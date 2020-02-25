  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Ausblick 2021: Smart Healthcare, Cloud Computing, Impfstoffhersteller und Zykliker. Wegweisende Investments für das neue Jahr? Jetzt informieren!-W-
20.01.2021 02:22

Orbia Announces Executive Leadership Appointment

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) today announced that its board of directors has appointed Sameer S. Bharadwaj as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st, 2021. Mr. Bharadwaj will succeed Daniel Martínez-Valle, who has resigned from the position by mutual agreement with the board. Mr. Martínez-Valle will remain in his current position to support Mr. Bharadwaj through the end of January to ensure an orderly and effective leadership transition.

Mr. Bharadwaj joined Orbia in 2016, and brings over 20 years of leadership experience in technology-led innovation, operational excellence and talent development across the advanced materials, technology, energy and pharmaceutical industries to this role. He currently serves as President of Orbias Fluor and Polymer Solutions business groups. Prior to joining Orbia, Bharadwaj held several key management positions over an 11-year tenure at Cabot Corporation and before that, worked as a strategy consultant for The Boston Consulting Group across a variety of industries and as a senior research engineer at The Dow Chemical Company. Mr. Bharadwaj earned his MBA from Harvard Business School; a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota and a bachelors degree in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay.

"Sameer is a proven strategic business leader with a distinguished track record of steering transformation and growth initiatives across industries. He possesses a deep understanding of Orbia and our vision and will remain focused on continuing the transformation of Orbia into a high-return, sustainability-centric company, driving the important purpose-led cultural leadership work we began in 2019, said Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orbia. "The board is confident that Sameer, together with the senior leadership team, will ensure the disciplined execution of our strategic imperatives to result in strong value creation for all our stakeholders.

"I would like to thank the board for this opportunity. I am excited to take on this new role and lead Orbia at this important time. I am committed to working with the senior leadership team to ensure a seamless transition, commented Sameer Bharadwaj, President, Fluor & Polymer Solutions. "I look forward to communicating with the financial community during our upcoming earnings call in February, where I will provide an update on our fourth quarter performance and how we are positioning Orbia for success in 2021. We are in the early stages of a multi-year transformation and I am confident that with our strong portfolio of industry-leading businesses, enhanced customer-centric approach and focus on operational excellence, there is significant value that will be created as we execute our strategy, continued Mr. Bharadwaj.

Mr. del Valle Perochena continued, "The board and I appreciate Daniel for his leadership and significant contributions during his time as CEO. Daniel has been instrumental in redefining Orbia as a purpose-driven company, developing our Play-to-Win strategy, building a strong leadership team and significantly accelerating our ESG focus. We wish Daniel well with his future endeavors.

"I have appreciated the opportunity to lead Orbias journey for the past three years and am proud of the milestones our 22,000-plus global employees have achieved in this time. I want to thank the board of directors for their belief and trust in me, and am confident Sameer will continue the companys vision and deliver on our purpose, said Daniel Martínez-Valle, Chief Executive Officer of Orbia.

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of companies united by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Fluor, Polymer Solutions and Data Communications sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit orbia.com.

Nachrichten zu Mexichem SAB de CV Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Mexichem SAB de CV Registered News
RSS Feed
Mexichem SAB de CV Registered zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Mexichem SAB de CV Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Mexichem SAB de CV Registered News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Mexichem SAB de CV Registered News
Werbung

Trading-News

So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
Historischer Einbruch - Flugbranche setzt auf Schnelltests
Weekly Goldpreis Prognose: Noch nicht aus dem Gröbsten raus
Euro/US-Dollar: Weiter abwärts?
Vontobel: Aufschwung für Autohersteller
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Es war einmal ein Crash
Saisonale Muster bei grünen Aktien
Financial Fact: Asien-Aktien legten besten Start hin.
Vermögensaufbau neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Mexichem SAB de CV Registered-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Mexichem SAB de CV Registered Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Stimmy Money  diese Aktien profitieren besonders vom nächsten Geldsegen
Diese Aktien könnten nach Corona die Gewinner sein
Angst vor der Inflation  so schützen Sie Ihr Vermögen
Riesige Unterschiede  so teuer ist Leitungswasser in Ihrer Region
Viel soll viel helfen  Jetzt kauft der Staat den Händlern die Ware ab

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmentbank setzt schockierendes Kursziel für Aktie von Nel Asa
Pennystocks: Neun deutsche Aktien unter einem Euro
Sieben weitere Top-Aktien- Favoriten für das Jahr 2021 mit Kurspotenzialen von bis zu 53 Prozent
Privater Krankenversicherer AXA verurteilt: Kann das Urteil auch mich betreffen?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kaufchance oder Richtungswechsel?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Microsoft steigt bei Robo-Auto-Startup ein -- BoA: Gewinneinbruch, GS verdient mehr -- ZEW-Ausblick etwas besser -- TeamViewer, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Zurich Insurance bestätigt Rückzug aus Nord Stream 2. FedEx will bis zu 6.300 Stellen in Europa streichen. EU-Flugaufsicht will Boeing 737 Max nächste Woche wieder starten lassen. Twitter: Türkei verhängt Werbeverbot. Lumentum will sich Laserhersteller Coherent schnappen. Twitter-Alternative Parler mit russischer Hilfe teilweise wieder online. Volkswagen: Ulbrich wird Entwicklungsvorstand der Kernmarke.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen