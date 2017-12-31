Oragenics, Inc. Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Florida-based biopharmaceutical company Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American:
OGEN) (the "Company) today announced the closing of an underwritten
public offering of units for gross proceeds of approximately $13.8
million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters
over-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior
to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering
expenses payable by the Company.
The offering was comprised of Class A Units, priced at a public offering
price of $1.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of
common stock and a seven-year warrant to purchase one share of common
stock with an exercise price of $1.00 per share (each, a "Warrant and
collectively, the "Warrants), and Class B Units, priced at a public
offering price of $1.00 per unit, with each unit comprised of one share
of series D preferred stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock), which is
convertible into one share of common stock, and a Warrant. The
conversion price of the Series D Preferred Stock issued in the
transaction as well as the exercise price of the Warrants are fixed and
do not contain any variable pricing features or any price based
anti-dilutive features. The Series D Preferred Stock issued in this
transaction includes a beneficial ownership blocker but has no dividend
rights (except to the extent that dividends are also paid on the common
stock), liquidation preference or other preferences over common stock,
and, with certain exceptions, has no voting rights. The securities
comprising the units were immediately separable and have been issued
separately.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann
Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS), is acting as sole
book-running manager in connection with the offering.
A total of 2,636,000 shares of common stock, 9,364,000 shares of Series
D Preferred Stock convertible into 9,364,000 shares of common stock, and
total warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares of common stock were issued
in the offering. Additionally, the underwriters have exercised their
over-allotment option to purchase 1,800,000 additional shares of common
stock and warrants to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of
common stock at the public offering price per share less the
underwriting discounts and commissions.
The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on
Form S-1 (File No. 333-224950), which was declared effective by the
United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on July 12,
2018 and an additional registration statement filed pursuant to
Rule 462(b) (File No. 333-226150).
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of such jurisdiction. A final prospectus relating to
this offering has been filed by Oragenics with the SEC. Copies of the
final prospectus can be obtained at the SECs website at www.sec.gov or
from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 277 Park
Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10172, by calling (212) 409-2000.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries.
The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of
much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of
bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and
other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking
statements that reflect managements current views with respect to
future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are
based on managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently
available. The words " believe, " expect, " anticipate, " intend, "
estimate, " project and similar expressions that do not relate solely
to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors
should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they
are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no
responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005745/en/