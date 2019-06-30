finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
30.09.2019 20:00
Bewerten
(0)

Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Richard J. Immesberger as President of PENSCO Subsidiary

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Opus Bank ("Opus) (NASDAQ: OPB) announced today that Richard J. Immesberger has been appointed President of PENSCO Trust Company, a subsidiary of Opus Bank. Mr. Immesberger succeeds Curtis A. Glovier, who resigned as the leader of PENSCO at the end of August, 2019. Mr. Glovier will continue to serve as Chairman of the PENSCO Board of Directors through year-end.

Paul Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Opus Bank, commented, "We are thrilled to have an experienced trust and wealth management executive of Richs caliber join PENSCO. We believe he is the right person to lead and grow our PENSCO business.

Richard Immesberger, President of PENSCO Trust Company, commented, "I am excited to bring my 30 years of experience to PENSCO, one of the largest and most established alternative asset custodians in the business. I look forward to working with the talented leadership team to grow this amazing business.

Mr. Immesberger, a 30-year trust and wealth management veteran, most recently served as National Head of Trust and Estate Services, BMO Harris Bank, as well as Chairman and CEO of BMO Delaware Trust Company from 2016 until September 2019. From 2015 to 2016 Mr. Immesberger served as Head, Trust Solutions at UBS, and from 2011 to 2015 as President, UBS Trust Company. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Immesberger served as Executive Vice President, WSFS Bank. Earlier in his career, Mr. Immesberger served as a Private Client Advisor, Bank of America, as well as Founder, President and CEO of both Terrapin, LLC, a multi-client family office and Elfreth Investment Strategies, LLC, an open architecture investment firm focused on managing private client assets. Mr. Immesberger received his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance and Investments from the City University of New Yorks Baruch College. He is also an honors graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.

Mr. Immesberger has served on several not-for-profit boards including McCarter Theatre Associates, Young Audiences of NJ, The Charlotte Trolley, Providence Day School Board of Advisors, The Delaware Art Museum, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Laguna Art Museum, and the Luminarts Cultural Foundation.

Mr. Immesberger will be based in PENSCOs Denver, Colorado office.

Connect with PENSCO Trust Company, a subsidiary of Opus Bank
PENSCO.com ¦ LinkedIn ¦ Twitter ¦ YouTube ¦ Facebook

About PENSCO Trust Company

PENSCO Trust Company has been helping investors use their retirement account funds to invest in real estate, private equity and other non-exchange traded assets since 1989. As the trusted custodian of over $14.0 billion in assets and nearly 47,000 client accounts, PENSCO works with financial institutions, capital raisers and financial advisors, as well as self-directed investors who typically have a point of view about alternative investments based on their own knowledge or expertise and want to put their tax-advantaged retirement dollars to work in these opportunities. To learn more, visit www.pensco.com.

Connect with Opus Bank
OpusBank.com ¦ LinkedIn ¦ Twitter ¦ YouTube ¦ Facebook

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is an FDIC insured California-chartered commercial bank with $7.9 billion of total assets, $5.9 billion of total loans, and $6.2 billion in total deposits as of June 30, 2019. Opus Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and solutions to its clients in western markets from its headquarters in Irvine, California and through 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, two in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona and one in Portland, Oregon. Opus Bank offers a suite of treasury and cash management and depository solutions, and a wide range of loan products, including commercial, healthcare, media and entertainment, corporate finance, multifamily residential, commercial real estate and structured finance, and is an SBA preferred lender. Opus Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Escrow and Exchange divisions. Additionally, Opus Banks wholly-owned subsidiary, PENSCO Trust Company, has approximately $14 billion of custodial IRA assets and approximately 47,000 client accounts, which are comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital raisers and financial advisors. Opus Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. For additional information about Opus Bank, please visit our website: www.opusbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to Opus plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intend or "expect or variations thereon or similar terminology. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Opus undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Opus Bank

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Opus Bank News
RSS Feed
Opus Bank zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Opus Bank

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
30.01.2017Opus Bank Market PerformHovde Group
19.12.2016Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
03.06.2016Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
09.08.2019Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
19.12.2016Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
03.06.2016Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
30.01.2017Opus Bank Market PerformHovde Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Opus Bank nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Opus Bank News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Opus Bank News
Werbung

Inside

Was ist das Risiko bei der Geldanlage und wie kann es minimiert werden?
DZ BANK - Megatrends: Künstliche Intelligenz, E-Cash & Co. - wo Sie jetzt investieren sollten
Vontobel: Thomas Cook Insolvenz  Chance für den Wettbewerb?
Sanofi  Technischer Nachzügler
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones fällt stark zurück
Dieselskandal holt VW ein
SOCIETE GENERALE: MorphoSys vor Kursrutsch?
Video: S&P500 vor weiteren Abgaben?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Opus Bank-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Opus Bank Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ändert sich für uns im Oktober
Wie der VW-Mammutprozess die Anleger verunsichert
Darauf müssen Sie achten, wenn Sie jetzt eine Lebensversicherung abschließen
Hier verdienen Sie mit einem BWL-Studium am meisten
Wie Senioren teure Versicherungszuschläge vermeiden

News von

Jetzt ist es raus: Auch die letzten beiden Anbieter kürzen den Zins für Tagesgeld drastisch ein
Börse: Wenn Dividenden auf der Kippe stehen - die Zeit der Rekorde dürfte zu Ende gehen
DAX leicht im Plus: Handelsstreit bremst Kauflaune an Europas Börsen
Skandal um PIM Gold: Edelmetall-Händler stellt Insolvenzantrag
Volkswagen-Aktie: Ist eine Neubewertung gerechtfertigt? - für Anleger gibt es nicht nur Chancen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- Wall Street grün -- Musterfeststellungsklage gegen VW zulässig -- Axel Springer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- thyssenkrupp trennt sich von Vorstandschef Kerkhoff

London will nach Tory-Parteitag scheinbar Brexit-Pläne vorlegen. Klöckner & Co: Fusionsgespräche mit thyssenkrupp anscheinend beendet. EVOTEC schafft Etappenziel. Adria Airways pleite - Lufthansa könnte Strecken übernehmen. Fresenius-Aktie: Morgan Stanley deutet US-Marktdaten als Stimmungsbremse. Dräger einigt sich mit Gewerkschaft auf Senkung der Personalkosten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im September 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im September 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:26 Uhr
DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- Wall Street grün -- Musterfeststellungsklage gegen VW zulässig -- Axel Springer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- thyssenkrupp trennt sich von Vorstandschef Kerkhoff
Aktie im Fokus
20:02 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Sonstiges
19:59 Uhr
Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
OSRAM AGLED400
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC SE566480
TeamViewerA2YN90
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB