuse and addiction by either the patient or health professional. Drug overdoses have become a leading cause of death in Americans under 50, with a majority of those deaths from opioids use. Therefore, consideration of non-opioid strategies for pain management is highly beneficial to patients. Despite their disadvantages, opioids are still the most prescribed drug for chronic pain management. The use of non-opioid analgesics may cut down the use of opioid.

About dry eye disease

Dry eye is a multifactorial disease caused by a chronic lack of sufficient lubrication and moisture on the surface of the eye and is reaching epidemic proportions. Symptoms of dry eye include constant discomfort and irritation accompanied by inflammation of ocular surface, visual impairment, and potential damage to ocular surface. Estimated prevalence of dry eye, which is frequently under-recognised, ranges from about 5% to 35% in different age groups, the most common being in adults over the age of 50. Thus, dry eye syndrome is seen as a major burden in public healthcare.

Nachrichten zu OKYO Pharma Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr OKYO Pharma News
RSS Feed
OKYO Pharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu OKYO Pharma Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene OKYO Pharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere OKYO Pharma News
Werbung

Inside

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DZ BANK - Anleihemärkte senden SOS - folgt jetzt der Crash?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones weiter seitwärts
Bei Wirecard klingelt die mobile Kasse
Das große Börsenspiel 2019! Jetzt anmelden und einen Jaguar, jede Woche 2.222 Euro und 9x iPhone X gewinnen!
Video: S&P500 gibt nicht auf!
Tesla  Bären haben gerade noch die Kurve bekommen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur OKYO Pharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

OKYO Pharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So beerdigt die GroKo den Traum vom Eigenheim
Wie Sie nach dem Schulabschluss die Kindergeld-Lücke vermeiden
Mietpreisbremse wird um fünf Jahre verlängert
Strafzinsen für alle? Das ist die neue Realität für Ihr Geld
Diese Hochhäuser werden auch mit Körperwärme beheizt

News von

DAX: Abwärtstrend unterbricht - die Gründe, die Aussichten
Warum der Ölpreis weiter fallen dürfte
Wirecard-Aktie spurtet nach oben: Warum Investoren gerade jetzt zuschlagen
Dax steigt: Hoffnung auf Konjunkturhilfen gibt Europas Börsen Auftrieb
USA setzen Handelsverbot für US-Firmen mit Huawei weitere 90 Tage aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich höher -- BASF will Dividende perspektivisch anheben -- Trump: Handelsstreit-Einigung von Chinas Vorgehen in Hongkong abhängig -- Vapiano, 1&1 Drillisch, Bankenaktien im Fokus

Deutsche Wohnen verkauft rund 6.350 Wohneinheiten. US-Regierung verlängert Erlaubnis für Geschäfte mit Chinas Huawei. Goldpreis fällt unter 1.500-Dollar-Marke. METRO-Chef sperrt sich nicht gegen Kretinsky-Vertreter im Aufsichtsrat. Vorzeigefonds von Pimco verzockt sich mit US-Hypotheken. Handelskrieg macht Chinesen Appetit auf Kryptowährungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 33 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings


Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Marktturbulenzen nehmen zu. Investieren Sie nun vermehrt in "sichere Häfen"?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:00 Uhr
DAX schließt deutlich höher -- BASF will Dividende perspektivisch anheben -- Trump: Handelsstreit-Einigung von Chinas Vorgehen in Hongkong abhängig -- Vapiano, 1&1 Drillisch, Bankenaktien im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:27 Uhr
Gutschein zum Euro Investor im Wert von 129,- Euro
Aktie im Fokus
18:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
MTU Aero Engines AG Em 2017A2G83P
Braas Monier Building Group S.A.BMSA01
XING (New Work)XNG888
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100