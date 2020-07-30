  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
17.03.2021 13:00

OnPath Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation to Enhance Digital Banking for Consumers and Businesses

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, recently announced that Harahan, Louisiana-based OnPath Federal Credit Union selected NCR to elevate the digital banking experience for consumers and business members, increasing member engagement.

By leveraging the NCR DI platform, OnPath FCU will deliver a more intuitive, robust digital experience for members, helping boost loyalty and support growth. The credit union will be able to power consumer and business banking on a single platform, increasing operational efficiencies and ensuring a consistent experience.

"Investing in our digital strategy is the best way to effectively add new members while delivering additional value to existing relationships, said Candace Washington, vice president, Member Engagement, OnPath FCU. "With NCR, we can provide the seamless, flexible digital experiences that allow our members to better manage their finances, whether thats in their personal lives, business activity, or both.

The NCR DI platforms robust marketing capabilities will allow the credit union to more effectively tailor communications, allowing OnPath FCU to make more relevant, timely offers and engage members more personally.

"Digital engagement has never been more important for member loyalty, profitability or competitive positioning, said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. "We are excited to partner with OnPath FCU as they prioritize digital transformation to boost member growth and retention.

About OnPath Federal Credit Union

OnPath Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1961 by employees of Avondale Shipyard, Inc. as ASI Federal Credit Union. For 60 years it has served the community bringing financial education, products and services to individuals and families across Southeast Louisiana. Today OnPath FCU holds more than $300M in assets, has more than 64,000 members, and has 10 branch locations in four parishes. To learn more about OnPath Federal Credit Union visit BeOnPath.org.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NCR News
RSS Feed
NCR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NCR Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.10.2015NCR OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.12.2015NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
30.03.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
12.01.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NCR Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Wie müsste ein Portfolio aussehen, das hohe Sicherheit mit Renditechancen verknüpft? In unserem Online-Seminar heute ab 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, was Privatanleger beim Portfolio-Management beachten müssen.

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden und live dabei sein!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NCR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NCR News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Lufthansa, Continental
Brexit: Die unendliche Geschichte geht weiter
Aktiv oder passiv - das ist nicht die Frage
DZ BANK - Aufwärtstrend triggert neue Bestmarken
Fraport mit Hoffnungsschimmer - Aktie konsolidiert
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

So kann man ab 50 für das Alter vorsorgen
Simulationsrechner: Jetzt mögliche Wertentwicklung Ihres Investments mit Allvest ermitteln.
my-si: Nachhaltig, sozial, mit attraktiven Renditen - So geht Altersvorsorge heute! Mit 100 Euro monatlich zu mehr als 144.000 Euro
Podcast: Schreckgespenst Inflation als Gefahr für die Aktienmärkte?
Square begeistert Investoren und lässt die Skeptiker verzweifeln
Chinas Plan
Steu­er­vor­teil bei privater Rente - jetzt nutzen!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur NCR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NCR Peer Group News

21.09.20All You Need to Know About Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Rating Upgrade to Buy
11.09.20Should Value Investors Pick Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Now?
17.08.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Big Lots. ArcBest. Diebold Nixdorf. BlueLinx and CNH Industrial
30.07.20Why Diebold Nixdorf Shares Are Jumping Today
30.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.07.20Is a Surprise Coming for Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) This Earnings Season?
28.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.07.20Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
16.07.20Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
16.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

News von

Homeoffice? Die Deutschen wollen lieber ins Büro
VW-Mania bei Reddit-Zockern und Zalandos epischer Plan
Der Stadtrat fürchtet seine Kriminalisierung  und will lieber nicht aussagen
Volkswagens Akku-Offensive  Tesla ist das große Vorbild
Die Liste der vergessenen Aktien  für diese Werte beginnt die Rallye erst

News von

Bitcoin nimmt die magische Marke von 100.000 Dollar ins Visier
Grüner Wasserstoff: Die vier Top-Kauf-Tipps der Commerzbank
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Plug Power-Aktie stürzt ab: Ungereimtheiten in der Bilanz entdeckt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Gute Ausgangslage für Geduldige
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Gewinnmitnahmen setzen Bitcoin weiter zu

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- BMW peilt 2021 Margenanstieg und solides Absatzplus an -- VW Kernmarke plant 2021 deutliche Zuwächse -- Uber, Plug Power, Fresenius, TAG Immobilien im Fokus

Apple setzt sich in Frankreich beim App-Tracking durch. Wirtschaftsweise kritisiert Staatshilfe für TUI. WHO-Impfrat empfiehlt Zulassung von Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff. IPO: Erwarteter Ausgabepreis von Vantage Towers 24 Euro je Aktie. Swatch-Chef: Nachfrageboom in den USA und China. Frankreichs Premier würde sich mit AstraZeneca impfen lassen. Lufthansa baut nach stark gefallenen COVID-Zahlen Südafrika-Flugangebot aus

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 10 beliebtesten Länder zum Investieren
Diese Länder sind besonders beliebt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Top 10: So viel verdienen die reichsten US-Amerikaner pro Stunde
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde 2020
Top 10: Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Das sind die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Forbes 400: Die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020
Wer sind die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen