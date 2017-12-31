OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions

BTG plc (LSE: BTG), the global healthcare company, highlighted the
presentation of OPTALYSE PE trial results at the Society for
Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions in San Diego, California.
The findings further confirm that bilateral pulmonary embolism treated
in as little as 2 hours with significantly less tissue plasminogen
activator (tPA) than used in previous studies1- as low as 8mg
total - show significant improvement in RV/LV ratio over both the short
and long term and with a very low mortality rate of 2% and an equally
low recurrent PE rate of 2%.
"EKOS is the only endovascular device cleared by the FDA for the
treatment of pulmonary embolism, said Dr. Gregory Piazza, Cardiologist
for Brigham and Womens Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical
School. "We are constantly in need of more data to help drive
decision-making in PE. So far the most data that exists in PE is
associated with EKOS therapy and the data provided in the OPTALYSE study
advances the science of PE treatment even further.
The one-year data from OPTALYSE PE demonstrates improved quality of life
of over 30% using two unique measurement systems. Prior to this data
being published, comparable studies put one-year mortality at 8-10% when
treating with systemic thrombolysis or anti-coagulation2,
explained Lynn Allen, Vice President of Clinical Affairs for BTG
Vascular. "This one-year data further demonstrates the safety with
only 3% bleeding, proven quality and effectiveness of the OPTALYSE PE
treatment regimens and now we can also demonstrate quality of life
improvement for these patients.
A separate registry study, KNOCOUT PE is intended to measure how
institutions are adopting OPTALYSE PE and this new standard of care. The
study is expected to include as many as 100 centers globally and is
currently enrolling.
About the EkoSonic®
Endovascular System
The EKOS®
system uses ultrasonic waves in combination with
clot-dissolving thrombolytic drugs to effectively dissolve clots and
restore healthy heart function and blood flow.
In clinical studies, EKOS® therapy has been
shown to speed time-to-clot dissolution, increase clot removal and
enhance clinical improvement compared to either standard
catheter-directed drug therapy or thrombectomy. EKOS®
therapy requires significantly shorter treatment times and less
thrombolytic compared to standard catheter-directed drug therapy,
lowering the risk of bleeding and other complications.
About the OPTALYSE PE, ULTIMA and SEATTLE II studies
The OPTALYSE
PE, ULTIMA
and SEATTLE
II studies prospective multi-center trials examining
ultrasound-facilitated, catheter-directed thrombolysis using a low dose
of a standard clot dissolving medication called tissue plasminogen
activator (tPA) to treat both acute massive and submassive pulmonary
embolism.
ULTIMA, a randomized controlled study comparing EKOS®
therapy to anticoagulation, looked at 59 patients across eight centers
and proved that the EKOS® regiment was superior
to anticoagulation alone.
SEATTLE II, a prospective single arm study, looked at 150 patients
across 22 centers and demonstrated improvement in RV/LV ratio, pulmonary
hypertension and angiographic obstruction with EKOS®
therapy.
OPTALYSE PE included 101 patients with acute proximal PE at 17
centers randomized to one of four treatment cohorts with cohorts
ranging between 2-6 hours in treatment duration and from 4-6mg/tpA total
per device. All cohorts saw a significant reduction in the main
indicator of right heart strain from PE (measured as right ventricular
to left ventricular diameter ratio (RV/LV)) by approximately 23 to 26
percent. The OPTALYSE PE results also showed a very low bleeding rate of
three percent. Beyond the acute results, echocardiograms were provided
at four hours, 48 hours, 30 days, 90 days, and at one year post-therapy.
The initial significant reductions in RV/LV continued to improve in all
cohorts through one year. Multiple quality of life measures showed key
improvements.
About BTG
BTG is a global healthcare company focused on Interventional Medicine.
Our innovative medical technology helps physicians treat their patients
through minimally invasive procedures. We have a growing portfolio of
products that advance the treatment of cancer, vascular conditions and
severe emphysema. BTGs Pharmaceuticals business provides products that
help patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. To learn
more about BTG, please visit: btgplc.com.
