OnePlus T-Mobile = Exclusive. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced two more superphones arriving soon: OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to land the latest flagship 5G smartphones from OnePlus, available for pre-order this Friday and in T-Mobile stores nationwide starting April 2. Plus, T-Mobile customers can get HALF off the OnePlus 9 5G (or $365 off the 9 Pro 5G) when they either trade-in an eligible device OR add a new line. That means new and existing customers can get a new flagship 5G smartphone for just $365 plus sales tax and ONLY at T-Mobile.

Both the OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro 5G smartphones tap into T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G on Americas first, fastest and largest nationwide 5G network  and all that 5G goodness is on top of T-Mobiles advanced LTE network which covers 99% of Americans.

"What does T-Mobile do when its already at the top? We keep bringing more value to our customers, said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "The Un-carrier is leading the way in 5G, last month we unleashed Magenta MAX, the first plan built to take full advantage of 5Gs capacity and speed. And today were bringing more flagship smartphone options to tap into nationwide 5G on the largest, fastest 5G network with the latest smartphones from OnePlus, both exclusive to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile is Americas 5G leader with the largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles  thats nearly 2.5x the geographic coverage of AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people.

The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 FHD+ 120 Hz display with triple rear cameras including a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W wired charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G sports a larger 6.7 QHD+ LTPO 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor and OnePlus most advanced camera system yet in a partnership with Hasselblad, a world-renowned camera brand. The camera packs a 48MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and 8MP telelens with 3X optical zoom plus it can shoot videos in 8K and industry-leading 4K in 120fps. The 9 Pro 5G has one of the fastest charging capabilities in the industry packed with 50W wireless charging and 65W wired charging that gives a days power in just 15 minutes1. Want to see these superphones in action? Check out the unboxing video here.

Ready to pick one up? New and existing customers (even small businesses, too!) can get up to half off the OnePlus 9 5G or $365 off the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G when they either trade-in an eligible device OR add a line. Both of these offers are with 24 monthly bill credits when they pick up the device on T-Mobiles interest-free Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).

Not looking to add a line or trade-in? T-Mobile customers can get the OnePlus 9 5G with 128GB storage in Winter Mist and Astral Black for $30.42/month ($0 down, FRP: $729.99) or the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G in 256GB in Morning Mist for $44.50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1,068)  all for well qualified customers for 24 months on T-Mobiles EIP.

And with that new device, customers are going to want a plan that gets the most out of 5G. The new Magenta MAX from T-Mobile includes Unlimited Premium Data  4G and 5G  that cant slow down based on how much data you use, plus UHD streaming up to 4K resolution included, and the industrys most generous smartphone mobile hotspot with 40GB of high-speed data. Magenta MAX also includes Un-carrier benefits like taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for single lines and family plans, industry-leading scam protection with Scam Shield Premium and the best customer care in wireless with Team of Experts.

For more information on the OnePlus devices coming to T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/oneplus-phone-deals. Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

1 According to tests from the OnePlus test laboratory, 15 minutes of charging of OnePlus 9 Pro with Warp Charge 65 from 1% under can charge to roughly 65% of battery which can be used for 5.5 hours under OnePlus DoU (Day of Use) model. Actual performance experienced by users may vary based on the specific charging environment conditions. Visit OnePlus.com for details. Wireless charging sold separately.

If you cancel wireless service, credits may stop & remaining balance on required finance agreement may be due; if cancelling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Limited time offers; subject to change. $10 SIM card and $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may apply. Must be active & in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Magenta Max: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams at 480p. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly rate plan price. T-Mobile is America's Largest 5G network & Opensignal Awards T-Mobile as America's Fastest 5G network  USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16  December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

