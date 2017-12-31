finanzen.net
17.09.2018 15:13
Oragenics, Inc. to Present Data from Its Lantibiotics Program at the Boulder Peptide Symposium Monday, September 24, 2018

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American:OGEN), a leader in the development of new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for oral mucositis (OM), today announced that Dr. Martin Handfield, the companys senior vice president of discovery research will present data on its lantibiotics program for the treatment of serious and prevalent infectious diseases at the Boulder Peptide Symposium on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 12:55 PM MT at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa in Boulder, CO.

The company will be discussing Mutacin 1140 (MU1140), which is a lanthipeptide isolated from Streptococcus mutans that has shown activity against all Gram-positive bacteria against which it has been tested. A variant of MU1140 was engineered and triaged from a library of over 700 single and multiple variants of MU1140. Following this process, the company identified OG716 as the lead compound against Clostridium difficile associated disease. In pre-clinical studies, OG716 showed an in vitro potency equal or superior to "standard of care" drugs against drug-resistant bacteria, in addition to better safety, toxicity, stability profiles and adequate manufacturability. In vivo testing of OG716 substantiated that it is an orally-active compound with excellent efficacy and with a positive effect on relapse, when compared to controls. Through the companys collaboration with Intrexon, it continues to develop derivatives of MU1140 to expand the pipeline with several other indications.

"We look forward to sharing data we have collected regarding OG716 and our lantibiotics program at such a prestigious event as the Boulder Peptide Showcase, stated Dr. Alan Joslyn, president and CEO of Oragenics, Inc.

About Lantibiotics

Lantibiotics are a class of antibiotic compounds with novel mechanism of action, prized for their ability to overcome antibiotic-resistant infections. With resistant strains on the rise, particularly healthcare-acquired infections (HAI), the need for these potent antibiotic agents is critical. Oragenics is pursuing the commercial-scale production of lantibiotics for use as antimicrobials against several life-threatening and prevalent infections.

About Oragenics, Inc.

We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries. The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.

For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect managements current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words " believe, " expect, " anticipate, " intend, " estimate, " project and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

