ON Semiconductor to Acquire Quantenna Communications

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON)
("ON Semiconductor) and Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTNA)
("Quantenna) today announced that they have entered into a definitive
agreement for ON Semiconductor to acquire Quantenna for $24.50 per share
in an all cash transaction. The acquisition consideration represents
equity value of approximately $1.07 billion and enterprise value of
approximately $936 million, after accounting for Quantennas net cash of
approximately $136 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2018. The
acquisition significantly enhances ON Semiconductors connectivity
portfolio with the addition of Quantennas industry leading Wi-Fi
technology and software capabilities.
"We are very pleased to welcome Quantenna to ON Semiconductors team.
The acquisition of Quantenna is another step towards strengthening our
presence in industrial and automotive markets. The combination of ONs
expertise in highly efficient power management and broad sales and
distribution reach, and Quantennas industry leading Wi-Fi technologies
and software expertise creates a formidable platform for addressing fast
growing markets for low-power connectivity in industrial and automotive
applications, said Keith Jackson, president and chief executive officer
of ON Semiconductor. "I am very excited about the opportunity this
acquisition creates for customers, shareholders, and employees of the
two companies.
"Todays announcement is great news for Quantenna employees and
customers worldwide. As part of ON Semiconductor, Quantenna will benefit
from a world-class organization in our commitment to providing the best
end user experience for our customers, stated Dr. Sam Heidari, chairman
and chief executive officer of Quantenna. "We are proud of our
accomplishments and look forward to a smooth transition with the ON
Semiconductor team to pursue exciting new opportunities for Quantennas
talented employees and reinforce our longstanding position as a leading
Wi-Fi technology innovator.
Following consummation, the transaction is expected to be immediately
accretive to ON Semiconductors non-GAAP earnings per share and free
cash flow, excluding any non-recurring acquisition related charges, the
fair value step-up inventory amortization, and amortization of acquired
intangibles.
The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. ON
Semiconductor intends to fund the transaction through cash on hand and
available capacity under its existing revolving credit facility.
Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Quantennas
stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing
conditions. The transaction has been approved by ON Semiconductors and
Quantennas boards of directors and is expected to close in the second
half of 2019. No approval of the stockholders of ON Semiconductor is
required in connection with the proposed transaction.
Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisor to ON Semiconductor.
Qatalyst Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Quantenna,
along with OMelveny & Myers LLP, who served as legal advisor.
Teleconference
ON Semiconductor will host a conference call for the financial community
at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), on March 27, 2019, to discuss
this announcement. ON Semiconductor will also provide a real-time audio
webcast of the teleconference on the Investors page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com.
The webcast replay will be available at this site approximately one hour
following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for
approximately one year following the conference call. Investors and
interested parties can also access the conference call through a
telephone call by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155
(International). In order to join this conference call, you will be
required to provide the Conference ID Number - which is 7271535.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Companys products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable,
world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and
ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices
and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and
the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
About Quantenna Communications
Quantenna (Nasdaq: QTNA)
is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions.
Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi
technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate
with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed,
range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional
approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi
solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005791/en/