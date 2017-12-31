Oragenics, Inc. Announces Peer Reviewed Publication Examining Efficacy of Mutacin 1140 Lantibiotic Variants against Clostridium difficile

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (the "Company), a clinical stage
biotechnology company, today announced the publication of a research
paper entitled "Mutacin 1140 Lantibiotic Variants Are Efficacious
Against Clostridium difficile Infection in the peer reviewed
journal, Frontiers in Microbiology, the largest microbiology
journal in the world.
Our researchers sought to identify a lead candidate for the treatment of Clostridium
difficile (C. difficile) infections based on the lantibiotic
Mutacin 1140 (MU1140). This antibiotic is produced by the Gram-positive
bacterium Streptococcus mutans and has a novel and unique
mechanism of action that may limit the development of drug resistance.
Initial compounds were selected from a library of 418 variants of
MU1140; researchers selected 6 potential compounds to test in animal
models. Results from these in vivo models demonstrated that
treatment with the compound OG253 led to 100% survival after 21 days,
with no signs of relapse and supported its potential use as a new class
of C. difficile antibiotic.
"This study was the first of its kind to compare a large collection of
MU1140 variants to identify potential candidates for the treatment of C.
difficile infections, commented Dr. Alan Joslyn, Chief Executive
Officer and President of Oragenics. "Building on this study, we have
since identified an improved compound, OG716, using our lantibiotic
platform, as our lead candidate for C. difficile. OG716 has a
comparable microbiology profile to previous compounds and does not
require special formulation, effectively simplifying the production
process and clinical administration compared to OG253. We are currently
completing the toxicology and microbiology work for OG716 and anticipate
filing an Investigational New Drug application in the near future.
Lantibiotics have shown effective against antibiotic-resistant strains
of various species, and Oragenics lantibiotic platform contains more
than 700 unique structures, potentially generating a pipeline of new
compounds.
Clostridium difficile is an infection causing colitis by
producing toxins that damage the lining of the colon. It is considered
an urgent threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with
an incidence rate of 500,000 infections per year and a mortality rate of
29,000 deaths per year C. difficile infections, which are one of
the most frequent hospital-acquired infections, have more recently
affected people traditionally not considered high risk, triggering an
increased health risk amongst the broader population.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries.
The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of
much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of
bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and
other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking
statements that reflect managements current views with respect to
future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are
based on managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently
available. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend,
"estimate, "project and similar expressions that do not relate solely
to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors
should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they
are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the
Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American
continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those
other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking
statements is expressly disclaimed.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005467/en/