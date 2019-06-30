finanzen.net
07.02.2020 16:24
Oragenics, Inc. to Present at the 22nd Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of effective treatments for oral mucositis and new antibiotics against infectious diseases, announced today that Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., president and CEO of Oragenics, Inc., will present a corporate overview at the 22nd Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held on February 10 and 11, 2020, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. Dr. Joslyn will present on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:45 am ET, in the Odets room, 4th Floor.

Investors or others interested in meeting with management are encouraged to request a meeting through the conferences one-on-one meetings system or contact John Marco of CoreIR at johnm@coreir.com.

About the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

The BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. Each year, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference provides a forum where institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotechnology executives have the opportunity to meet.

About Oragenics, Inc.

We are focused on becoming a leader in developing effective treatments for oral mucositis and novel antibiotics against infectious disease. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Precigen (formerly known as Intrexon Corporation) and its subsidiaries. The collaborations allow Oragenics to accelerate the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus and much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria.

For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect managements current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "project and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

