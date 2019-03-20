Organics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of
new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for
oral mucositis, today announced that it has commenced a proposed
underwritten public offering of common stock of the Company, together
with warrants to purchase shares of common stock. In addition, the
Company expects to grant the underwriter of the offering, a 30-day
option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or warrants at
the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be
no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as
to the actual size or terms of the offering.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the
offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund its
AG013 research, clinical trials, pre-clinical development of the
lantibiotics program, and for working capital and general corporate
purposes.
The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf
registration statement (File No. 333-213321), which was declared
effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC) on September 7, 2016. A preliminary prospectus supplement
relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the
preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus
relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, at the SEC's
website at www.sec.gov.
Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and
accompanying prospectus also may be obtained, when available, from H.C.
Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New
York, NY 10022, email: placements@hcwco.com.
Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement
and the accompanying prospectus in the registration statement and other
documents Oragenics has filed or will file with the SEC for more
complete information about Oragenics and the offering.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Companys securities, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of
any such state or other jurisdiction.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries.
The collaborations allow Oragenics to accelerate the development of much
needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of
bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and
other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that
involve significant risks and uncertainties about Oragenics, including
but not limited to statements with respect to the completion, timing,
size, and use of proceeds of the proposed underwritten offering of
common stock. Oragenics may use words such as "expect, "anticipate,
"project, "intend, "plan, "aim, "believe, "seek, "estimate,
"can, "focus, "will, and "may and similar expressions to identify
such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things,
whether or not Oragenics will be able to raise capital, the final terms
of the underwritten offering of common stock, market and other
conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to
the underwritten offering of common stock, Oragenics business and
financial condition, and the impact of general economic, industry or
political conditions in the United States or internationally. For
additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by
Oragenics, see disclosures contained in Oragenics public filings with
the SEC, including the "Risk Factors in the companys Annual Report on
Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and prospectus for this
offering. You should consider these factors in evaluating the
forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place
undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are
made as of the date hereof, and Oragenics undertakes no obligation to
update such statements as a result of new information, except as
required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005804/en/