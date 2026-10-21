"ONYX Dining × ChaTraMue" Opens a New Chapter for Thai Tea Combining Distinctive Flavours with Culinary and Hospitality Expertise to Bring the Thai Tea Experience to Destination Dining
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BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences across Asia Pacific, is advancing its food and beverage vision through ONYX Dining with a strategic collaboration with ChaTraMue, a Thai tea brand that has been closely connected with consumers for generations since 1925.
Together, the two brands are creating new food and beverage experiences by combining the food and beverage expertise of ONYX Dining, the Group's food and beverage business, with the distinctive character and appeal of ChaTraMue's tea products to create new desserts and drinks that bring familiar flavours together with contemporary ideas and experiences, while expressing the distinctive character of Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence.
The "ONYX Dining × ChaTraMue Collaboration" forms part of ONYX Hospitality Group's partnership strategy to create memorable new experiences for travellers. It is also part of the campaigns celebrating ONYX Hospitality Group's 60th anniversary under the concept "More of What You Love", as well as ChaTraMue's 80th anniversary.
This collaboration brings together the strengths of two Thai brands with deep roots and strong connections to Thai identity. ChaTraMue brings familiar flavours that have long been part of the memories of Thai people, while ONYX Hospitality Group contributes its expertise in food, service and experience creation to reimagine these familiar flavours through new menus and activities. What is familiar therefore becomes an opportunity for guests and customers of both brands to experience Thai tea from a different perspective through desserts, drinks, lifestyle and hospitality, making something familiar feel interesting once again in the context of today's lifestyles and travel.
Ms.Pornthip Paothong, Vice President, Marketing, ONYX Hospitality Group, said the collaboration reflects ONYX Dining's vision of food and beverage as more than an element of a hotel stay. It is an important force in creating the identity of each brand and making it a destination that people want to visit and experience. ONYX Dining aims to develop experiences that appeal to both domestic and international audiences while creating lasting value for the business.
"We believe distinctive food and drink can be a compelling reason for people to visit a destination, and a lasting memory that brings them back. This is the direction in which we are developing ONYX Dining: going beyond quality menus to create dining experiences with a story and a character of their own in each destination. Our collaboration with ChaTraMue, a distinctive and widely recognised Thai brand, will further enrich these experiences while creating new reasons for travellers and local consumers to visit us, experience what we offer and continue to return.
For ChaTraMue, Mr.Setthakit Ruangritdet, Executive, Thai Tea International Co., Ltd., said: "This is the first time ChaTraMue has worked with a partner in the hospitality industry on this scale. It is an important step in bringing the strengths we have developed over many years together with ONYX Hospitality Group's hospitality expertise to create new experiences for today's travellers. We believe that bringing together the expertise and strengths of both brands will open a new dimension for Thai tea, allowing the distinctive character of each tea variety to be further developed through food, desserts and drinks while clearly retaining the identity of the tea. From original Thai tea and rose tea to green tea, this will offer consumers even more interesting experiences and open up a new way for them to experience ChaTraMue in the context of hospitality and travel.
Familiar Flavours, Reimagined by Each Brand
Beyond its collaborations with established partners, ONYX Dining offers a range of food and beverage experiences through eight flagship brands: Prego, ChomSindh, NILA, La Gritta, Café Claire, STACKed Burger, Amaya Food Gallery and EAT, alongside other brands across 19 venues in Thailand and overseas. Its restaurants bring together flavours from around the world with the roots, culture and local identity of each destination. They also reflect the warm, attentive approach to hospitality that ONYX Hospitality Group has developed over more than six decades.
ONYX Dining aims to make its restaurants places where local communities and travellers from around the world can connect. Its approach to sustainable business includes supporting local farmers, fishers and small producers, helping to bring quality, cultural value and benefits back to communities. In this way, ONYX Dining seeks to become part of the food culture and everyday life of each city.
ONYX Hospitality Group continues to expand the ONYX Dining portfolio in key destinations. Prego is expanding to Buriram, with another location planned for Don Mueang, while Prego Pattaya has introduced its Pasta Lab & Bar concept to offer a different take on Italian dining. ChomSindh is preparing to expand to Phuket and introduce pop-up experiences overseas. NILA also plans to bring its distinctive culinary concept to new markets through carefully curated pop-up dining experiences. These developments will further strengthen ONYX Dining as the Group's strategic growth platform.
Discover Thai tea in a new light through the "ONYX Dining × ChaTraMue Collaboration", where Thai character meets creativity and the hospitality standards of ONYX Dining. The campaign is available from now until 31 January 2027 at participating ONYX Hospitality Group hotels and destinations.
Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About ONYX Hospitality Group:ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.
More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com
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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group
21/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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