Opioid Overdoses Costing U.S. Hospitals an Estimated $11 Billion Annually

A recent Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) analysis found that total care for
patients who experienced an opioid overdose resulted in $1.94 billion in
annual hospital costs across 647 healthcare facilities nationwide.
Premier®, a healthcare improvement company, found that these
costs were concentrated among nearly 100,000 opioid overdose patients
with nearly 430,000 total visits across emergency department (ED),
inpatient and other care settings. Sixty-six percent of the patients
were insured by public programs (33 percent Medicare and 33 percent
Medicaid), 16 percent used a commercial payer, 14 percent were uninsured
and 3 percent were covered under other programs, such as workers
compensation.
Annual hospital care for overdose patients represents a significant
portion of healthcare expenditures and can be detrimental to providers
in regions with high addiction rates. For instance, by extrapolating the
cost trends Premier identified in its analysis, the total added costs to
the U.S. healthcare system are estimated to amount to $11.3 billion
annually, or 1 percent of all hospital expenditures. If the payer mix
remained constant, $7.4 billion of the expense would be borne by the
federal Medicare and Medicaid programs.
"Opioid addiction has been a public health problem for some time, but
weve yet to show exactly how hospitals the entities that treat most
of these patients are financially impacted, said Roshni Ghosh, MD,
MPH, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer, Premier.
"This analysis shows that on top of losing family members and friends to
this epidemic, its costing consumers and taxpayers, as well as
hospitals. There is an urgent need to provide health systems and
emergency caregivers with frontline solutions that they can use to stem
the tide of opioid addiction in our communities.
Leveraging the Premier Healthcare Database, Premiers analysis of opioid
overdose visits, patient progression, and usage and cost patterns was
made available to members via individual hospital and system-level
reports. These actionable reports are standardized to help health system
leaders easily and quickly benchmark internal patterns, relative to
opioid overdoses, to measure their performance based on industry trends
and pinpoint opportunity areas. The Premier Healthcare Database
leverages the PremierConnect®
performance improvement platform, which houses data on 45 percent
of U.S. patient discharges nationwide.
"The comparative analyses that Premier provides in these reports are key
to supporting health system efforts to address this epidemic, said
Ghosh. "These are detailed, evidence-based insights that help providers
create focused and customized pain management and addiction reduction
initiatives specific to the patients that need them. Our goal is to
support our members in every way possible in reducing overuse and
misuse, and improving health outcomes, safety and costs at the same
time.
Opioid overdose patients that present to the ED are at a high risk for
multiple organ failure, hospitalization, increased costs due to ICU
stays and unplanned readmissions following discharge. According to the
Premier analysis, caring for all overdose patients treated in the ED
alone amounted to more than $632 million in costs to hospitals.
Approximately 47 percent of patients were treated and released, and 53
percent were treated and admitted. Of those that were admitted, nearly
40 percent experienced organ failure. The average cost for an overdose
patient who was treated and released totaled $504, but the average cost
rose to $11,731 for those that were treated and admitted and to $20,500
for those that required ICU care. Adding these costs ED, inpatient and
ICU totaled the $1.94 billion in annual hospital charges.
While the analysis used the data from 647 facilities to estimate a
national aggregate rate (40.9 per 10,000 visits), there was wide
state-to-state variation, ranging from a low of 6.1 per 10,000 visits to
a high of 87.5 per 10,000 visits. Of those receiving treatment, 34
percent were treated for heroin poisoning and 8 percent were treated for
synthetic opioid poisoning, such as methadone. Likewise, 58 percent of
those treated were for undetermined opioid poisoning, including
prescription opioids and overlapping or unspecified use, such as if the
patient used heroin that was laced with synthetics, e.g., fentanyl.
In addition to the added expense of providing care for overdose
patients, Premiers analysis found that three of every 10,000 overdose
patients die in the ED, while another 366 per 10,000 patients die in
inpatient settings. The impact of an overdose can often be reversed
quickly in the ED or by emergency responders. However, overdose patients
admitted to the hospital can experience extended lengths of stay and are
at risk of mortality depending on the amount and type of drug they took,
as well as their current health status. Moreover, of those who were
treated and released from the ED, about 24 percent were readmitted for
additional emergency care within 30 days of discharge. Therefore, opioid
overdose patients are being readmitted at a higher rate than the 17.5
percent national average for 30-day readmissions for Medicare patients,
as calculated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Premiers outstanding research and clinical expertise has helped the
company build and offer solutions to further aide providers on the
frontlines in addressing the opioid epidemic. Premier partners with
professional associations and federal agencies to help its members
better manage these patients, as well as advocates for changes to
regulations and policies that limit care coordination. For example, 30
Premier member health systems recently participated in a national safer
post-operative pain management pilot program as part of Premiers
Hospital Improvement Innovation Network, which tested and designed new
care delivery processes to better manage pain and the potential for
opioid drug addiction. Based on learnings from its members, Premier
developed a Safer
Pain Management Toolkit, which provides easy-to-access information
and an aggregated inventory of products, solutions and resources that
support pain management methods to improve patient safety for its
members. Additionally, Premier uses its data-driven reports, such as the
opioids analysis, to help members pinpoint areas of opportunity and
works with them on care transformation strategies to improve
performance. Premiers clinical surveillance solution, powered by
TheraDoc®, also provides real-time alerts for pharmacy team
interventions on high-risk drugs and potentially dangerous drug
combination interactions, as well as monitors patients prescribed
high-dose long-acting/extended release opioids.
More information on efforts to address the opioid epidemic can be found
on the Premier
Safety Institute® website.
Analysis Methodology
The analysis of opioid overdoses and
related costs was conducted in October 2018 using the most recent 12
months of data from 647 facilities contained within a database
maintained by Premier. In contrast to recent CDC and CMS findings,
Premiers analysis used ICD-10 coded opioid overdoses and clinical
presentation in the ED (with subsequent admission for treatment or
"treat and release) and excluded patients who were administered opioid
medication by the hospitals themselves. While Premiers calculated rate
(40.9 per 10,000) is significantly higher than some previously reported
rates, it better reflects the overall burden on healthcare facilities
and private and public payers. The extrapolation analysis leveraged data
from the Healthcare
Cost and Utilization Project, which estimates 143 million annual ED
visits nationwide and applied the 40.9 per 10,000 rate in Premiers
analysis to estimate the number of opioid overdose ED visits annually
(584,870 visits nationwide or 5.8 times more). Premier then multiplied
the $1.94 billion in annual costs in its analysis by 5.8 to get an
estimated $11.3 billion in annual ED costs.
About Premier Inc.
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading
healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000
U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other
providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated
data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and
consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes
at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving
healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term
innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to
patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is
passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit
Premiers news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com,
as well as Twitter,
Facebook,
LinkedIn,
YouTube,
Instagram
and Premiers blog for
more information about the company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005628/en/