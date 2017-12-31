+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
17.07.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Oragenics, Inc. Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Florida-based biopharmaceutical company Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (the "Company) today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of approximately $13.8 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters over-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.

The offering was comprised of Class A Units, priced at a public offering price of $1.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and a seven-year warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $1.00 per share (each, a "Warrant and collectively, the "Warrants), and Class B Units, priced at a public offering price of $1.00 per unit, with each unit comprised of one share of series D preferred stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock), which is convertible into one share of common stock, and a Warrant. The conversion price of the Series D Preferred Stock issued in the transaction as well as the exercise price of the Warrants are fixed and do not contain any variable pricing features or any price based anti-dilutive features. The Series D Preferred Stock issued in this transaction includes a beneficial ownership blocker but has no dividend rights (except to the extent that dividends are also paid on the common stock), liquidation preference or other preferences over common stock, and, with certain exceptions, has no voting rights. The securities comprising the units were immediately separable and have been issued separately.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS), is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

A total of 2,636,000 shares of common stock, 9,364,000 shares of Series D Preferred Stock convertible into 9,364,000 shares of common stock, and total warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares of common stock were issued in the offering. Additionally, the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option to purchase 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-224950), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on July 12, 2018 and an additional registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) (File No. 333-226150).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A final prospectus relating to this offering has been filed by Oragenics with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus can be obtained at the SECs website at www.sec.gov or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10172, by calling (212) 409-2000.

About Oragenics, Inc.

We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries. The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.

For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect managements current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words " believe, " expect, " anticipate, " intend, " estimate, " project and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Oragenics IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Oragenics News
RSS Feed
Oragenics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Oragenics IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Oragenics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Oragenics News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum Sie jetzt mit der Altersvorsorge beginnen sollten
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Zu hoch gepokert! Netflix enttäuscht Börsianer
Stimmungswechsel am Ölmarkt  das sollten Anleger jetzt beachten!
US-Rohöl (WTI): Scharfe Korrektur
UBS: S&P 500  Rally vor wichtiger Hürde
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Ausbruch oder Einbruch im S&P 500?
HSBC: Gold tanzt mit Bleifüßen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Oragenics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Oragenics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kreditwürdigkeit der Türkei rutscht weiter ab
Zinsverluste deutscher Sparer erreichen neuen Rekord
Wie Alterung und Automatisierung die Sozialsysteme strapaziert
Bei globalem Chaos hilft Sparern nur die Simplify-Methode
Erdogans Stolz treibt die Türkei in einen existenziellen Countdown

News von

Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Goldpreis: Die Profis wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Dax schließt leicht höher - Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus
Netflix-Aktie nachbörslich minus 14 Prozent: Abozahlen hinter Erwartungen

News von

7 Gründe, warum man eine Playstation 4 kaufen sollte statt einer Nintendo Switch
Investor Frank Thelen erklärt, wie sich Edeka und Rewe auf die Zukunft vorbereiten müssen
Elon Musk hat auf dem Boden der Tesla-Fabrik geschlafen, weil er "mehr leiden wollte als jeder andere Mitarbeiter"
Mit dieser kaum bekannten Methode kann man bei der Miete bis zu über 1000 Euro sparen
Ein Professor aus Aachen hat ein E-Auto für unter 16.000 Euro gebaut

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Goldman Sachs präsentiert Zahlen und neuen Chef -- Tesla, adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus

Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet-Aktie und Facebook-Aktie steigen auf Rekordhoch. Bester Halbjahres-Absatz für VW-Konzern in der Unternehmensgeschichte. Roche hofft auf US-Zulassung eines neuartigen Grippemittels. Produktoffensive: Darauf können sich Apple-Fans im Herbst freuen. Bitcoin steigt über 7.000-Dollar-Marke.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Wer hat am meisten Einfluss?
Die charismatischen Persönlichkeiten der Tech-Unternehmen
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Goldman Sachs präsentiert Zahlen und neuen Chef -- Tesla, adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus
Ausland
22:10 Uhr
Elektroautobauer NIO: Tesla kann gar nicht erfolgreich sein
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet-Aktie und Facebook-Aktie steigen auf Rekordhoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9