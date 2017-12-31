02.04.2018 22:47
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that effective April 2, 2018, it has acquired the assets of Berlin Metals LLC, based in Hammond, Indiana. Terms in the all-cash deal were not disclosed.

With approximately $50 million in annual sales, Berlin Metals was founded in 1967 and is one of the largest North American service centers processing and distributing prime tin mill products and stainless steel strip in slit coil form. The Company is also a supplier of galvanized, light gauge cold rolled sheet and strip; and other coated steels in coil form, to customers in the building products, automotive, and specialized industrial markets.

"This acquisition adds new products and markets, both of which are central to our growth strategy, said Olympic Steels Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Siegal. "Berlin Metals also has a growing stainless steel business, compounding our organic growth in these products. With minimal customer overlap, this is a perfect complement to existing operations.

The purchase includes four coil slitters operating from a 120,000 square foot facility in Hammond. Berlin Metals will continue to operate under its well-known brand and the management team, including President Roy Berlin, will remain at the Company. The business will be included in Olympic Steels Specialty Metals Flat Products reporting segment, which is led by President, Specialty Metals Andy Markowitz, and is expected to be accretive to 2018 earnings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "may, "will, "anticipate, "should, "intend, "expect, "believe, "estimate, "project, "plan, "potential, and "continue, as well as the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate Berlin Metals into our business and risks inherent with the Berlin Metals acquisition in the achievement of expected results, including whether the acquisition will be accretive and within the expected timeframe. We undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements or to otherwise update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or to reflect events, circumstances or any other unanticipated developments arising after the date on which such statements are made. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Companys CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 31 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Companys website at www.olysteel.com or http://ir.olysteel.com/Contact_Us?BzID=2195

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Olympic Steel Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.04.18
BRIEF-Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals (Reuters Business)
28.02.18
Ausblick: Olympic Steel präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
06.11.17
Ausblick: Olympic Steel stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.04.17
Mid-Day Market Update: athenahealth Drops On Weak Results; Olympic Steel Shares Climb (EN, Benzinga earnings)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Olympic Steel News
RSS Feed
Olympic Steel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Olympic Steel Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.06.2011Olympic Steel buyDavenport & Company LLC
24.08.2005Update Olympic Steel Inc.: In-LineGoldman Sachs
28.06.2005Update Olympic Steel Inc.: HoldJefferies & Co
10.05.2005Update Olympic Steel Inc.: HoldKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
07.06.2011Olympic Steel buyDavenport & Company LLC
24.08.2005Update Olympic Steel Inc.: In-LineGoldman Sachs
28.06.2005Update Olympic Steel Inc.: HoldJefferies & Co
10.05.2005Update Olympic Steel Inc.: HoldKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Olympic Steel Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Olympic Steel News

02.04.18BRIEF-Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals
02.04.18BRIEF-Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals
02.04.18BRIEF-Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals
Weitere Olympic Steel News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum private Altersvorsorge? - Jetzt gratis Ratgeber herunterladen
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Ab in die Defensive!
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: WTI weiterhin mit Potential?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 06. April 2018
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Einstelliger Kursbereich möglich
ING Markets: DAX - Effektive Gegenwehr oder letztes Aufgebot?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Olympic Steel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Olympic Steel Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wohnungsbesichtigung auf dem Holodeck
Das ändert sich im April für die Verbraucher
Deutschlands Pendler-Problem verschärft sich
Das sollten Sie wissen, bevor Sie die Sommerreifen aufziehen
Tausende Leihfahrräder fluten deutsche Städte

News von

Max Otte: Jede Hausse hat ein Ende
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Der große Check: Die besten Aktien aus dem TecDax
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Tech-Aktien unter Druck: Warum Amazon, Google und Co. jetzt ins Depot gehören

News von

Darum könnte der Datenskandal Facebook schon bald wirtschaftlich ruinieren
adidas hat eine App auf den deutschen Markt gebracht, die über die Zukunft des Unternehmens entscheiden kann
Darum sollten Sie Ihr iPhone nicht im Auto aufladen
Skandale und schlechte Nachrichten in der Wirtschaftswelt: Ein Experte verrät, was wirklich Sorgen machen sollte
Grafik zeigt: Die aggressive Werbestrategie von Facebook geht auf - zumindest derzeit

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus

Microsoft spaltet sich anscheinend auf. Barclays zahlt 2 Milliarden Dollar zur Beilegung von Rechtsstreit. Fusionspartner Linde und Praxair anscheinend wegen EU-Kartellprüfung in Sorge. Glencore sichert sich für Refinanzierung 9,09 Milliarden Dollar. S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.03.18
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus
Sonstiges
02.04.18
Nur für kurze Zeit: Abo im Wert von 159 € geschenkt
Aktie im Fokus
02.04.18
Bericht über Apples Chip-Pläne lässt Intel-Aktie abstürzen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
adidas AGA1EWWW