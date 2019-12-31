finanzen.net
Warum es in der Krise, also genau jetzt, Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten-w-
31.03.2020 11:05

OneConnect's Gamma Lab Wins FinTech Team of the Year Award at The Asset for Two Consecutive Years

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCFT)", a leading technology-as-a-service platform serving financial institutions in China, is pleased to announce that its artificial intelligence research institute, Gamma Lab, won the FinTech Team of the Year award for its strong technical prowess, wide range of deployment scenarios across the financial sector and high-speed growth at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2020 held by Asian famous financial media The Asset. The Gamma O platform was awarded the Best Digital Financial Project for its success since launch in providing one-stop solutions that empowered financial institutions and technology service providers in connecting with each other.

OneConnect's Gamma O platform was awarded the Best Digital Financial Project at The Asset.

OneConnect's Gamma O platform was awarded the Best Digital Financial Project at The Asset. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Asset was founded in 1999, with its Triple A awards gaining a high level of influence and authority in Asian and international financial markets. For two consecutive years, Gamma Lab won the FinTech Team of the Year award, demonstrating OneConnect's industry leading position in both AI technology R&D and deployment.

Gamma Lab not only has the leading AI technology, but also deploys the technology in financial scenarios. Its remote agent service uses robots rather than humans to reach customers efficiently and understand their expectations through intelligent outbound calling. Standardization and full assurance of service quality can be achieved through smart customer service, while through batching of work orders, repetitive customer service tasks can be eliminated, saving both labor and time.

The Gamma O open platform has three core values:

  • build a shared platform where banks can utilize its suite of standardized products and solutions or create customized products according to their individualized requirements,
  • establish a set of strict service provider entry standards, with the goal of assuring a secure and reliable technology service platform for banks while guaranteeing security and continuity for service providers, and
  • provide a sandbox testing environment, driving the transformation of financial institutions and to financial innovation.

 

