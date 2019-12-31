finanzen.net
08.08.2020 19:00

ON Semiconductor to Explore Sale of Niigata Manufacturing Facility

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, today announced it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Niigata, Japan. The intended sale of Niigata facility is part of the companys plan to optimize its manufacturing footprint and sharpen its focus on highly differentiated power, analog and sensor products. The company will begin searching for strategic buyers to enter into a mutually beneficial arrangement that is expected to facilitate an orderly transition of products from its facility in Niigata to other facilities in its network.

The Niigata facility is an automotive qualified facility, which meets the IATF 16949 global industry standard for quality management. The company believes that the facility is an attractive semiconductor manufacturing asset. The site is run by a highly skilled and productive workforce capable of managing a large mix of technologies.

The Niigata facility consists of two co-located wafer fabs with 215,000 square feet of clean room space, located on a 40 acre campus with 1.1 million square feet of building space. The large campus, existing infrastructure and capability of eight inch wafer manufacturing provide potential buyers a compelling growth opportunity. Currently, the facility supports the companys BCD, BiCMOS, CMOS, Discrete and Smart Discrete technologies.

ON Semiconductor remains committed to growing its presence in Japan, and the company recently added a large eight-inch wafer fab in Aizu to its manufacturing footprint. ON Semiconductor plans to continue to invest in its various functional groups, such as field service, research and development, solution engineering centers, and manufacturing plants to better serve its customers in Japan.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The companys products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

  • Follow @onsemi on Twitter.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

This document contains "forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or incorporated in this document could be deemed forward-looking statements, particularly statements about the future financial performance of ON Semiconductor, including financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "believes, "estimates, "expects, "projects, "may, "will, "intends, "plans or "anticipates or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among these factors are our revenue and operating performance; economic conditions and markets (including current financial conditions); risks related to our ability to meet our assumptions regarding outlook for revenue and gross margin as a percentage of revenue; effects of exchange rate fluctuations; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; changes in demand for our products; changes in inventories at our customers and distributors; risks associated with restructuring actions and workforce reductions; technological and product development risks; enforcement and protection of our intellectual property rights and related risks; risks related to the security of our information systems and secured network; availability of raw materials, electricity, gas, water and other supply chain uncertainties; our ability to effectively shift production to other facilities when required in order to maintain supply continuity for our customers; variable demand and the aggressive pricing environment for semiconductor products; our ability to successfully manufacture in increasing volumes on a cost-effective basis and with acceptable quality for our current products; risks associated with our acquisitions and dispositions generally, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions and dispositions, including our acquisition of Quantenna; risks that acquisitions or dispositions may disrupt our current plans and operations, (including the risk of unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from acquisitions or dispositions and difficulties arising from integrating and consolidating acquired businesses, our timely filing of financial information with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) for acquired businesses and our ability to accurately predict the future financial performance of acquired businesses); competitor actions, including the adverse impact of competitor product announcements; pricing and gross profit pressures; risks associated with the addition of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and its non-U.S. affiliates and subsidiaries, and other customers, to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry Security Entity List; loss of key customers; risks associated with restructuring actions and workforce reductions; order cancellations or reduced bookings; changes in manufacturing yields; control of costs and expenses and realization of cost savings and synergies from restructurings; the costs to defend against or pursue litigation and the potential significant costs associated with adverse litigation outcomes; risks associated with decisions to expend cash reserves for various uses in accordance with our capital allocation policy such as debt prepayment, stock repurchases or acquisitions rather than to retain such cash for future needs; risks associated with our substantial leverage and restrictive covenants in our debt agreements that may be in place from time to time; risks associated with our worldwide operations, including changes in trade policies, foreign employment and labor matters associated with unions and collective bargaining arrangements, continuing political unrest in markets in which we do significant business, including Hong Kong, as well as man-made and/or natural disasters and public health and safety outbreaks affecting our operations or financial results, including as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; the threat or occurrence of international armed conflict and terrorist activities both in the United States and internationally; risks of changes in U.S. or international tax rates or legislation; risks and costs associated with increased and new regulation of corporate governance and disclosure standards; risks related to new legal requirements; and risks and expenses involving environmental or other governmental regulation. Additional factors that could affect our future results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2020 (our "2019 Form 10-K") and from time to time in our other SEC reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this document, our 2019 Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Nachrichten zu ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.07.20
ON Semiconductor-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Juli (finanzen.net)
26.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: ON Semiconductor veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Juni 2020: So schätzen Experten die ON Semiconductor-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Experten sehen bei ON Semiconductor-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
ON Semiconductor gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
10.05.20
Ausblick: ON Semiconductor zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So stuften die Analysten die ON Semiconductor-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
26.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: ON Semiconductor öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ON Semiconductor News
RSS Feed
ON Semiconductor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.08.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.03.2019ON Semiconductor BuyB. Riley FBR
08.03.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.02.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.11.2018ON Semiconductor Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.08.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.03.2019ON Semiconductor BuyB. Riley FBR
08.03.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.02.2019ON Semiconductor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
16.11.2018ON Semiconductor Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
20.01.2012ON Semiconductor holdNeedham & Company, LLC
04.11.2011ON Semiconductor neutralCitigroup Corp.
21.10.2011ON Semiconductor neutralUBS AG
04.08.2011ON Semiconductor neutralUBS AG
04.02.2011ON Semiconductor neutralCredit Suisse Group
04.11.2009ON Semiconductor DowngradeMorgan Stanley
06.04.2006ON Semiconductor DowngradeCrédit Suisse

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ON Semiconductor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ON Semiconductor News

26.07.20Erste Schätzungen: ON Semiconductor veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
31.07.20ON Semiconductor-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Juli
11.07.20Stocks Showing Improving Market Leadership: ON Semiconductor Earns 82 RS Rating
03.08.20ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
07.08.20Why ON Semiconductor (ON) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Weitere ON Semiconductor News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Capital-Markets-Experte Philipp E. Eisel: ETF-Handel - Stabil in der Coronakrise?
Wasserstoff: Das Öl der Zukunft?
DZ BANK - Hilfe es wird Herbst! Drohen die traditionellen Rücksetzer am Aktienmarkt auch in diesem Jahr wieder?
Videospielgeschäft pusht Sony in der Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Ausbruch vonnöten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Die wertvollen US Tech-Aktien sind heute nicht so teuer wie im Boomjahr 2000.
Das ist erst der Anfang der Gold-Verteuerung
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur ON Semiconductor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ON Semiconductor Peer Group News

06.08.20Microchip Technology stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
06.08.20Xilinx CEO explains why there will be three generations of 5G equipment
05.08.20MÄRKTE USA/Service-PMI beflügeln - Nasdaq-Composite erstmals über 11.000 Pkte
05.08.20MÄRKTE USA/Gute Service-PMI treiben Wall Street weiter nach oben
05.08.20MÄRKTE USA/Schwache Daten stoppen Wall Street nicht
05.08.20MÄRKTE USA/Schwache Daten dürften Wall Street nicht stoppen
05.08.20Microchip Technology hebt die Dividende leicht an
05.08.20Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
05.08.20Microchip Technology (MCHP) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
04.08.20Microchip Technology stock falls on outlook

News von

Heizen durch Internetnutzung
204 Euro im Monat  Mit diesem Sparplan machen Sie Ihre Kinder zu Millionären
... aber V-förmig ist der Verlauf nicht
Sie wollen eine Wohnung kaufen? Das müssen Sie beachten
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 

News von

Nel Asa und McPhy im Vergleich: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie hat die besseren Kennzahlen
Aktiensplit kommt: Was das für die Apple-Aktie und Dow Jones-ETFs bedeutet
Plug Power-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Was ist da los?
Newsticker Corona: Norweger sollen Auslandsreisen vermeiden
DAX leicht im Plus: Jobaufbau in USA versöhnt Europas Anleger zum Wochenschluss

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Dow-Jones schließt leicht im Plus -- Mini-Dividende für JENOPTIK-Aktionäre -- Airbus erhält Aufträge für nur 4 Flugzeuge -- Wirecard, Daimler, GoPro, Uber im Fokus

Sammelklage gegen AUDI in Ingolstadt abgewiesen. ICE kauft Hypotheken-Firma für 11 Milliarden Dollar. SNP bleibt trotz deutlichen Verbesserungen in den roten Zahlen. AstraZeneca schließt Vereinbarung zur COVID-Impfstoffproduktion in China. TikTok: Trump will mit Verfügung Verkauf forcieren. Trump-Regierung droht chinesische Firmen von US-Börsen zu verbannen. Fraport meldet 17 Corona-Fälle auf Terminal-3-Baustelle.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn die Kurse steigen, denken viele Anleger vermehrt über Sicherungsmechanismen nach. Was halten Sie von Teilschutz-Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.08.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Dow-Jones schließt leicht im Plus -- Mini-Dividende für JENOPTIK-Aktionäre -- Airbus erhält Aufträge für nur 4 Flugzeuge -- Wirecard, Daimler, GoPro, Uber im Fokus
Ausland
19:17 Uhr
Autonome Fahrzeuge: Macht Googles Waymo oder Tesla das Rennen?
Aktie im Fokus
18:40 Uhr
Buffett-Firma profitiert von Börsenerholung: Berkshire Hathaway mit neuem Cash-Rekord
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
AlibabaA117ME
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
NikolaA2P4A9
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81