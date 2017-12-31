Oragenics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Conferences in October

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for oral mucositis (OM), today announced it will present and meet with investors at The MicroCap Conference on October 1, 2018, at 1:00 PM ET as part of Track 1 at The Essex House in New York City. The company will then present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference on October 2, 2018, at 1:00 PM ET as part of Track 6 in the Madeleine Room at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

Interested investors may request a one-on-one meeting at The MicroCap Conference by registering for the meeting at www.microcapconf.com, or at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference by emailing HealthcareConference@ladenburg.com.

About Oragenics, Inc.

We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries. The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.

