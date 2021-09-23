OTS: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel

Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
- Großes Interesse der Investoren
- Preis von 33 Euro je Aktie
- Platzierungsvolumen von 0,8 Mrd. Euro inkl. Mehrzuteilungsoption
- Bertelsmann bleibt strategischer Aktionär von Majorel
Das globale Customer-Experience-Unternehmen Majorel bringt im Zuge einer
Privatplatzierung an der Euronext Amsterdam 23 Millionen existierende Aktien in
den Handel, darin enthalten sind 3 Millionen Aktien aus der
Mehrzuteilungsoption. Der Preis liegt bei 33 Euro pro Aktie. Majorel ist ein
Venture von Bertelsmann und der Saham Group.
Thomas Rabe, Vorstandsvorsitzender von Bertelsmann, sagte: "Ich freue mich über
die erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel. Das große Interesse der
Investoren und die anfängliche Bewertung des Unternehmens mit 3,3 Mrd. Euro sind
Belege für die überzeugende Wachstumsstory von Majorel unter der Führung von
Thomas Mackenbrock."
Bertelsmann wird nach der Platzierung 38,1 Prozent der Aktien von Majorel halten
(39,6 Prozent ohne Mehrzuteilungsoption) und damit neben der Saham Group
wichtiger strategischer Aktionär bleiben. Das Unternehmen wird weiterhin bei
Bertelsmann konsolidiert. Durch die Privatplatzierung fließen Bertelsmann inkl.
der Mehrzuteilungsoption Mittel in Höhe von 380 Mio. Euro zu.
Anfang September hatte Majorel seine Absicht bekanntgegeben, sich durch eine
Privatplatzierung für den Kapitalmarkt zu öffnen. Majorel ist in 31 Ländern auf
fünf Kontinenten aktiv und beschäftigt mehr als 63.000 Mitarbeitende. Majorel
erbringt Dienstleistungen für weltweit mehr als 400 Kunden, darunter mehrere
globale Tech-Unternehmen.
Über Bertelsmann
Bertelsmann ist ein Medien-, Dienstleistungs- und Bildungsunternehmen, das in
rund 50 Ländern der Welt aktiv ist. Zum Konzernverbund gehören die Fernsehgruppe
RTL Group, die Buchverlagsgruppe Penguin Random House, der Zeitschriftenverlag
Gruner + Jahr, das Musikunternehmen BMG, der Dienstleister Arvato, die
Bertelsmann Printing Group, die Bertelsmann Education Group sowie das
internationale Fondsnetzwerk Bertelsmann Investments. Mit rund 130.000
Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern erzielte das Unternehmen im Geschäftsjahr 2020
einen Umsatz von 17,3 Mrd. Euro. Bertelsmann steht für Kreativität und
Unternehmertum. Diese Kombination ermöglicht erstklassige Medienangebote und
innovative Servicelösungen, die Kunden in aller Welt begeistern. Bertelsmann
verfolgt das Ziel der Klimaneutralität bis 2030. Im Jahr 2021 begeht Bertelsmann
den 100. Geburtstag seines Nachkriegsgründers und langjährigen
Vorstandsvorsitzenden Reinhard Mohn.
Über Majorel
Majorel konzipiert und realisiert maßgeschneiderte CX-Lösungen der neuen
Generation für viele der weltweit angesehensten Digital Native Vertical Brands.
Eine globale Präsenz, die von Ost nach West 31 Länder auf fünf Kontinenten, mehr
als 63.000 Mitarbeitende und 60 Sprachen umfasst, sichern Majorel eine
kulturelle Vielfalt, wie sie für flexible Lösungen und wahre CX-Exzellenz
unerlässlich ist. Das Unternehmen verfügt über ein tiefgehendes Fachwissen im
Bereich der technologiegestützten Front-to-Back-Office-Kundendienste. Darüber
hinaus bietet Majorel Digital Consumer Engagement, CX-Consulting und eine Reihe
eigener innovativer Digitallösungen für verschiedene Branchen an. Majorel zählt
sich zu den weltweit führenden Unternehmen in den Bereichen Content Services
sowie Trust & Safety und erachtet seine Kultur des Unternehmertums als Schlüssel
zum Erfolg.
