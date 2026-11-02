OneGrowth Makes its Overseas Debut: China Telecom Smart APAC · AI Innovation Summit Held in Bangkok



EQS Newswire / 02/11/2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Werbung HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Last week, the China Telecom Smart APAC · AI Innovation Summit was held in Bangkok, Thailand. Focusing on AI development trends and cooperation in the digital and AI industries, the summit brought together government representatives, leading telecom operators from Asia-Pacific and around the world, technology innovation companies, and industry customers to explore new opportunities in AI infrastructure development, technological innovation, and industry applications. At the summit, the OneGrowth Global Collaboration and Co-Creation Initiative was officially launched, and China Telecom reached multiple cooperation agreements with regional partners, further advancing the deep integration of global digital and AI capabilities with local industry needs. The summit attracted near 400 guests from across the Asia-Pacific region.



OneGrowth Global Collaboration and Co-Creation Initiative Launched



At the summit, China Telecom held the launch ceremony for the "OneGrowth Global Collaboration and Co-Creation Initiative," together with representatives of partners including Singtel, NTT, AIS, TRUE, ETL, MEASAT, SenseTime on the stage. They announced the official launch of the initiative and witnessed OneGrowth's cooperation blueprint entering a new stage of implementation in Asia-Pacific.



Since the launch of the OneGrowth Global Cooperation in 2025, China Telecom has consistently upheld the cooperation philosophy of "Open, Nurture, and Empower" and the cooperation commitment of "Co-creation, Sharing, Co-governance, and Win-win," working with global partners to explore new models for the coordinated development of the digital and AI industries. OneGrowth's debut in Asia-Pacific is an important milestone in further deepening China Telecom's regional ecosystem cooperation.



Dr. Chomparee Chompurat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, pointed out that AI serves as a vital engine driving Thailand's digital transformation and economic growth. Thailand is actively accelerating AI adoption across key sectors—including agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and public services—to boost productivity, industry competitiveness, and public quality of life, while strengthening digital infrastructure such as high-performance computing, cloud services, and data centers. Dr. Chompurat emphasized that responsible AI governance, talent development, and international cooperation are critical pillars. Thailand looks forward to deepening pragmatic cooperation with international partners, including China Telecom, to jointly foster digital infrastructure, AI innovation, and technology development across the Asia-Pacific region.



Integrating Cloud and Network Resources to Power the AI Era



Liu Ziqian, General Manager of the Department of Science and Technology Innovation at China Telecom, shared China Telecom's innovation practices from infrastructure to intelligent applications.



Built on its Xirang intelligent cloud, China Telecom continues to advance cross-region and cross-architecture computing power scheduling, with more than 118 EFLOPS of computing power under unified management. Through XingChen TokenHub, it brings together more than 170 mainstream large models, and it is developing the XingChen AI foundation models and the TeleAgent, moving AI capabilities from model supply to task execution and business process applications. Globally, China Telecom has established branches in 53 countries and regions and promoted the building of a "2+5+X" global computing power layout. China Telecom is also actively exploring the integration of AI and communications technology: its AI Flow technology can stably transmit high-definition video under extremely low bandwidth, and it is extending into applications such as vision network to support industry digital transformation.



On regional infrastructure development, Bill Chang, CEO of Nxera and Singtel's Digital InfraCo, spoke on the development of digital and AI infrastructure in Asia. He discussed the coordinated build-out of capabilities such as networks, AI data centers, GPU and AI cloud services, and orchestration platforms, and looked ahead to the evolution from "National AI Grid" to "Cross-border AI Corridors." These practices show that the coordination of computing power and connectivity will provide important support for expanding regional AI services and advancing industrial intelligence.



Five-Pillar Cooperation & Multi-Party Signing: Expanding the APAC Digital Network



Yin Jin, CEO of China Telecom Global, said in his keynote speech that Asia-Pacific has vast demand for digitalization and rich industry application scenarios, making it an ideal starting point for OneGrowth's international expansion. OneGrowth has so far made multiple advances.



In Asia-Pacific, China Telecom will focus on five key areas—AI data centers (AIDC) and computing power, Token operations, vision network, satellite communications, and mobile services—to deepen collaboration with regional partners. Among them, the overseas edition of the TeleAgent platform will make its debut in Asia-Pacific first, and China Telecom will promote the development of its AIDC business through diverse cooperation models, jointly exploring localized operation and commercialization pathways for AI services.



In terms of industry applications and ecosystem collaboration, Jeff Shi, President of Asia Pacific and Group Vice President of Strategy at SenseTime, spoke on taking Chinese AI innovation global, sharing ideas from Token factories to industry applications and discussing how full-stack AI capabilities, combined with industry scenarios, can enable solutions to be deployed locally across different markets. Kota Yamashita, President and CEO of NTT Mobility, drew on Japan's experience in autonomous driving to discuss the role of telecom operators in vehicle-road collaboration, remote monitoring, and smart mobility services. Tee Seeumpornroj, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AIS, shared insights on building an AI infrastructure hub, discussing how 5G-Advanced networks and AI-ready data centers can support an AI connectivity hub linking Thailand and the Mekong region.



To deepen pragmatic collaboration, China Telecom Global signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Thai operators AIS and TRUE respectively, with the cooperation with TRUE focusing on Tiantong satellite services in Thailand. China Telecom's Satellite Communications Branch signed MoUs with MEASAT Satellite Systems and Extend Networks, collaborating on Tiantong satellite services in Malaysia.



Looking ahead, China Telecom will continue to uphold the principle of "Co-creation, Sharing, Co-governance, and Win-win," leverage its strengths in cloud-network convergence, computing power services, and AI technology, with OneGrowth as the bond of cooperation to deepen collaboration with telecom operators, technology companies, and industry partners in Asia-Pacific. Together, they will promote the coordinated development of digital and AI infrastructure, AI technology, and industry applications, and jointly build an open, collaborative, and inclusive digital and AI ecosystem in Asia-Pacific.



Hashtag: #OneGrowth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: China Telecom Global

News Source: China Telecom Global 02/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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