18.04.2019
On the Move Together

Energica, the Italian manufacturer of high-performing electric motorcycles, has signed a technological partnership with Omoove, a noted expert in Intelligent Mobility. Omoove is a company fully owned by Octo Telematics group, the leading global provider of telematics solutions and data analysis for the automotive insurance sector.

Thanks to this partnership, all Energica electric motorcycles will be equipped, as standard, with remote connectivity. This new technology vastly extends the full expanse of information already available on Energica motorcycles, thanks to the existing short range local connectivity that relies on Bluetooth technology.

The on-board telematic device (ProShare XT) Omoove, natively installed on Energica motorcycles, will allow real-time monitoring of the performance of the motorcycle through an app. This allows transmission of extensive information on the status of the bike, and intelligent alerts notifying the rider or owner if there is an interruption of the recharge or unexpected movement of the bike.

This collaboration will be strengthened further with Omooves sponsorship on the Ego Corsa Test bike used by the official Energica test rider Alessandro Brannetti for the development of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup racing motorcycles.

The Omoove logo will also be placed on the Energica Ego Sport Black, the street electric sportbike whose graphics denote the extraordinary development activity that the Energica technical team is carrying out for the FIM Enel MotoE races, for which Dorna has appointed the Modena-based company as the Single Manufacturer.

Giuseppe Zuco, CEO of Omoove and co-founder of Octo Telematics, said: "Today one of our dreams becomes reality. We have equipped the first high-performance electric motorcycle with the best connectivity technology available on the market. The people of Omoove share with me the pride of representing another success of Italian excellence. We want to bring the performance of Energica and the innovation of Omoove to the most beautiful roads in the world."

"Engines and innovation have always been in our DNA, our goal is to be able to give our customers not only a state-of-the-art product, but a connected and smart 'Energica' environment. Thanks to the partnership with Octo the driving experience on our products is amplified giving riders a new exclusive feeling," said Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

