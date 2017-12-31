Orion-Sequans Partnership Results in First Orion LTE-enabled Wearable, Orion Sync

LTE chipmaker Sequans
Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and Orion
Labs, a leader in communication technology dedicated to connecting
people and services through the power of voice, today announced that
their strategic partnership to build Orion wearables based on LTE has
resulted in the commercial availability of the first LTE-enabled Orion
smart walkie-talkie, Orion Sync.
Orion Labs and Sequans have been collaborating over the last 18 months
to integrate Sequans LTE for IoT chips into Orions unique push-to-talk
IoT wearables. The partnership was established to support Orion Labs
strategy of developing wearable devices that can provide voice
communications to other devices, people and bots, without the need to
tether to a cell phone. The first Orion Sync device to become available,
and announced today by Orion, is based on Sequans Calliope LTE Cat 1
technology, with the next devices to be based on Sequans Monarch LTE-M
technology.
"Orion Sync is one of the most exciting new LTE for IoT wearables
available in the market today, said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "As a
smart walkie-talkie, it is in a category all by itself, with simple, yet
extremely useful push-to-talk capabilities that bring real value to
enterprises and small businesses that need instant access to their team
members. Now enabled with ultra-reliable, everywhere-available LTE,
Orion Sync will no doubt become an indispensable IoT wearable to many
enterprises.
"Our partnership with Sequans, who provides the worlds most highly
optimized LTE for IoT chips, has yielded a powerful and reliable IoT
wearable with unlimited range that will improve the efficiency and
productivity of our customers in many industries, said Jesse Robbins,
Orion Labs CEO. "We are very excited and proud to introduce Orion Sync
with Sequans inside.
Orion Sync Product Description
Orion Sync is a compact device, measuring only 103mm x 66mm x 27mm that
clips on to a wearers clothing or slips into a pocket. It includes LTE,
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS radios and an integrated antenna. It features
a prominent push-to-talk button and additional buttons for EMR and
action. Orion Sync also includes headphone and USB ports, an OLED
display, a speaker with mute button, and a 12-hour battery.
Orion is using Sequans Calliope and Monarch LTE Platforms, members of
Sequans StreamliteLTE family of products for the IoT. Calliope
is optimized specifically for LTE Cat 1 applications needing up to 10
Mbps of throughput, and Monarch
is optimized for LTE-M and NB-IoT applications.
See Orion Sync demonstrations at Mobile World Congress Americas today
through Friday, September 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Visit
Orion Labs in the South Hall at stand S.2659; or visit Sequans in the
South Hall at stand S.3146.
About Orion Labs
Orion Labs is a San Francisco company dedicated to connecting people
through seamless voice communication. Orion Labs core belief is that
you should be able to communicate with people who aren't by your side,
without yelling or getting distracted by your phone, giving you more
time and ability to focus on the moments and people around you. The
Orion Labs experience connects people in conversation across any
distance as though they were in the same room. Orion Labs was founded by
cloud infrastructure pioneers Jesse Robbins and Greg Albrecht. To learn
more, visit www.orionlabs.io.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of
single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things
(IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003,
Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology
and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the
world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE,
optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router
devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other
connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with
additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong
Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans
online at www.sequans.com;
