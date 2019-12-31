finanzen.net
Jetzt neu: finanzen.net Ratgeber Youtube-Channel mit hilfreichen Erklär-Videos. Jetzt kostenlos abonnieren-w-
24.03.2020 21:30

ON Semiconductor Draws Down $1.17 Billion From Its Revolving Credit Facility

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) today announced that it has drawn down approximately $1.17 billion from its revolving credit facility. The company has no immediate use of the funds, and it has made the withdrawal out of abundance of caution to have access to sufficient liquidity in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. With this withdrawal, the company has made full use of its $1.97 billion revolving line of credit.

"The withdrawal of approximately $1.17 billion from our revolving line of credit significantly enhances our liquidity position by adding to approximately $894 million of cash on our balance sheet at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, said Bernard Gutmann, chief financial officer and executive vice president of ON Semiconductor. "With a history of prudent and aggressive cost management in the wake of challenging conditions, we are very confident that ON Semiconductor should be able to successfully weather the current macroeconomic challenges.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Companys products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

This document contains "forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or incorporated in this document could be deemed forward-looking statements, particularly statements about the future financial performance of ON Semiconductor, including financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "believes, "estimates, "expects, "projects, "may, "will, "intends, "plans, or "anticipates, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among these factors are our revenue and operating performance; economic conditions and markets (including current financial conditions); risk related to changes in tariffs or other government trade policies, including between the U.S. and China; risks related to our ability to meet our assumptions regarding outlook for revenue and gross margin as a percentage of revenue; effects of exchange rate fluctuations; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; changes in demand for our products; changes in inventories at our customers and distributors; risks associated with restructuring actions and workforce reductions; technological and product development risks; risks that our products may be accused of infringing the IP rights of others; enforcement and protection of our intellectual property rights and related risks; risks related to the security of our information systems and secured network; availability of raw materials, electricity, gas, water, and other supply chain uncertainties; our ability to effectively shift production to other facilities when required in order to maintain supply continuity for our customers; variable demand and the aggressive pricing environment for semiconductor products; our ability to successfully manufacture in increasing volumes on a cost-effective basis and with acceptable quality for our current products; risks associated with our acquisitions and dispositions generally, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and dispositions; including our acquisition of Quantenna Communications, Inc.; risks that acquisitions or dispositions may disrupt our current plans and operations, the risk of unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from acquisitions or dispositions and difficulties arising from integrating and consolidating acquired businesses, our timely filing of financial information with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) for acquired businesses, and our ability to accurately predict the future financial performance of acquired businesses); competitor actions, including the adverse impact of competitor product announcements; pricing and gross profit pressures; risks associated with the addition of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and its non-U.S. affiliates and subsidiaries, and other customers, to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry Security Entity List; loss of key customers; order cancellations or reduced bookings; changes in manufacturing yields; control of costs and expenses and realization of cost savings and synergies from restructurings; the costs to defend against or pursue litigation and the potential significant costs associated with adverse litigation outcomes; risks associated with decisions to expend cash reserves for various uses in accordance with our capital allocation policy such as debt prepayment, stock repurchases, or acquisitions rather than to retain such cash for future needs; risks associated with our substantial leverage and restrictive covenants in our debt agreements that may be in place from time to time; risks associated with our worldwide operations, including changes in trade policies, foreign employment and labor matters associated with unions and collective bargaining arrangements, continuing political unrest in markets in which we do significant business, including Hong Kong, as well as man-made and/or natural disasters, public health and safety outbreaks affecting our operations or financial results, including as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19; the threat or occurrence of international armed conflict and terrorist activities both in the United States and internationally; risks of changes in U.S. or international tax rates or legislation; risks related to the potential impact of climate change and regulations related thereto on our operations; risks and costs associated with increased and new regulation of corporate governance and disclosure standards; risks related to new legal requirements; and risks and expenses involving environmental or other governmental regulation. Additional factors that could affect our future results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2020 (our "2019 Form 10-K"), and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

You should carefully consider the trends, risks, and uncertainties described in this document, our 2019 Form 10-K, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks, or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition, or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Nachrichten zu ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.02.20
ON Semiconductor-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
04.02.20
ON Semiconductor: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
02.02.20
Ausblick: ON Semiconductor stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.08.19
ON Semiconductor stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
03.08.19
Ausblick: ON Semiconductor stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
ON Semiconductor: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
27.04.19
Ausblick: ON Semiconductor informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.03.19
Wie Experten die ON Semiconductor-Aktie im März einstuften (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ON Semiconductor News
RSS Feed
ON Semiconductor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.08.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.03.2019ON Semiconductor BuyB. Riley FBR
08.03.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.02.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.11.2018ON Semiconductor Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.08.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.03.2019ON Semiconductor BuyB. Riley FBR
08.03.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.02.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.11.2018ON Semiconductor Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
20.01.2012ON Semiconductor holdNeedham & Company, LLC
04.11.2011ON Semiconductor neutralCitigroup Corp.
21.10.2011ON Semiconductor neutralUBS AG
04.08.2011ON Semiconductor neutralUBS AG
04.02.2011ON Semiconductor neutralCredit Suisse Group
04.11.2009ON Semiconductor DowngradeMorgan Stanley
06.04.2006ON Semiconductor DowngradeCrédit Suisse

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ON Semiconductor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ON Semiconductor News

29.02.20ON Semiconductor-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
06.03.20Apple supplier ON Semiconductor issues revenue warning as coronavirus weighs
04.03.20Why Is ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
17.03.20GT Advanced Technologies : GT Advanced Technologies and ON Semiconductor Sign Agreement for Production and Supply of Silicon Carbide Material
06.03.20ON Semiconductor cuts Q1 revenue forecast on coronavirus fears
09.03.20Flex. ON Semiconductor Latest Tech Firms Hit By Coronavirus
11.03.20ON Semiconductor launches 900V and 1200V SiC MOSFETs for demanding applications
18.03.20GTAT and ON Semiconductor sign five-year. $50m deal for production and supply of SiC material
Weitere ON Semiconductor News
Werbung

Inside

Fed sorgt für Stimmungswechsel bei Edelmetallen
Solidvest: Grundlagen des Vermögensaufbaus
Hapag-Lloyd sieht Licht am Ende des Tunnels
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Erholung denkbar
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Continental, Beiersdorf
SOCIETE GENERALE: adidas: Günstige Ausgangslage für einen Inline-Optionsschein
Coronakrise: Update zu Marktlage und Portfolioanpassung
Beiersdorf  Desinfektionsmittel
HelloFresh profitiert vom Kochen in den eigenen vier Wänden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ON Semiconductor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ON Semiconductor Peer Group News

13:58 UhrIntel. Xilinx stocks get upgrades at Goldman Sachs while Applied Materials falls off conviction list
20.03.20Why Is Analog Devices (ADI) Down 27.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
15.03.20Why Cognex. NCR. and Xilinx Stocks Surged Higher on Friday
10.03.20Versal Premium: Xilinx bringt ACAPs mit 112G-Transceivern
09.03.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Microsoft. ResMed. Maxim Integrated Products and Signature Bank
03.03.20MÄRKTE USA/Fed schickt Aktien und Rentenrenditen auf Talfahrt
03.03.20MÄRKTE USA/Fed stützt Aktien nur kurz
03.03.20MÄRKTE USA/Ausgebliebene G7-Maßnahmen sorgen für Enttäuschung
03.03.20Co-Diagnostics' stock tumbles after Maxim downgrades following massive run up in price
03.03.20MÄRKTE USA/Ausgebliebene G7-Maßnahmen sorgen für Enttäuschung

News von

DAX legt elf Prozent zu  nur ein Strohfeuer?
In der Krise ist Streaming Disneys große Hoffnung
Die wichtigsten Infos zum Putzen mit hoher Frequenz
Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es

News von

DAX im Minus: Massive Fed-Hilfen begrenzen Verluste an Europas Börsen
RKI: Neuansteckungen in Deutschland gehen zurück
DAX-Chartanalyse: Größere Erholung bleibt Wunschdenken
Newsticker Corona: Zahl der Todesfälle in England steigt um 46 auf 303
DAX im Plus: Börsen starten durch - Fed-Geldspritzen wirken mit Verspätung

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich mit zweistelligem Plus -- Wall Street mit sattem Grün -- Intel setzt Aktienrückkäufe aus -- Goldpreis über 1.600 Dollar -- Boeing, Salzgitter, PUMA, LPKF, BVB, RATIONAL, Nordex im Fokus

GM ruft Kreditlinie in Milliardenhöhe ab. Kurzarbeit für rund 80.000 VW-Beschäftigte in Deutschland. Ryanair streicht wegen Corona-Pandemie alle Flüge. Schaeffler setzt Prognose für 2020 aus. Deutsche Wirtschaft bricht im März ein. thyssenkrupp und AB InBev: Prognose gestrichen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:04 Uhr
DAX letztlich mit zweistelligem Plus -- Wall Street mit sattem Grün -- Intel setzt Aktienrückkäufe aus -- Goldpreis über 1.600 Dollar -- Boeing, Salzgitter, PUMA, LPKF, BVB, RATIONAL, Nordex im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:11 Uhr
Anlegen in der Krise: Der neue YouTube-Kanal der Ratgeber-Redaktion vermittelt Börsenwissen
Ausland
22:15 Uhr
Nike-Aktie steigt nachbörslich kräftig: Nike überrascht mit Umsatzplus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747