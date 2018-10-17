Oragenics, Inc. Receives Clearance to Enroll Patients in Belgium into Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AG013 for Oral Mucositis

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of
new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for
oral mucositis ("OM), today announced it has received clearance to
enroll patients residing in Belgium from the Belgian Health Authority,
The Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP), into its
Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013, a live biotherapeutic product
for the potential prevention and treatment of OM.
"Enrolling patients outside of the United States provides an expansive
patient base from which to draw for our trial of AG013, allowing us to
more rapidly reach our goal of enrolling between 160-180 evaluable
patients, stated Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., president and CEO of Oragenics,
Inc. "The combination of the expanded number of clinical sites in the
United States and Europe along with recent warrant exercises generating
proceeds of approximately $9.5 million, should enhance our ability to
complete the clinical study in 2019.
The ongoing Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled,
two-arm, multi-center trial, in which approximately 200 patients will be
randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either AG013 or placebo. The
purpose of the study (NCT03234465) is to evaluate the safety,
tolerability and efficacy of topically administered AG013 compared to
placebo for reducing the incidence and severity of OM in patients
undergoing traditional chemoradiation for the treatment of head and neck
cancer. Key measures include duration, time to development, and overall
incidence of OM (using a World Health Organization scale) during the
active treatment phase, which begins from the start of chemoradiation
therapy and ends two weeks following its completion.
AG013, which has been granted Fast Track designation with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration and orphan drug status in Europe, is an Intrexon
Actobiotics therapeutic candidate formulated to deliver the therapeutic
molecule, human Trefoil Factor 1, to the mucosal tissues in the oral
cavity in a convenient oral rinsing solution. Trefoil Factors are a
class of peptides involved in the protection of gastrointestinal tissues
against mucosal damage and play an important role in these tissues
subsequent regeneration. The compound was designed by the companys
strategic partner, Intrexon Actobiotics NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) whereby Oragenics, Inc. holds an
exclusive world-wide license.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries.
The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of
much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of
bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and
other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements
that reflect managements current views with respect to future events
and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on
managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently
available. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend,
"estimate, "project and similar expressions that do not relate solely
to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors
should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they
are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no
responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.
