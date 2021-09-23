OTS: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel

Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel

- Großes Interesse der Investoren

- Preis von 33 Euro je Aktie

- Platzierungsvolumen von 0,8 Mrd. Euro inkl. Mehrzuteilungsoption

- Bertelsmann bleibt strategischer Aktionär von Majorel

Das globale Customer-Experience-Unternehmen Majorel bringt im Zuge einer

Privatplatzierung an der Euronext Amsterdam 23 Millionen existierende Aktien in

den Handel, darin enthalten sind 3 Millionen Aktien aus der

Mehrzuteilungsoption. Der Preis liegt bei 33 Euro pro Aktie. Majorel ist ein

Venture von Bertelsmann und der Saham Group.

Thomas Rabe, Vorstandsvorsitzender von Bertelsmann, sagte: "Ich freue mich über

die erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel. Das große Interesse der

Investoren und die anfängliche Bewertung des Unternehmens mit 3,3 Mrd. Euro sind

Belege für die überzeugende Wachstumsstory von Majorel unter der Führung von

Thomas Mackenbrock."

Bertelsmann wird nach der Platzierung 38,1 Prozent der Aktien von Majorel halten

(39,6 Prozent ohne Mehrzuteilungsoption) und damit neben der Saham Group

wichtiger strategischer Aktionär bleiben. Das Unternehmen wird weiterhin bei

Bertelsmann konsolidiert. Durch die Privatplatzierung fließen Bertelsmann inkl.

der Mehrzuteilungsoption Mittel in Höhe von 380 Mio. Euro zu.

Anfang September hatte Majorel seine Absicht bekanntgegeben, sich durch eine

Privatplatzierung für den Kapitalmarkt zu öffnen. Majorel ist in 31 Ländern auf

fünf Kontinenten aktiv und beschäftigt mehr als 63.000 Mitarbeitende. Majorel

erbringt Dienstleistungen für weltweit mehr als 400 Kunden, darunter mehrere

globale Tech-Unternehmen.

Über Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann ist ein Medien-, Dienstleistungs- und Bildungsunternehmen, das in

rund 50 Ländern der Welt aktiv ist. Zum Konzernverbund gehören die Fernsehgruppe

RTL Group, die Buchverlagsgruppe Penguin Random House, der Zeitschriftenverlag

Gruner + Jahr, das Musikunternehmen BMG, der Dienstleister Arvato, die

Bertelsmann Printing Group, die Bertelsmann Education Group sowie das

internationale Fondsnetzwerk Bertelsmann Investments. Mit rund 130.000

Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern erzielte das Unternehmen im Geschäftsjahr 2020

einen Umsatz von 17,3 Mrd. Euro. Bertelsmann steht für Kreativität und

Unternehmertum. Diese Kombination ermöglicht erstklassige Medienangebote und

innovative Servicelösungen, die Kunden in aller Welt begeistern. Bertelsmann

verfolgt das Ziel der Klimaneutralität bis 2030. Im Jahr 2021 begeht Bertelsmann

den 100. Geburtstag seines Nachkriegsgründers und langjährigen

Vorstandsvorsitzenden Reinhard Mohn.

Über Majorel

Majorel konzipiert und realisiert maßgeschneiderte CX-Lösungen der neuen

Generation für viele der weltweit angesehensten Digital Native Vertical Brands.

Eine globale Präsenz, die von Ost nach West 31 Länder auf fünf Kontinenten, mehr

als 63.000 Mitarbeitende und 60 Sprachen umfasst, sichern Majorel eine

kulturelle Vielfalt, wie sie für flexible Lösungen und wahre CX-Exzellenz

unerlässlich ist. Das Unternehmen verfügt über ein tiefgehendes Fachwissen im

Bereich der technologiegestützten Front-to-Back-Office-Kundendienste. Darüber

hinaus bietet Majorel Digital Consumer Engagement, CX-Consulting und eine Reihe

eigener innovativer Digitallösungen für verschiedene Branchen an. Majorel zählt

sich zu den weltweit führenden Unternehmen in den Bereichen Content Services

sowie Trust & Safety und erachtet seine Kultur des Unternehmertums als Schlüssel

zum Erfolg.

DISCLAIMER (English original Version)

These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United

States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer

of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the

"Securities") of Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel") in the United States,

Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or

solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or

sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration

under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There

will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The

Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia,

Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident

or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy

securities. No public offer will be made. An investment decision regarding

securities of Majorel should only be made on the basis of the securities

prospectus which will be published promptly upon approval by the Luxembourg

Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and will be available

free of charge on the website of Majorel.

In member states of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, any

offering mentioned in this publication will only be addressed to and directed at

persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of

Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in the case of the United Kingdom, as it forms part

of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In

addition, in the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and

is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within

Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within

Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated

associations, etc.), or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to

engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial

Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any

securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated

(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This

document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied

on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment

activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons

and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking

statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking

statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will",

"should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend",

"project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations

on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based

on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are

inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and

contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be

made by Majorel that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will

prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of

operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast

in the forward-looking statements. Neither Majorel nor BNP Paribas, Citigroup

Global Markets Limited, J.P. Morgan AG, BofA Securities Europe SA, Goldman Sachs

Bank Europe SE and UBS AG, London Branch (together, the "Underwriters") nor any

of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not

expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or

other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

This announcement also contains certain financial measures that are not

recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These

non-IFRS measures are presented because Majorel believes that they and similar

measures are widely used in the markets in which it operates as a means of

evaluating Majorel's operating performance and financing structure. They may not

be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not

measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles.

The Underwriters are acting exclusively for Majorel and the selling shareholders

and no-one else in connection with the planned Private Placement. They will not

regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the planned

Private Placement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Majorel and

the selling shareholders for providing the protections afforded to its clients,

nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this

announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the planned Private Placement, the Underwriters and their

respective affiliates may take up a portion of the shares offered in the Private

Placement as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase,

sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such shares and other securities of

Majorel or related investments in connection with the planned Private Placement

or otherwise. In addition, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may

enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences)

with investors in connection with which the Underwriters and their respective

affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares of Majorel.

The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or

transactions, other than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations

to do so.

None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers,

employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever

for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the

truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether

any information has been omitted from the release) or any other information

relating to Majorel, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form,

and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising

from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection

therewith.

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT

SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES REFERRED TO IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT EXCEPT ON

THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS.

