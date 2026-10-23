ONYX Hospitality Group Invites Travellers to Discover Phuket and Penang Through Faith, Heritage and Relaxation



EQS Newswire / 23/10/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Werbung BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – Faith and religious traditions have helped shape the identities of Phuket, Thailand, and George Town on the island of Penang, Malaysia. Their influence can be seen in places of worship, local customs and community life passed down through generations. Visiting these sacred sites offers an introduction to both destinations, while their historic neighbourhoods reveal architecture, food and everyday life shaped by a rich blend of cultures. Together, they offer stories to discover throughout the year.





In Phuket, a visit to Jui Tui Shrine in Soi Phuthorn, near Ranong Road, offers an introduction to the town's Chinese heritage. A spiritual centre for the community and an important site during the Vegetarian Festival, the shrine welcomes visitors wishing to pay their respects and admire its architectural details beyond the festival period. From here, travellers can explore the old town, where colourful Sino-Portuguese buildings house shops and restaurants that remain part of everyday life. Phuket Thai Hua Museum on Krabi Road provides further insight into the Chinese community's contribution to the town's development, while local dishes such as Hokkien noodles offer another connection to its heritage. These stories live on through both the historic surroundings and the traditions of the people who call Phuket home.



After exploring the town, a stay by the sea adds another dimension to the Phuket experience. Amari Phuket enjoys a peaceful, private setting at the southern end of Patong Beach, with views across the bay. Guest rooms and public areas feature contemporary Thai design that complements the local character, while treatments at Breeze Spa offer time to unwind. Guests wishing to explore further can turn to Amari Host for recommendations on routes and activities, helping them balance discovery with relaxation.



A diverse choice of dining experiences adds to the appeal of a stay at Amari Phuket, from afternoon tea at The TreePods, where boat-shaped dining spaces sit elevated amongst coastal trees, to sunset drinks and light bites at Samutr Bar, and dinner overlooking Patong Bay at La Gritta, which serves Italian cuisine, including homemade pasta and seafood. Each venue offers a different setting for family meals, relaxed conversations or special occasions with loved ones.



For travellers looking to combine cultural discovery with seaside activities, OZO Phuket, in the heart of Kata, offers a relaxed and welcoming base. Guests can begin the day with breakfast at EAT before visiting places of worship and exploring the old town, with OZO Connector on hand to recommend places and routes to suit their interests. Back at the hotel, the swimming pool and waterslides offer opportunities for families to enjoy time together. Kata Beach, approximately 150 metres away, provides another setting for seaside activities or a leisurely stroll. Guest rooms are designed for a restful night's sleep, helping travellers feel refreshed and ready to discover more of Phuket the following day.



In George Town, on the island of Penang, Malaysia, religious heritage offers another perspective on the city's cultural diversity. The beliefs and traditions of the Chinese community remain an integral part of its identity, while places of worship belonging to different faiths stand close together, reflecting a history of cultural coexistence. A starting point is the Goddess of Mercy Temple, also known as Kuan Yin Temple, on Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling. One of Penang's oldest Chinese temples, it remains a spiritual centre for the community.



Nearby, St George's Church, Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and Kapitan Keling Mosque form part of the area known as the Street of Harmony, where visitors can discover different religious and architectural traditions, subject to each site's visiting arrangements. The journey can continue to Khoo Kongsi, the Khoo clan house known for its architecture and intricate decoration, before exploring Armenian Street, with its historic buildings, shops and works of art along the surrounding lanes. George Town's historic centre, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also a living neighbourhood, where local businesses and community life continue amongst its heritage landmarks.



OZO George Town Penang, on Jalan Argyll, provides a convenient base for exploring the city and returning for a break during the day. Guests can ask OZO Connector for recommendations tailored to their interests, whether discovering cultural heritage, admiring architecture or seeking out local eateries that capture the flavours of Penang. After a day of sightseeing, the SPLASH swimming pool offers a place to unwind with views from above, while comfortable beds and blackout curtains support a restful night's sleep. The following morning, breakfast at EAT on the 21st floor comes with city views before another day of discovery.



Whether discovering Phuket's community traditions, exploring George Town's diverse places of worship or combining cultural excursions with time by the sea, travellers can shape their stay around what interests them most. These experiences reflect ONYX Hospitality Group's "More of What You Love" philosophy, connecting the character of each destination with the hospitality of its hotels. Each journey becomes an opportunity to enjoy favourite experiences while gaining a deeper understanding of the people, cultures and stories that make a place distinctive.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific, with a complementary portfolio of brands comprising Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Together, these brands serve the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across the region, where ONYX has deep market expertise. Beyond accommodation, the Group also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on six decades of management experience, ONYX delivers innovative hospitality solutions across the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational agility. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, responding to the evolving needs of today's travellers.



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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

In Phuket, a visit to Jui Tui Shrine in Soi Phuthorn, near Ranong Road, offers an introduction to the town's Chinese heritage. A spiritual centre for the community and an important site during the Vegetarian Festival, the shrine welcomes visitors wishing to pay their respects and admire its architectural details beyond the festival period. From here, travellers can explore the old town, where colourful Sino-Portuguese buildings house shops and restaurants that remain part of everyday life. Phuket Thai Hua Museum on Krabi Road provides further insight into the Chinese community's contribution to the town's development, while local dishes such as Hokkien noodles offer another connection to its heritage. These stories live on through both the historic surroundings and the traditions of the people who call Phuket home.After exploring the town, a stay by the sea adds another dimension to the Phuket experience. Amari Phuket enjoys a peaceful, private setting at the southern end of Patong Beach, with views across the bay. Guest rooms and public areas feature contemporary Thai design that complements the local character, while treatments at Breeze Spa offer time to unwind. Guests wishing to explore further can turn to Amari Host for recommendations on routes and activities, helping them balance discovery with relaxation.A diverse choice of dining experiences adds to the appeal of a stay at Amari Phuket, from afternoon tea at The TreePods, where boat-shaped dining spaces sit elevated amongst coastal trees, to sunset drinks and light bites at Samutr Bar, and dinner overlooking Patong Bay at La Gritta, which serves Italian cuisine, including homemade pasta and seafood. Each venue offers a different setting for family meals, relaxed conversations or special occasions with loved ones.For travellers looking to combine cultural discovery with seaside activities, OZO Phuket, in the heart of Kata, offers a relaxed and welcoming base. Guests can begin the day with breakfast at EAT before visiting places of worship and exploring the old town, with OZO Connector on hand to recommend places and routes to suit their interests. Back at the hotel, the swimming pool and waterslides offer opportunities for families to enjoy time together. Kata Beach, approximately 150 metres away, provides another setting for seaside activities or a leisurely stroll. Guest rooms are designed for a restful night's sleep, helping travellers feel refreshed and ready to discover more of Phuket the following day.In George Town, on the island of Penang, Malaysia, religious heritage offers another perspective on the city's cultural diversity. The beliefs and traditions of the Chinese community remain an integral part of its identity, while places of worship belonging to different faiths stand close together, reflecting a history of cultural coexistence. A starting point is the Goddess of Mercy Temple, also known as Kuan Yin Temple, on Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling. One of Penang's oldest Chinese temples, it remains a spiritual centre for the community.Nearby, St George's Church, Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and Kapitan Keling Mosque form part of the area known as the Street of Harmony, where visitors can discover different religious and architectural traditions, subject to each site's visiting arrangements. The journey can continue to Khoo Kongsi, the Khoo clan house known for its architecture and intricate decoration, before exploring Armenian Street, with its historic buildings, shops and works of art along the surrounding lanes. George Town's historic centre, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also a living neighbourhood, where local businesses and community life continue amongst its heritage landmarks.OZO George Town Penang, on Jalan Argyll, provides a convenient base for exploring the city and returning for a break during the day. Guests can ask OZO Connector for recommendations tailored to their interests, whether discovering cultural heritage, admiring architecture or seeking out local eateries that capture the flavours of Penang. After a day of sightseeing, the SPLASH swimming pool offers a place to unwind with views from above, while comfortable beds and blackout curtains support a restful night's sleep. The following morning, breakfast at EAT on the 21st floor comes with city views before another day of discovery.Whether discovering Phuket's community traditions, exploring George Town's diverse places of worship or combining cultural excursions with time by the sea, travellers can shape their stay around what interests them most. These experiences reflect ONYX Hospitality Group's "More of What You Love" philosophy, connecting the character of each destination with the hospitality of its hotels. Each journey becomes an opportunity to enjoy favourite experiences while gaining a deeper understanding of the people, cultures and stories that make a place distinctive.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific, with a complementary portfolio of brands comprising Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Together, these brands serve the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across the region, where ONYX has deep market expertise. Beyond accommodation, the Group also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on six decades of management experience, ONYX delivers innovative hospitality solutions across the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational agility. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, responding to the evolving needs of today's travellers.More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com Find us on social media:Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onyxhospitalitygroup/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-hospitality-group/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ONYXHospitalityGroup News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 23/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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