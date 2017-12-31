Optimizing Materials and Software for 3D Printing

BASF is expanding its cooperation with Materialise, a leading supplier
of 3D printing technologies. At the same time, BASF has agreed to invest
US$25 million in the Belgian company, which is headquartered in Leuven.
The two partners are working together within the framework of an open
business model to continuously improve materials and software for
various 3D printing technologies and bring them more rapidly to the
market. The companies are focusing on applications in the consumer goods
sector and in the automotive and aviation industries. The agreement
allows for systematic, wider scale testing and further optimization by
BASF of its materials on the machines and within the infrastructure of
Materialise.
"Our two companies business areas complement each other very well and
our cooperation will put us in an even better position to find and
develop new business opportunities, says Volker Hammes, Managing
Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH. The partners intend to
accelerate the development of innovative applications and new materials.
"With its 3D printing facilities in Leuven and innovative software
solutions, Materialise has an outstanding infrastructure. Together, we
can exploit our strengths even better to advance the 3D printing sector
through the development of new products and technologies together with
our partners and our customers, adds Hammes.
"To increase the adoption of 3D printing as a complementary
manufacturing technology for final products, our industrial customers
increasingly demand more control, more choice and ultimately lower
cost, says Fried Vancraen, Materialise CEO. "We are confident that this
collaboration with a leading manufacturer of materials will help to
accelerate the adoption of 3D printing in existing vertical markets and
create significant business opportunities in new markets."
3D printing is a transformational technology that holds the potential to
revolutionize entire industries by making it possible and cost-effective
to mass manufacture entirely individualized products. It also allows for
design optimizations and functional improvements, such as lighter
designs, that are impossible to create with standard manufacturing
technologies. As a result, more and more industries, including the
aerospace, automotive, footwear and the eyewear industry, are adopting
3D printing to solve specific manufacturing challenges.
About BASF
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine
economic success with environmental protection and social
responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work
on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors
and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into
five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials &
Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of
64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in
Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.
About Materialise
Materialise incorporates over 27 years of 3D printing experience into a
range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together
form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialises open and
flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries,
including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and
consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to
make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium,
with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of
software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing
facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.
