Oragenics, Inc. to Present Data from Its Lantibiotics Program at the Boulder Peptide Symposium Monday, September 24, 2018

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American:OGEN), a leader in the development of new
antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for
oral mucositis (OM), today announced that Dr. Martin Handfield, the
companys senior vice president of discovery research will present data
on its lantibiotics program for the treatment of serious and prevalent
infectious diseases at the Boulder Peptide Symposium on Monday,
September 24, 2018 at 12:55 PM MT at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa in
Boulder, CO.
The company will be discussing Mutacin 1140 (MU1140), which is a
lanthipeptide isolated from Streptococcus mutans that has shown
activity against all Gram-positive bacteria against which it has been
tested. A variant of MU1140 was engineered and triaged from a library of
over 700 single and multiple variants of MU1140. Following this process,
the company identified OG716 as the lead compound against Clostridium
difficile associated disease. In pre-clinical studies, OG716 showed
an in vitro potency equal or superior to "standard of care" drugs
against drug-resistant bacteria, in addition to better safety, toxicity,
stability profiles and adequate manufacturability. In vivo
testing of OG716 substantiated that it is an orally-active compound with
excellent efficacy and with a positive effect on relapse, when compared
to controls. Through the companys collaboration with Intrexon, it
continues to develop derivatives of MU1140 to expand the pipeline with
several other indications.
"We look forward to sharing data we have collected regarding OG716 and
our lantibiotics program at such a prestigious event as the Boulder
Peptide Showcase, stated Dr. Alan Joslyn, president and CEO of
Oragenics, Inc.
About Lantibiotics
Lantibiotics are a class of antibiotic compounds with novel mechanism of
action, prized for their ability to overcome antibiotic-resistant
infections. With resistant strains on the rise, particularly
healthcare-acquired infections (HAI), the need for these potent
antibiotic agents is critical. Oragenics is pursuing the
commercial-scale production of lantibiotics for use as antimicrobials
against several life-threatening and prevalent infections.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries.
The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of
much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of
bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and
other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements
that reflect managements current views with respect to future events
and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on
managements beliefs and assumptions and information currently
available. The words " believe, " expect, " anticipate, " intend, "
estimate, " project and similar expressions that do not relate solely
to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors
should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they
are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no
responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005384/en/