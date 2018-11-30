finanzen.net
+ + + Was Anleger über die Börse wissen sollten + + + jetzt im Flossbach von Storch Podcast anhören + + +-w-
15.04.2019 22:19
Bewerten
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc.  Q3 2019 Update and Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur or "the Company) (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces the results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2019 ("Q3 19 or the "Quarter).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • In February 2019, Orosur received US$500,000, being the first of four half yearly cash payments from Newmont Mining Corporation ("Newmont) as part of the previously announced Exploration Agreement with Venture Option for the Anzá project in Colombia.
  • In March 2019, Minera Anzá (Orosurs Colombian subsidiary), received US$240,000 from Newmont Colombia S.A.S., a subsidiary of Newmont, to fund the property maintenance costs in Colombia during the first 6 months of the exploration period (October 2018 to March 2019). This occurred after the end of the Quarter and is therefore not reflected in the Q3 19 balance sheet.
  • In Uruguay, as previously announced, Loryser SA ("Loryser), the Companys largest Uruguayan subsidiary, has received to date support from approximately 72% of its creditors by value (comprising 67 different creditors) for its proposed reorganisation agreement ("the Agreement). Under the Agreement, Loryser will manage a process, to be completed within two years, whereby the net proceeds from the sale of assets in Uruguay will be used to reclaim and close operations responsibly, and any remaining funds together with the issue of 10 million Orosur common shares will be used to fully satisfy all amounts owing to Lorysers creditors.
  • During Q3 2019, Loryser started part of the work included in the Agreement. This work has included advancing the remediation of the tailings dam and dewatering, taking advantage of the summer months, approximately 700,000 cubic metres, equivalent to 26 hectares of the total 40 hectares covered by the dam. In parallel, Loryser is starting to cover the dry area of the tailings dam with gravel.
  • In March 2019, Loryser executed a brokerage agreement with Savona Equipment Ltd to support the sale of specialized mining equipment of the San Gregorio mine, including its CIL plant, in the international markets.
  • As previously announced, on March 28, 2019, the Arbitral Tribunal in Chile rendered its decision, ruling that Fortune Valley Resources Chile S.A. ("FVRC) (an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Orosur) is required to pay Anglo American Inversiones SA approximately US$1.6 million plus interest at Chile´s current interest rate calculated from December 2015 until its effective payment. The Tribunals decision is exclusively against FVRC. Orosur was not named in the decision from the Tribunal. FVRC is evaluating its options with its Chilean lawyers.
  • At February 28, 2019, the Company had a cash balance of US$1.0 million of which US$246k is held by Loryser and not accessible to the Company (November 30, 2018 - $1.0 million; May 31, 2018 - $1.4 million).
  • On April 12, 2019, Mr. Robert Schafer was formally appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ignacio Salazar, CEO of Orosur, said:

"At the end of 2018, the Company managed to close two key strategic agreements which provide a platform to transform Orosur: in Colombia with Newmont and with Loryser creditors in Uruguay. The Company has been working diligently to deliver on both agreements during last quarter and remains committed to its plan to restructure its businesses, and recapitalize and transform the Company.

Outlook and Strategy

During the year ended May 31, 2018, the Board adopted an aggressive strategic plan to restructure its businesses, and recapitalize and transform the Company by advancing its operations in Colombia (now with Newmont as a partner), as well as finding a fair solution in Uruguay for all stakeholders and reducing its activities in Chile. The strategy remains unchanged.

In Colombia, Newmont is performing a strategic review of the Anzá project to define an exploration program in the area in cooperation with Orosur.

In Uruguay, Loryser has commenced implementing the Agreement with creditors in anticipation of ratification by the Court. The reorganisation process and the Agreement are subject to consideration by the Court and the Intervenor. The process will continue with the Court confirming that the majorities required for the Agreement were effectively obtained, to be followed by public notice of the Agreement to all interested parties. Provided there is no valid opposition, the ratification process is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2019. Once approved by the Court, the Agreement will be legally binding on all Lorysers creditors and Lorysers creditor protection status will cease together with the Intervenors control over Loryser.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding from Newmont of those plans, Newmont´s decision to continue with the option agreement, the ability to continue operations in Uruguay, and the approval by the Court of the Agreement in Uruguay, expectations that the Agreement will become legally binding on all creditors of Loryser and successful emergence from creditor protection proceedings and Intervenor control, and the outcome of the arbitration process in Chile against FV and any effects of that arbitration´s decision to the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including those as described in Section "Risks Factors of the Managements Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended February 28, 2019 and for the year ended May 31, 2018. The Companys continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Companys ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. Although the Company has been successful in the past in obtaining financing there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in future or that such financing will be on terms advantageous to the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. If you have any queries on this, then please contact Ryan Cohen, VP Corporate Development of the Company (responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of the Company) on: +1 (778) 373-0100.

Orosur Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
Unaudited

             

As at

   

As at

February 28,

May 31,

2019

2018

 

ASSETS

 

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,033

$ 1,390
Accounts receivable and other assets

928

1,550
Inventories

5,301

6,100
Asset held for sale

-

      120

Total current assets

7,262

9,160
 

Non-current assets

Accounts receivable and other assets

73

73
Property, plant and equipment

3,261

6,578
Exploration and evaluation assets

9,724

9,755
Restricted cash

49

      201

Total assets

             

$

20,369

    $ 25,767
 

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

20,500

$ 17,845
Current portion of long-term debt

1,711

1,730
Warrants

409

68
Environmental rehabilitation provision

139

      139

Total current liabilities

22,759

19,782
 

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

211

211
Environmental rehabilitation provision

5,248

      5,283

Total liabilities

28,218

      25,276
 

Equity

Share capital

65,290

63,290
Contributed surplus

5,965

5,893
Currency translation reserve

(1,037)

(912)
Deficit

(78,067)

      (67,780)

Total equity

(7,849)

      491

 

Total equity and liabilities

             

$

20,369

    $ 25,767
 

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Orosur Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
Unaudited

 

Three Months

 

Three Months

 

Nine Months

 

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

2019

2018

2019

2018

 

Gross profit (loss)

Sales

$

-

$ 8,555

$

4,202

$ 29,534
Cost of sales

-

    (9,234)    

(7,119)

    (28,714)
 

Gross profit (loss)

-

(679)

(2,917)

820
 

Operating expenses

Corporate and administrative expenses

(528)

(382)

(1,569)

(1,776)
Restructuring costs

(81)

(597)

(4,048)

(1,407)
Exploration written off

(28)

(6)

(121)

(32)
Exploration expenses

(1,850)

(417)

(2,012)

(417)
Obsolescence provision

-

10

(5)

(35)
Other income

1,236

92

1,535

222
Net finance cost

(17)

(63)

(87)

(209)
Care and maintenance

(571)

-

(1,184)

-
Loss on fair value of financial instrument

(320)

-

(341)

(10)
Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)

133

    65    

462

    328

(2,026)

    (1,298)    

(7,370)

    (3,336)

Loss before income taxes

(2,026)

(1,977)

(10,287)

(2,516)
Income tax recovery

-

  -  

-

    (2)

Net loss for the period

$

(2,026)

  $ (1,977)  

$

(10,287)

  $ (2,518)
 
 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income

Cumulative translation adjustment

$

624

  $ 70  

$

(125)

  $ (66)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

624

    70    

(125)

    (66)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

 

$

(1,402)

  $ (1,907)  

$

(10,412)

  $ (2,584)
 

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.01)

  $ (0.02)  

$

(0.08)

  $ (0.02)
 

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

   

150,278

    117,587    

136,774

    113,867
 

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Orosur Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
Unaudited

 

Nine Months

   

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

February 28,

February 28,

2019

2018

 

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(10,287)

$ (2,518)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation

3,533

5,911
Share-based payments

72

50
Exploration and evaluation expenses written off

121

32
Obsolescence provision

5

35
Fair value of financial instrument

341

(20)
Accretion of asset retirement obligation

57

57
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(902)

(65)
Other

383

(23)
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Accounts receivable and other assets

622

234
Inventories

794

397
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities    

2,655

      2,212

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

   

(2,606)

      6,302

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(340)

(7,897)
Environmental tasks

(92)

(114)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

938

10
Exploration and evaluation expenditures    

(510)

      (4,553)

Net cash used in investing activities

   

(4)

      (12,554)

Financing activities

Issue of common shares

2,000

2,894
Restricted cash

152

-
Loan payments

(19)

(176)
Investment in Anillo

120

69
Loans received  

-

      1,500

Net cash provided by financing activities

   

2,253

      4,287

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(357)

(1,965)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

   

1,390

      3,357

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

1,033

    $ 1,392
 

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Orosur Mining Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Orosur Mining News
RSS Feed
Orosur Mining zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Orosur Mining Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Orosur Mining News

01.04.19Orosur Mining : Orosur Mining Inc. - Change of Nominated Adviser &amp; Update
Weitere Orosur Mining News
Anzeige

Inside

Für die Rente sparen - aber richtig
DZ BANK - Sondersituation beim Rohöl - wie geht es weiter? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones pendelt seitwärts
Ölpreisrally verliert an Schwung - droht eine Korrektur?
TecDAX nimmt wieder Fahrt auf  Diese Werte befinden sich auf der technischen Kaufliste!
Goldpreis, EURUSD, DAX und Co. - Märkte im Wochenausblick
Video: S&P500 - 2.860 Punkte im Fokus!
Vontobel: Impact Investing - Soziale, ökologische und finanzielle Rendite in einem
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Orosur Mining-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Orosur Mining Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die ungleichen Vermögen offenbaren drei Probleme Deutschlands
Vermögen der Deutschen wächst  allerdings nur bei Wenigen
Darum ist Nagelpflege so wichtig
Geld, das aus dem Nichts kommt
Mit dem Smart Display sticht Lenovo Google aus

News von

Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis steigt wieder
Warum der Freenet-Chef auf 5G verzichtet
DAX: Anziehende Kaufbereitschaft
Europas Dividendenkönige in einem Fonds
Nordex-Aktie: Zahlreiche Aufträge

News von

Für Millennials wird der Weg in die Mittelschicht zur Herausforderung
"In absehbarer Zukunft nicht profitabel": Dieses Eingeständnis von Uber beunruhigt Investoren
50 Prozent aller Deutschen befürworten ein bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen
"Kann nicht sein, dass sie ungeschoren davonkommen": Österreichs Finanzminister sagt Facebook, Google und Co. den Kampf an
Hunderttausende Millennials in China versuchen, mit riskanten Anlagen reich zu werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fest -- US-Börsen schließen leicht rot -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Goldman übertrifft nur Gewinnerwartung -- Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn angeklagt -- Daimler, Rocket Internet im Fokus

Citigroup übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen. Commerzbank-Aktionäre sollen Vorratsbeschluss für Kapitalerhöhung erneuern. Credit Suisse erlangt Kontrolle über Joint Venture in China. ProSiebenSat.1 und Mediaset weisen Bericht über Fusionsgespräche zurück. Corestate-Aktie im SDAX von Aktienrückkäufen angetrieben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt fest -- US-Börsen schließen leicht rot -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Goldman übertrifft nur Gewinnerwartung -- Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn angeklagt -- Daimler, Rocket Internet im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:26 Uhr
UBS: Ab diesem Preis sollte man Britisches Pfund kaufen
Aktie im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Lufthansa mit deutlichem Verlust im ersten Quartal - Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Allianz840400