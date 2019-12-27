finanzen.net
Opus Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Opus Bank ("Opus) (NASDAQ: OPB) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Monday, January 27, 2020, and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. PT the same day.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by using the phone number listed below or through a live webcast available through a link on Opus investor relations website (investor.opusbank.com) and through the link below. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details
Date: Monday, January 27, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Phone Number: (888) 317-6016
Conference ID: 9367183
Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/opb200127.html

Replay Information

For those who are not able to listen to the call, an archive of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call. To listen to the call replay, dial (877) 344-7529, or for international callers dial (412) 317-0088. The access code for either replay number is 10137350. The call replay will be available through February 27, 2020.

Connect with Opus Bank
OpusBank.com ¦ LinkedIn ¦ Twitter ¦ YouTube ¦ Facebook

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is an FDIC insured California-chartered commercial bank with $7.8 billion of total assets, $5.8 billion of total loans, and $6.3 billion in total deposits as of September 30, 2019. Opus Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and solutions to its clients in western markets from its headquarters in Irvine, California and through 46 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, one in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona and one in Portland, Oregon. Opus Bank offers a suite of treasury and cash management and depository solutions, and a wide range of loan products, including commercial, healthcare, media and entertainment, corporate finance, multifamily residential, commercial real estate and structured finance, and is an SBA preferred lender. Opus Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Escrow and Exchange divisions. Additionally, Opus Banks wholly-owned subsidiary, PENSCO Trust Company, has approximately $14 billion of custodial IRA assets and approximately 46,000 client accounts, which are comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital raisers and financial advisors. Opus Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. For additional information about Opus Bank, please visit our website: www.opusbank.com.

09.08.2019Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
30.01.2017Opus Bank Market PerformHovde Group
19.12.2016Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
03.06.2016Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
09.08.2019Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
19.12.2016Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
03.06.2016Opus Bank OutperformHovde Group
30.01.2017Opus Bank Market PerformHovde Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Opus Bank nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

