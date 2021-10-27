  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Mögen Sie uns? Unseren Service, unsere Produkte, unser Pricing? Dann freuen wir uns über Ihr Lob und Ihre Wahl von BNP Paribas zu Ihrem Lieblings-Emittenten +++-w-
27.10.2021 04:21

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Announces Pricing of Upsized $110 Million Initial Public Offering

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company), a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional units at $10.00 per unit to cover over-allotments, if any. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol "OHAAU beginning October 27, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "OHAA and "OHAAW respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, telephone: (212) 667-8055 or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com, or by accessing the SECs website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although it initially intends to pursue targets in the life sciences industry with a primary focus on novel therapeutics, medical devices or services that help improve healthcare outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Companys initial public offering ("IPO) and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of OPY Acquisition Corp. I, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of OPY Acquisition Corp. Is registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. OPY Acquisition Corp. I undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu OPY Acquisition Corp I Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr OPY Acquisition A News
RSS Feed
OPY Acquisition A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu OPY Acquisition Corp I Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-2 Wt

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene OPY Acquisition A News

25.10.21OPY Acquisition Corp. I Announces Launch of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Weitere OPY Acquisition A News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX: Kommt eine Jahresendrallye? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Delivery Hero investiert beim Lieferdienst Gorillas
Vontobel: Die Zukunft der mRNA-Impfstoffe
DZ BANK - Bullen leiten Trendschub zum Bollinger Band ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Eyb & Wallwitz: Inflation und Stagflation als Risiko für Investoren?
Schützt Gold vor Inflation?
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur OPY Acquisition A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

OPY Acquisition A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für die Aktie wird es jetzt wirklich interessant
Kimmich-Debatte  So lukrativ ist der neue Impfstoff-Star Valnev
Es naht das Ende des Booms
Steuererklärung 2020  Wer jetzt nicht handelt, für den wird es teuer
So bleibt Heizen bezahlbar  in fünf Schritten

News von

Porsche an die Börse: Mehr wert als VW?
Versicherungsaktien auf Rekordjagd: Warum auch Allianz, Münchener Rück und Talanx interessant sind
Tesla-Aktie auf Allzeithoch: Wo jetzt die nächsten Kursziele warten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nächstes Ziel ist 150 Punkte höher
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Umsatzausblick schickt Lockheed Martin auf Talfahrt

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen schließen knapp im Plus -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Facebook erzielt mehr Gewinn -- K+S hebt Prognose an -- KION sieht sich auf Kurs bei Jahreszielen -- Ceconomy, Infineon im Fokus

Eni strebt für Erneuerbaren-Tochter wohl Bewertung von 15 Milliarden Euro an. Fresenius- und FMC-Aktien nach Deutsche-Bank-Ausblick unter Druck. Raytheon Technologies hebt Gewinnziel erneut an. UPS steigert Gewinn überraschend stark. General Electric übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen. Hasbro ringt mit Lieferengpässen. 3M übertrifft Erwartungen und präzisiert Ausblick. Eli Lilly wächst auch im dritten Quartal deutlich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie eine verpflichtende Corona-Impfung gutheißen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen