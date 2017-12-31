Osram Initiates Sale of Its Luminaires Business (LS)

The management board of OSRAM has decided to divest its luminaires
business. "Thanks to numerous measures, the earnings position of the
Lighting Solutions business unit has stabilized significantly, therefore
allowing us to initiate an organized sales process. This will result in
a more strategic focus with regards to applications with high growth
potential," said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG. Talks will be held
with interested parties for the luminaires business. The management
board will provide an update on the progress of strategic plans for the
company at the Capital Markets Day in November.
As part of its strategic realignment, Osram is refining its positioning
with an increased focus on the growth markets in high-tech fields. The
financial figures of the Lighting Solutions (LS) business unit, combined
with the contribution of the Digital Systems business unit, are captured
within the Lighting Solutions & Systems (LSS) reporting segment. The
largest LS location is Traunreut, Germany, where luminaires for
industrial and commercial sites and street and stadium lighting, for
example, are produced.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global
high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years.
Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are
used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to
autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent
lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite
possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals
and communities. OSRAMs innovations will enable people all over the
world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and
live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2017 (September 30), OSRAM had
approximately 26,400 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more
than 4.1 billion in fiscal year 2017. The company is listed on the
stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN:
LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.
