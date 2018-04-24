Almost one-third (31 percent) of parents with students currently in
school or recently graduated say they may have to work longer or retire
later due to helping pay for their childs college education, according
to a survey commissioned by Discover Student Loans.
The survey also found that 31 percent of parents said they may not have
as much in retirement savings as they would like because of helping
their child pay for college. In addition, 25 percent of parents reported
that they may have to give up vacations, entertainment spending or other
things they may like to do in the future.
"While parents are often willing to make personal sacrifices to help
their child pay for college, its important they discuss their financial
contribution as a family and balance that with their long term budgeting
goals, said Nicole Straub, vice president for Discover Student Loans.
"This is especially meaningful as families start to receive award
letters, compare financial aid packages and apply for scholarships.
Despite the financial challenges they may face from helping their child
pay for college, the survey found that only 18 percent of parents
limited their childs college choice based on price.
"Parents and students should closely review their award letters since
they arent standardized and formats vary by school. To help make sense
of the numbers, Discover Student Loans offers a free award letter
comparison tool families can use to compare financial aid packages side
by side and determine what is most affordable, said Straub.
Discover Student Loans offers tools and resources to help parents and
students plan and pay for college. In addition to the award letter
comparison tool, students can use the free scholarship search with
access to more than three million scholarships worth more than $18
billion. For more information about Discover Student Loans, please visit www.discover.com/student-loans.
About the Survey
The Discover Student Loans national online survey of 2,015 students,
former students and parents in the United States was conducted between
April 26 May 7, 2018. Four similar surveys were administered among
specific target audiences, by Research Now, an independent survey
research firm. Target audiences included Parents of "College Bound
Students (age 16-18); Parents of Current and Former (Recently-graduated,
age 18-24); Current and Former (Recently-graduated, age 18-24) Students.
The margin of sampling error was +/-3 percentage points with a 95
percent level of confidence. For this survey only stats from Parents of
Current and Former (Recently-graduated, age 18-24) were used.
