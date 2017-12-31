Osram Installs Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems in Many Tennessee State Facilities, Including WRS Tennessee Tower, Supreme Court

Osram,
a global high-tech lighting company, today announced a series of
projects to install new energy-efficient lighting systems in government
buildings throughout the state of Tennessee, including many of the
states largest, most recognizable and most historic offices and agency
sites. Partnering with Osrams Sylvania
Lighting Solutions, the state of Tennessee anticipates
reducing lighting consumption by 60 percent to 80 percent, lowering some
of the states individual building energy and electric bills by up to 28
percent. In a building with no central energy plant, lighting can
account for up to 40 percent of the buildings electric bill.
"Like many historic state buildings throughout the country, these
building systems are aging, so facility managers are turning to
advanced, energy-efficient lighting as a way to upgrade their facilities
to enhance employee productivity and comfort while dramatically reducing
costs, said Rich Hunter, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for
Osrams Sylvania Lighting Solutions. "Were thrilled to be part of such
an expansive project that will deliver meaningful results for the
residents of Tennessee and help bring such historical and iconic
buildings into the modern age.
The first of the eight projects, the William
R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower in Nashville, is already underway and
is expected to be complete in June. The Tennessee Tower is the largest
publicly owned building in the state, with 30 floors and more than 2,100
occupants. Typically set at 30 percent of light output capacity, the new
lighting control system will provide flexibility for tenants light
level needs. Additionally, the system will utilize daylight harvesting
and occupancy sensors, providing even more savings as the lighting will
dim as appropriate when natural light is available, and dim to 5 percent
when the sensors detect that a room is unoccupied.
The Tennessee Tower project includes 10,200 new LED fixtures and 1,300
LED retrofits that will create a streamlined, modern look and will
provide a work zone that can be adjusted for the current use of the
space providing great flexibility for tenant modifications.
Additionally, the buildings portico, which has been dark for more than
30 years, will once again be illuminated, showcasing the grandeur of the
buildings Travertine marble structure, a staple in the citys skyline.
The team of designers and engineers at Sylvania Lighting Solutions is
working closely with the Capital Projects Group in the State of
Tennessee Real Estate Management (STREAM) division to customize
solutions for each site in order to provide lighting that meets the
needs of the space and its occupants and delivers the desired return on
investment. Another important aspect of the project is ensuring that the
integrity and aesthetics of each space is maintained, particularly in
the states historic buildings such as the Supreme Court, which is on
the National Register of Historic Places.
"We in state government are here to provide citizens with the best
service at the lowest possible cost, said Bob Oglesby, commissioner of
the Tennessee Department of General Services, which includes STREAM. "We
are pleased that innovative efforts such as this lighting project will
be upgrading our facilities while reducing the cost of government.
The Tennessee Tower lighting installation is one of numerous
modernization projects the state is undergoing to update its facilities
and save taxpayers money. Other Osram-led projects include:
-
Tennessee Supreme Court in Nashville, a four-story site listed on the
National Register of Historic Places, will receive an LED lighting
retrofit to maintain the historic nature of the existing light
fixtures and provide advanced wireless controls.
-
Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, the Command for Tennessee National
Guard military training, has been updated with solar parking canopies
at three sites on the post.
-
The Major General Hugh B. Mott Tennessee National Guard Headquarters
in Nashville, a four-story, 129,000+ square foot concrete frame
building with upgraded and expanded office space for the Tennessee
Army National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, has
been updated with two variable speed drives to control water pumps,
allowing the facility manager to control pump speed which will
ultimately reduce water consumption and electrical cost.
-
National Guard Readiness Centers in Erwin, Jackson and Henderson,
which perform operational and technical functions to ensure
combat readiness, will be retrofitted with new LED technology at all
three sites.
-
Tennessee Department of Correction/Turney Industrial Complex, located
in Only, is a medium-security prison and rehabilitation facility. It
will be updated with an LED lighting retrofit.
-
The Tennessee Fire Services and Codes Enforcement Academy in Bell
Buckle is a sophisticated statewide education and training facility
that will be upgrading to new LED fixtures, advanced lighting controls
including power metering.
-
East Tennessee Regional Health Office in Knoxville, which promotes the
health and prosperity of the people of Tennessee, will receive new LED
lighting fixtures with fire shields, local lighting controls and a new
power meter by which energy usage can be monitored remotely.
Osrams Sylvania Lighting Solutions is setting new standards for
innovation in professional lighting for a sustainable and
energy-efficient world. For more information, please visit www.osram.us/ls.
