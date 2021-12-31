  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++ Für alle, die ihre Familie lieben: Jetzt Risikolebensversicherung abschließen & bis zu 40 % sparen! Nur heute bis zu 75 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein sichern ++-w-
31.12.2021 13:30

Organic Garage Reports Third Quarter Results

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Organic Garage Ltd. ("Organic Garage or the "Company) (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canadas leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based products, is pleased to announce the Companys financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 ("Q3). The Company has a Fiscal Year End of January 31.

Q3 Financial Results (comparison to quarter ended October 31, 2020):

  • Gross profit margin increased from 30.4% to 31.3%;
  • Cash balance of $2.1 million from $1.6 million as at January 31, 2021 and $0.8 million as at October 31, 2020;
  • Sales decreased from $6.9 million to $5.9 million as the impact of Covid-19 overstocking subsided. Q3 sales total did not include any material contribution from Future of Cheese due to the timing of the launch of the Companys products at the end of Q3;
  • Adjusted net loss1 decreased from an adjusted net loss of $-117,801 to $-288,230;
  • Administrative wages and benefits decreased by 10.0% due to improved efficiencies;
  • Subsequent to October 31, 2021 the Company received $361,350 cash proceeds from the exercise of warrants, resulting in a cash balance of approximately $2.4 million tailored towards growth on both the store front as well as the newly launched Future of Cheese SKUs.

Net loss: The Company had a net loss of $-814,550 for the quarter ended October 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $-117,801 for the quarter ended October 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in sales, non-cash stock-based compensation and costs incurred during the renovation of one of the Companys locations (which also affected that locations sales), offset by improved gross margins, decreases in administrative wages and benefits, and transportation costs related to the Companys phase-out of warehouse operations.

The Company completed its shift to a decentralized distribution model in April 2021, and successfully entered into an agreement to sub-lease the facility located at 50 Akron Road for the remainder of the lease term. During the three months ended October 31, 2021, the Companys incremental savings were approximately $187,000, consisting primarily of savings related to wages and benefits, transportation, and rent.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage, commented, "We are pleased with our Q3 results and both the financial and strategic positions in which the Company has finished the calendar year. We continue to see strong results in our gross profit from managements concise and methodic purchasing strategies. Having improved our margins while facing increased inflationary pressures, supply management issues, and labour shortages was a significant accomplishment during the quarter.

"Our Hand-Picked Partners roster has garnered great feedback from our customers and our recent addition of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits through our partnership with Rival House Limited will no doubt improve the shopping experience at our store locations.

"We did incur certain significant non-cash and non-recurring expenses during the quarter along with additional expenses incurred in renovating one of our older locations to conform with the Companys new locations. We believe these expenses and capital costs will translate into improved operations and an enhanced customer experience.

"Management continues to focus on incremental operating expense reduction while maintaining and improving our product and service offering. Savings associated with the phase-out of our warehouse have continued through the quarter providing management with additional financial flexibility.

"During the quarter and subsequently, our online deliveries have seen strong demand and positive reactions from customers who are now able to complete online orders from a large geographical footprint.

"The Future of Cheese operations continue to ramp up, and we were extremely excited to officially launch our line of butters across selected retailers in Ontario in October along with the successful launch of our plant-based brie and truffle-infused butter in December. The products have been in high demand and have been received very positively by retail customers and our restaurant partners. It has been very gratifying to see our products on the shelves of not only Organic Garage, but other retailers and partners, and we look forward to building on the success achieved to date.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canadas leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Companys stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Organic Garage, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Organic Garage to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Organic Garage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In this News Release, Organic Garage is making forward-looking statements related to, including but not limited to: the improved shopping experience resulting from the recent addition of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits; the translation of significant non-cash and non-recurring expenses as well as renovation expenses into improved operations and an enhanced customer experience; and building on the Future of Cheese success achieved to date.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Organic Garage's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Organic Garage assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

__________________________
1 Adjusted net loss is a non-IFRS financial performance measure. Adjusted net loss is calculated as net loss and other comprehensive loss adjusted for non-cash expenses, non-cash stock-based compensation and one-time non-operating expenses.

Nachrichten zu Organic Garage Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Organic Garage News
RSS Feed
Organic Garage zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Organic Garage Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Organic Garage News

01.12.21Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
14.12.21Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches a Truffle-infused Version of Its Popular Plant-based Butter in Time for the Holiday Retail Rush
07.12.21Future of Cheese’s Plant-Based Brie Launch Is Selling Faster Than Expected
09.12.21Future of Cheese Products Make Restaurant Debut and Food Service Distribution Begins
30.11.21Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Plant-based Naturally Ripened Brie
Weitere Organic Garage News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bessere Investment-Entscheidungen treffen  Diese wesentlichen Grundsätze sollten Sie bei Ihrer Geldanlage beachten!
Vontobel: Noch bis 03.01.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Samsung schränkt Chip-Produktion ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Dezember mit Markus Koch: Value vor Growth im Seitwärtsmarkt
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
StarCapital: Simon Westendorf: "Bei Inflation haben Value-Aktien Rückenwind"
Ein charttechnischer Ausblick des DAX für 2022
Raumschiff statt Bummelzug
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Organic Garage-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Organic Garage Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sanierungspflicht? Für viele kleinere Vermieter wird es sehr schwierig
Dax 18.000? Das bringt das neue Jahr für Euer Geld
Schweiz, Österreich oder Frankreich? Hier gibt es lukrative Ferienhäuser im Schnee
Bis zu 9 Prozent  Diese Dividenden-Aktien machen Sie immun gegen die Inflation
Aktien für 2022  Das sind die Favoriten der AAA-Könige

News von

Innovationsaktie der Woche: Bayer - Günstiger wird es wohl nicht
SAP, Siemens und BASF: Die drei besten deutschen Wertschöpfer-Aktien seit 1990 im Anlagecheck
Dax mit ruhigem Jahresausklang: Anleger blicken auf 2022
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Ihr Geld 2022 - Ausblick Aktien: Tipps zu den Themen, die das Börsenjahr 2022 prägen werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt an letztem Handelstag des Jahres im Plus -- Santander zahlt Rechnungen versehentlich doppelt -- Rückruf bei Tesla -- Credit Suisse prüft offenbar Quarantäne-Verstöße von Horta-Osorio

Citroën zieht skandalösen Werbespot in Ägypten zurück. Millionenauftrag für Merck. Samsung weist Medienbericht über milliardenschwere Übernahme von Biogen zurück. HUGO BOSS holt Produktion wegen Lieferketten näher an Märkte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Politik und Gesellschaft diskutieren derzeit über eine allgemeine Impfpflicht. Würde Sie eine solche befürworten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen