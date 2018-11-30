Orosur Mining Inc.  Q3 2019 Update and Results

Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur or "the Company) (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South
American-focused gold developer and explorer announces the results for
the third quarter ended February 28, 2019 ("Q3 19 or the "Quarter).
HIGHLIGHTS
-
In February 2019, Orosur received US$500,000, being the first of four
half yearly cash payments from Newmont Mining Corporation ("Newmont)
as part of the previously announced Exploration Agreement with Venture
Option for the Anzá project in Colombia.
-
In March 2019, Minera Anzá (Orosurs Colombian subsidiary), received
US$240,000 from Newmont Colombia S.A.S., a subsidiary of Newmont, to
fund the property maintenance costs in Colombia during the first 6
months of the exploration period (October 2018 to March 2019). This
occurred after the end of the Quarter and is therefore not reflected
in the Q3 19 balance sheet.
-
In Uruguay, as previously announced, Loryser SA ("Loryser), the
Companys largest Uruguayan subsidiary, has received to date support
from approximately 72% of its creditors by value (comprising 67
different creditors) for its proposed reorganisation agreement ("the
Agreement). Under the Agreement, Loryser will manage a process, to be
completed within two years, whereby the net proceeds from the sale of
assets in Uruguay will be used to reclaim and close operations
responsibly, and any remaining funds together with the issue of 10
million Orosur common shares will be used to fully satisfy all amounts
owing to Lorysers creditors.
-
During Q3 2019, Loryser started part of the work included in the
Agreement. This work has included advancing the remediation of the
tailings dam and dewatering, taking advantage of the summer months,
approximately 700,000 cubic metres, equivalent to 26 hectares of the
total 40 hectares covered by the dam. In parallel, Loryser is starting
to cover the dry area of the tailings dam with gravel.
-
In March 2019, Loryser executed a brokerage agreement with Savona
Equipment Ltd to support the sale of specialized mining equipment of
the San Gregorio mine, including its CIL plant, in the international
markets.
-
As previously announced, on March 28, 2019, the Arbitral Tribunal in
Chile rendered its decision, ruling that Fortune Valley Resources
Chile S.A. ("FVRC) (an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Orosur)
is required to pay Anglo American Inversiones SA approximately US$1.6
million plus interest at Chile´s current interest rate calculated from
December 2015 until its effective payment. The Tribunals decision is
exclusively against FVRC. Orosur was not named in the decision from
the Tribunal. FVRC is evaluating its options with its Chilean lawyers.
-
At February 28, 2019, the Company had a cash balance of US$1.0 million
of which US$246k is held by Loryser and not accessible to the Company
(November 30, 2018 - $1.0 million; May 31, 2018 - $1.4 million).
-
On April 12, 2019, Mr. Robert Schafer was formally appointed Chairman
of the Board of Directors.
Ignacio Salazar, CEO of Orosur, said:
"At the end of 2018, the Company managed to close two key strategic
agreements which provide a platform to transform Orosur: in Colombia
with Newmont and with Loryser creditors in Uruguay.
The Company
has been working diligently to deliver on both agreements during last
quarter and remains committed to its plan to restructure its businesses,
and recapitalize and transform the Company.
Outlook and Strategy
During the year ended May 31, 2018, the Board adopted an aggressive
strategic plan to restructure its businesses, and recapitalize and
transform the Company by advancing its operations in Colombia (now with
Newmont as a partner), as well as finding a fair solution in Uruguay for
all stakeholders and reducing its activities in Chile. The strategy
remains unchanged.
In Colombia, Newmont is performing a strategic review of the Anzá
project to define an exploration program in the area in cooperation with
Orosur.
In Uruguay, Loryser has commenced implementing the Agreement with
creditors in anticipation of ratification by the Court. The
reorganisation process and the Agreement are subject to consideration by
the Court and the Intervenor. The process will continue with the Court
confirming that the majorities required for the Agreement were
effectively obtained, to be followed by public notice of the Agreement
to all interested parties. Provided there is no valid opposition, the
ratification process is expected to be completed by the end of the first
half of 2019. Once approved by the Court, the Agreement will be legally
binding on all Lorysers creditors and Lorysers creditor protection
status will cease together with the Intervenors control over Loryser.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in
this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the
meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the
"safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates
and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking
statements include, without limitation, the exploration plans in
Colombia and the funding from Newmont of those plans, Newmont´s decision
to continue with the option agreement, the ability to continue
operations in Uruguay, and the approval by the Court of the Agreement in
Uruguay, expectations that the Agreement will become legally binding on
all creditors of Loryser and successful emergence from creditor
protection proceedings and Intervenor control, and the outcome of the
arbitration process in Chile against FV and any effects of that
arbitration´s decision to the Company. There can be no assurance that
such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future
events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward
looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and
uncertainties including those as described in Section "Risks Factors of
the Managements Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended
February 28, 2019 and for the year ended May 31, 2018. The Companys
continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain
adequate financing. These material uncertainties may cast significant
doubt upon the Companys ability to realize its assets and discharge its
liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the
appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a
going concern. Although the Company has been successful in the past in
obtaining financing there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain
adequate financing in future or that such financing will be on terms
advantageous to the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as
a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking
statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer
and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South
America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the
Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market
Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via
Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now
considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this,
then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company
(responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the
Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.
Orosur Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated
Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of
United States Dollars)
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
|
As at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
May 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,033
|
|
|
$
|
1,390
|
Accounts receivable and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
|
1,550
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,301
|
|
|
|
6,100
|
Asset held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
120
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,262
|
|
|
|
9,160
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
73
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,261
|
|
|
|
6,578
|
Exploration and evaluation assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,724
|
|
|
|
9,755
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
201
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,369
|
|
|
$
|
25,767
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,500
|
|
|
$
|
17,845
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,711
|
|
|
|
1,730
|
Warrants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
68
|
Environmental rehabilitation provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
139
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,759
|
|
|
|
19,782
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
211
|
Environmental rehabilitation provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,248
|
|
|
|
5,283
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,218
|
|
|
|
25,276
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65,290
|
|
|
|
63,290
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,965
|
|
|
|
5,893
|
Currency translation reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,037)
|
|
|
|
(912)
|
Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(78,067)
|
|
|
|
(67,780)
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,849)
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,369
|
|
|
$
|
25,767
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated
financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Orosur Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated
Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in
thousands of United States Dollars)
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
February 28,
|
|
February 28,
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
8,555
|
|
$
|
4,202
|
|
$
|
29,534
|
Cost of sales
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9,234)
|
|
|
(7,119)
|
|
|
(28,714)
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(679)
|
|
|
(2,917)
|
|
|
820
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(528)
|
|
|
(382)
|
|
|
(1,569)
|
|
|
(1,776)
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
(597)
|
|
|
(4,048)
|
|
|
(1,407)
|
Exploration written off
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(121)
|
|
|
(32)
|
Exploration expenses
|
|
|
(1,850)
|
|
|
(417)
|
|
|
(2,012)
|
|
|
(417)
|
Obsolescence provision
|
|
-
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(35)
|
Other income
|
|
|
1,236
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
1,535
|
|
|
222
|
Net finance cost
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
(63)
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
(209)
|
Care and maintenance
|
|
|
(571)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,184)
|
|
-
|
Loss on fair value of financial instrument
|
|
|
(320)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(341)
|
|
|
(10)
|
Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
328
|
|
|
|
(2,026)
|
|
|
(1,298)
|
|
|
(7,370)
|
|
|
(3,336)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(2,026)
|
|
|
(1,977)
|
|
|
(10,287)
|
|
|
(2,516)
|
Income tax recovery
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2)
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
$
|
(2,026)
|
|
$
|
(1,977)
|
|
$
|
(10,287)
|
|
$
|
(2,518)
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
|
$
|
624
|
|
$
|
70
|
|
$
|
(125)
|
|
$
|
(66)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
(66)
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
$
|
(1,402)
|
|
$
|
(1,907)
|
|
$
|
(10,412)
|
|
$
|
(2,584)
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
|
|
150,278
|
|
|
117,587
|
|
|
136,774
|
|
|
113,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated
financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Orosur Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated
Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of United
States Dollars)
Unaudited
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
$
|
(10,287)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,518)
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
3,533
|
|
|
|
5,911
|
Share-based payments
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
50
|
Exploration and evaluation expenses written off
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
32
|
Obsolescence provision
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
35
|
Fair value of financial instrument
|
|
|
341
|
|
|
|
(20)
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
57
|
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(902)
|
|
|
|
(65)
|
Other
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
|
(23)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and other assets
|
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
234
|
Inventories
|
|
|
794
|
|
|
|
397
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
2,655
|
|
|
|
2,212
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
(2,606)
|
|
|
|
6,302
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(340)
|
|
|
|
(7,897)
|
Environmental tasks
|
|
|
(92)
|
|
|
|
(114)
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
|
10
|
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
|
|
|
(510)
|
|
|
|
(4,553)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
(12,554)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue of common shares
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
2,894
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
-
|
Loan payments
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
|
(176)
|
Investment in Anillo
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
69
|
Loans received
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
2,253
|
|
|
|
4,287
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(357)
|
|
|
|
(1,965)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
1,390
|
|
|
|
3,357
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
1,033
|
|
|
$
|
1,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated
financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005828/en/