Oriental Residence Bangkok Awarded One MICHELIN Key for the Third Consecutive Year



EQS Newswire / 08/10/2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Werbung BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – International recognition may first bring a hotel to travellers' attention, but earning that recognition year after year carries greater significance, particularly for those who value quality and consistency in every stay. ONYX Hospitality Group, a management company specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and residences across Asia-Pacific, announces that Oriental Residence Bangkok, a hotel under its management, has been awarded One MICHELIN Key for 2026, marking its third consecutive year of recognition since 2024. The achievement reflects the hotel's commitment to maintaining high standards and consistently delivering an exceptional stay experience.



Reflecting ONYX Hospitality Group's 60 years of hotel management expertise through elegant residential living and thoughtful attention to detail



The MICHELIN Key recognises hotels that offer exceptional stay experiences, assessed against five universal criteria: excellence in architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; individual personality and overall character; value for money; and a meaningful contribution to the experience of the surrounding neighbourhood or destination. Together, these criteria demonstrate that a memorable stay is shaped by far more than the beauty of a property alone; it is the result of different elements coming together to create an overall experience. At Oriental Residence Bangkok, this is expressed through a distinctive residential experience centred on elegance, privacy and intuitive care that responds to each guest's individual needs.



Three Years of Recognition, Beyond the First Impression



Receiving One MICHELIN Key for the third consecutive year places Oriental Residence Bangkok among the hotels in Thailand recognised internationally for an exceptional stay experience. The achievement also reflects the dedication of the hotel team in maintaining consistently high standards of service.



Alongside its One MICHELIN Key distinction, Oriental Residence Bangkok is also a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), reflecting the hotel's distinctive identity and thoughtful approach to service. Together, these recognitions reflect the strong foundation of quality on which the hotel continues to build and evolve its guest experience in response to changing traveller expectations.



For ONYX Hospitality Group, the recognition reflects a management approach that places equal importance on maintaining standards and preserving each brand's individual character. Drawing on its experience and expertise, the Group develops services that respond to different guest needs, ensuring each journey is supported with the right level of care while maintaining a consistent quality of experience.



For travellers choosing a hotel for a relaxing break, whether for a weekend away, time with family or a stay that calls for added comfort and convenience, the choice may be about more than simply discovering a new place to stay. It is also about having confidence that the experience will meet their needs and make the time set aside for rest truly worthwhile. Consistent recognition therefore provides another meaningful point of reference when choosing where to stay.



One of the defining qualities of Oriental Residence Bangkok is the opportunity to unwind in a tranquil and private setting on Wireless Road while remaining in the heart of the city. Surrounded by embassies, lifestyle destinations, restaurants and key landmarks, guests can step out to experience Bangkok, meet the people who matter, or return to the calm of the hotel at their own pace. With spaces suited to both work and time together, complemented by service that respects privacy, the hotel is well suited to both short breaks and longer stays in Bangkok.



Building on Recognition, Shaping the Next Chapter of the Guest Experience



Over more than 60 years, ONYX Hospitality Group has continued to build on its hospitality expertise, bringing this foundation to Oriental Residence Bangkok through The Art of Intuitive Refinement. The concept places emphasis on elegance, privacy and care that understands each guest's needs at different moments throughout their stay.



This experience also connects naturally with More of What You Love, ONYX Hospitality Group's philosophy of giving guests more time for the things that matter to them, whether choosing how to spend their day, discovering the character of Bangkok, or returning to the tranquillity and privacy of the hotel.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group: ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

The MICHELIN Key recognises hotels that offer exceptional stay experiences, assessed against five universal criteria: excellence in architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; individual personality and overall character; value for money; and a meaningful contribution to the experience of the surrounding neighbourhood or destination. Together, these criteria demonstrate that a memorable stay is shaped by far more than the beauty of a property alone; it is the result of different elements coming together to create an overall experience. At Oriental Residence Bangkok, this is expressed through a distinctive residential experience centred on elegance, privacy and intuitive care that responds to each guest's individual needs.Receiving One MICHELIN Key for the third consecutive year places Oriental Residence Bangkok among the hotels in Thailand recognised internationally for an exceptional stay experience. The achievement also reflects the dedication of the hotel team in maintaining consistently high standards of service.Alongside its One MICHELIN Key distinction, Oriental Residence Bangkok is also a member of, reflecting the hotel's distinctive identity and thoughtful approach to service. Together, these recognitions reflect the strong foundation of quality on which the hotel continues to build and evolve its guest experience in response to changing traveller expectations.For ONYX Hospitality Group, the recognition reflects a management approach that places equal importance on maintaining standards and preserving each brand's individual character. Drawing on its experience and expertise, the Group develops services that respond to different guest needs, ensuring each journey is supported with the right level of care while maintaining a consistent quality of experience.For travellers choosing a hotel for a relaxing break, whether for a weekend away, time with family or a stay that calls for added comfort and convenience, the choice may be about more than simply discovering a new place to stay. It is also about having confidence that the experience will meet their needs and make the time set aside for rest truly worthwhile. Consistent recognition therefore provides another meaningful point of reference when choosing where to stay.One of the defining qualities of Oriental Residence Bangkok is the opportunity to unwind in a tranquil and private setting on Wireless Road while remaining in the heart of the city. Surrounded by embassies, lifestyle destinations, restaurants and key landmarks, guests can step out to experience Bangkok, meet the people who matter, or return to the calm of the hotel at their own pace. With spaces suited to both work and time together, complemented by service that respects privacy, the hotel is well suited to both short breaks and longer stays in Bangkok.Over more than 60 years, ONYX Hospitality Group has continued to build on its hospitality expertise, bringing this foundation to Oriental Residence Bangkok through The Art of Intuitive Refinement. The concept places emphasis on elegance, privacy and care that understands each guest's needs at different moments throughout their stay.This experience also connects naturally with More of What You Love, ONYX Hospitality Group's philosophy of giving guests more time for the things that matter to them, whether choosing how to spend their day, discovering the character of Bangkok, or returning to the tranquillity and privacy of the hotel.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 08/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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