OTS: Creapaper GmbH / Creapaper schließt erfolgreich Finanzierungsrunde ...

Creapaper schließt erfolgreich Finanzierungsrunde Series B ab

Hennef (ots) - Die Creapaper GmbH, Erfinderin des Graspapiers und Anbieterin von

Graspapierprodukten, schließt ihre Finanzierungsrunde Series B erfolgreich ab

und gewinnt neue Investoren aus den USA und Europa.

Creapaper schließt ihre 20 Mio. EUR Finanzierungsrunde B erfolgreich ab und

begrüßt JS Capital, Ranpak, Schusterman Family Investments, Soros Capital und

den EIC Fund als neue Gesellschafter. Creapapers Ankerinvestor eCAPITAL hat in

dieser Finanzierungsrunde B ebenfalls mit investiert.

Creapaper nutzt ein eigens patentiertes Verfahren zur Herstellung von GraspapTM,

einem Rohstoff, der zu Graspapier verarbeitet wird und zu einer signifikanten

Reduzierung der CO2-Emissionen und des Wasserverbrauchs in der globalen Papier-

und Verpackungsindustrie führt. Creapaper hat bereits zahlreiche CO2-sparende

Graspapierprodukte wie Hygienepapiere, Lebensmittelpapiere, Tragetaschen sowie

Einweg-Plastikersatz bei Einzelhandelskunden in Deutschland, der Schweiz,

Österreich, den Niederlanden und Italien erfolgreich platziert und befindet sich

weiter in der pan-europäischen Expansion.

"Diese Series B Finanzierungsrunde bedeutet einen Quantensprung für die

Creapaper. Globale ökologische Game Changer wie Ranpak und JS Capital unter

unseren Anteilseignern zu begrüßen, schafft einen strategischen Mehrwert, der

weit über Geld hinausgeht und uns in die Lage versetzt, unser Wachstum zu

beschleunigen und unsere Expansion auf globaler Ebene vorzubereiten", sagte

Michael Schatzschneider, CFO der Creapaper.

"Die strategische Investition von Ranpak in Creapaper spiegelt unser

kontinuierliches Engagement für Nachhaltigkeit und die Verwendung natürlicher

Substrate zur Reduzierung von Kunststoffabfällen und Kohlenstoffemissionen

wider", sagte Omar Asali, Chairman und Chief Executive Officer von Ranpak. "Die

innovativen Graspapierprodukte von Creapaper sind bereit für eine Expansion auf

den globalen Märkten und ergänzen die Kernprodukte von Ranpak im Bereich Papier

und nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Creapaper wird

unsere Mission vorantreiben, Plastikverpackungen durch nachhaltige Alternativen

zu ersetzen, indem wir Ranpaks umweltfreundliche Lösungen und das Papier-Angebot

für unseren wachsenden Kundenstamm erweitern."

"Mit den neuen renommierten Investoren aus den USA und dem EIC Fund ist diese

Series B für Creapaper als außergewöhnlich zu bezeichnen. Nachdem Creapaper sich

im EIC Accelerator Programm 2020 unter 4.200 Bewerbern als Gewinnerin

durchsetzen konnte, bildet diese Finanzierungsrunde nun das Fundament, um die

Vision der Creapaper, CO2-Emissionen und Plastikmüll auf globaler Ebene zu

reduzieren, Realität werden zu lassen", sagt Willi Mannheims, Managing Partner

bei eCAPITAL.

About Creapaper

Creapaper GmbH, based in Hennef, Germany, uses a patented process to produce an

alternative raw material for the paper and packaging industry that can be used

in paper production instead of cellulose pulp made from wood or waste paper.

Significant savings in CO2 emissions and water consumption can be achieved with

Creapaper grass paper products. Creapaper has already received several awards

for its innovative and sustainable products, including the IKU Innovation Award

Climate and Environment 2018, the Top 100 Europe Award, the Red Herring Award

North America in June 2019. Creapaper has won the EU Horizon 20/20 program in

2018 and is among the 7 German companies that won the EU-EIC Accelerator program

2020 with 4,223 participants from all over Europe.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally

responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak's mission is to

deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain

performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of

growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials,

systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an

innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is

headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 800 employees.

Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website:

https://www.ranpak.com.

About EIC Fund

Established in June 2020, the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund) is a

breakthrough initiative of the European Commission to make direct equity and

quasi-equity investments (between EUR500.000 and EUR15 million) in European high

impact and deep tech start-ups and scale ups. With a long-term perspective, the

EIC Fund invests in companies from any sector, across all EU member states as

well as in associated countries. The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing

gap and its main purpose is to support companies in the development and

commercialization of disruptive technologies. This is achieved by crowding-in

market players, and further sharing risk by building a large network of capital

providers and strategic partners suitable for co-investments and follow-on

funding. The Fund pays particular attention to the empowerment and support of

female founders as well as the ambition to reduce the innovation divide among EU

countries.

About eCAPITAL

eCAPITAL is a venture capital firm that provides early to growth stage funding

to technology companies in the fields of software & information technology,

cybersecurity, industry 4.0, new materials and cleantech. Founded in 1999,

eCAPITAL has a history of supporting entrepreneurs determined to build companies

with lasting significance. Partnering with eCAPITAL means joining an

international network of business leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists and

potential partners. eCAPITAL is located in Germany, currently manages funds with

over EUR 280 million under management and was lead investor of some very

successful German exits like sonnen, Novaled or Jedox.

