Oragenics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Conferences in October

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of
new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for
oral mucositis (OM), today announced it will present and meet with
investors at The MicroCap Conference on October 1, 2018, at 1:00 PM ET
as part of Track 1 at The Essex House in New York City. The company will
then present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference on
October 2, 2018, at 1:00 PM ET as part of Track 6 in the Madeleine Room
at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.
Interested investors may request a one-on-one meeting at The MicroCap
Conference by registering for the meeting at www.microcapconf.com,
or at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference by emailing HealthcareConference@ladenburg.com.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries.
The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of
much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of
bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and
other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements
that reflect managements current views with respect to future events
and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on
managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently
available. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend,
"estimate, "project and similar expressions that do not relate solely
to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors
should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they
are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no
responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.
