Oragenics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.8 Million Registered Direct Offering

Florida-based biopharmaceutical company Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American:
OGEN) (the "Company) today announced that it has entered into a
securities purchase agreement with certain new institutional investors
providing for the purchase and sale of 900,000 shares of common stock at
a price of $2.00 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in
total gross proceeds of approximately $1.8 million. The Company also
agreed to issue unregistered warrants to the investors in a concurrent
private placement to purchase up to an equivalent number of shares of
common stock with an exercise price of $2.00 per share. The warrants
will be exercisable six months following the closing date and will
expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the sale of
the securities is expected to take place on or about April 10, 2018,
subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann
Financial Services Inc., (NYSE American: LTS) is acting as exclusive
placement agent for the registered direct offering and the concurrent
private placement.
The shares of common stock were offered pursuant to a shelf registration
statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-213321), which was declared
effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC) on September 7, 2016. The warrants and shares issuable upon
exercise of the warrants were offered in a concurrent private placement
and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of such jurisdiction. A prospectus supplement relating
to the shares of common stock will be filed by the Company with the SEC.
When available, copies of the prospectus supplement, together with the
accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SECs website at www.sec.gov
or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 277 Park
Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10172 or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation. The collaborations
allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of much needed new
antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the
development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and
conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking
statements that reflect managements current views with respect to
future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are
based on managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently
available. The words " believe, " expect, " anticipate, " intend, "
estimate, " project and similar expressions that do not relate solely
to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors
should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they
are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the
Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American
continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those
other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking
statements is expressly disclaimed.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180406005715/en/