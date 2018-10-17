finanzen.net
17.10.2018 13:30
Bewerten
(0)

Oragenics, Inc. Receives Clearance to Enroll Patients in Belgium into Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AG013 for Oral Mucositis

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for oral mucositis ("OM), today announced it has received clearance to enroll patients residing in Belgium from the Belgian Health Authority, The Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP), into its Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013, a live biotherapeutic product for the potential prevention and treatment of OM.

"Enrolling patients outside of the United States provides an expansive patient base from which to draw for our trial of AG013, allowing us to more rapidly reach our goal of enrolling between 160-180 evaluable patients, stated Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., president and CEO of Oragenics, Inc. "The combination of the expanded number of clinical sites in the United States and Europe along with recent warrant exercises generating proceeds of approximately $9.5 million, should enhance our ability to complete the clinical study in 2019.

The ongoing Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, two-arm, multi-center trial, in which approximately 200 patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either AG013 or placebo. The purpose of the study (NCT03234465) is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of topically administered AG013 compared to placebo for reducing the incidence and severity of OM in patients undergoing traditional chemoradiation for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Key measures include duration, time to development, and overall incidence of OM (using a World Health Organization scale) during the active treatment phase, which begins from the start of chemoradiation therapy and ends two weeks following its completion.

AG013, which has been granted Fast Track designation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan drug status in Europe, is an Intrexon Actobiotics therapeutic candidate formulated to deliver the therapeutic molecule, human Trefoil Factor 1, to the mucosal tissues in the oral cavity in a convenient oral rinsing solution. Trefoil Factors are a class of peptides involved in the protection of gastrointestinal tissues against mucosal damage and play an important role in these tissues subsequent regeneration. The compound was designed by the companys strategic partner, Intrexon Actobiotics NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) whereby Oragenics, Inc. holds an exclusive world-wide license.

About Oragenics, Inc.

We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries. The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.

For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect managements current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "project and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Oragenics IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Oragenics News
RSS Feed
Oragenics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Oragenics IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

So erzielen Sie höhere Renditen

Wie können Anleger mehr Rendite aus ihrem Depot holen ohne dabei höhere Risiken einzugehen? Im Online-Seminar erklärt der Finanz­mathematiker Michael Schnoor, wie es funktioniert.
Hier informieren und kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Oragenics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Oragenics News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Kurserholung läuft an
Vontobel: Video: LVMH - Luxus ist nicht gleich Luxus
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Europas Leitindex schlingert!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Aufwärts an der Mauer der Angst
Marktidee: Kion Group  Erholungsrally
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.000 Punkte?
DAX Analyse: US Markt schiebt an
DZ BANK - Abwärtswelle steuert auf neues Bewegungshoch zu
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Oragenics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Oragenics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aus Angst vor den Grünen nutzt Seehofer die Methode Merkel
Diese fünf Sparideen schützen Ihr Geld vor dem Crash
Die Welt sucht ein Mittel gegen die Hyperinflation
Dieser Chart offenbart das Ende der Shoppingcenter
Was steckt eigentlich hinter der Bargeld-Auszahlung im Supermarkt?

News von

Dax-Chartanalyse: Ist das ein weiteres Verkaufssignal?
DAX stabilisiert sich - Weiterhin viele Baustellen - VW-Aktie stark
Türkische Lira: Leitzins auf Rekordniveau: So setzen clevere Anleger den Hebel an
Aktienbörsen machen weiter Boden gut - Anleger aber vorsichtig
Szenarien: Wie die Börse auf eine Wahlschlappe Trumps reagieren würde

News von

Das steckt hinter der Powerpoint-Alternative, in die Frank Thelen investiert hat
Mit diesen 12 Apps und Diensten kann man Google komplett aus seinem Leben verbannen
Eine Grafik zeigt, warum der europäische Krypto-Markt um Milliarden größer ist als der in den USA und Asien
Amazon arbeitet an einer Funktion, die ein unheimlicher Eingriff in den Alltag ist
H&M unter Druck: Mitarbeiter beschweren sich über schlechte Arbeitsbedingungen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt nach -- Experten rechnen mit anhaltend steigenden Anleiherenditen -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus

Opel: Mögliche Diesel-Kosten kämen auf General Motors zu. "Boomwahrscheinlichkeit" in Deutschland bei knapp 35 Prozent. Mister Spex schiebt Börsengang auf die lange Bank. Deutschland-Wachstum treibt Geschäft von Shop Apotheke. Geschäfte bei ASML laufen weiter robust. EU genehmigt Verkauf von Praxair-Geschäften nach Japan

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:00 Uhr
DAX gibt nach -- Experten rechnen mit anhaltend steigenden Anleiherenditen -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus
Ausland
13:37 Uhr
Apple-Analyst Kuo: iPhone XR wird der Kassenschlager unter den neuen iPhones
Aktie im Fokus
13:24 Uhr
IBM enttäuscht mit Umsatzrückgang - Aktie unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Netflix Inc.552484
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)578560
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11