OTS: Creapaper GmbH / Creapaper schließt erfolgreich Finanzierungsrunde ...

Creapaper schließt erfolgreich Finanzierungsrunde Series B ab
Hennef (ots) - Die Creapaper GmbH, Erfinderin des Graspapiers und Anbieterin von
Graspapierprodukten, schließt ihre Finanzierungsrunde Series B erfolgreich ab
und gewinnt neue Investoren aus den USA und Europa.
Creapaper schließt ihre 20 Mio. EUR Finanzierungsrunde B erfolgreich ab und
begrüßt JS Capital, Ranpak, Schusterman Family Investments, Soros Capital und
den EIC Fund als neue Gesellschafter. Creapapers Ankerinvestor eCAPITAL hat in
dieser Finanzierungsrunde B ebenfalls mit investiert.
Creapaper nutzt ein eigens patentiertes Verfahren zur Herstellung von GraspapTM,
einem Rohstoff, der zu Graspapier verarbeitet wird und zu einer signifikanten
Reduzierung der CO2-Emissionen und des Wasserverbrauchs in der globalen Papier-
und Verpackungsindustrie führt. Creapaper hat bereits zahlreiche CO2-sparende
Graspapierprodukte wie Hygienepapiere, Lebensmittelpapiere, Tragetaschen sowie
Einweg-Plastikersatz bei Einzelhandelskunden in Deutschland, der Schweiz,
Österreich, den Niederlanden und Italien erfolgreich platziert und befindet sich
weiter in der pan-europäischen Expansion.
"Diese Series B Finanzierungsrunde bedeutet einen Quantensprung für die
Creapaper. Globale ökologische Game Changer wie Ranpak und JS Capital unter
unseren Anteilseignern zu begrüßen, schafft einen strategischen Mehrwert, der
weit über Geld hinausgeht und uns in die Lage versetzt, unser Wachstum zu
beschleunigen und unsere Expansion auf globaler Ebene vorzubereiten", sagte
Michael Schatzschneider, CFO der Creapaper.
"Die strategische Investition von Ranpak in Creapaper spiegelt unser
kontinuierliches Engagement für Nachhaltigkeit und die Verwendung natürlicher
Substrate zur Reduzierung von Kunststoffabfällen und Kohlenstoffemissionen
wider", sagte Omar Asali, Chairman und Chief Executive Officer von Ranpak. "Die
innovativen Graspapierprodukte von Creapaper sind bereit für eine Expansion auf
den globalen Märkten und ergänzen die Kernprodukte von Ranpak im Bereich Papier
und nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Creapaper wird
unsere Mission vorantreiben, Plastikverpackungen durch nachhaltige Alternativen
zu ersetzen, indem wir Ranpaks umweltfreundliche Lösungen und das Papier-Angebot
für unseren wachsenden Kundenstamm erweitern."
"Mit den neuen renommierten Investoren aus den USA und dem EIC Fund ist diese
Series B für Creapaper als außergewöhnlich zu bezeichnen. Nachdem Creapaper sich
im EIC Accelerator Programm 2020 unter 4.200 Bewerbern als Gewinnerin
durchsetzen konnte, bildet diese Finanzierungsrunde nun das Fundament, um die
Vision der Creapaper, CO2-Emissionen und Plastikmüll auf globaler Ebene zu
reduzieren, Realität werden zu lassen", sagt Willi Mannheims, Managing Partner
bei eCAPITAL.
About Creapaper
Creapaper GmbH, based in Hennef, Germany, uses a patented process to produce an
alternative raw material for the paper and packaging industry that can be used
in paper production instead of cellulose pulp made from wood or waste paper.
Significant savings in CO2 emissions and water consumption can be achieved with
Creapaper grass paper products. Creapaper has already received several awards
for its innovative and sustainable products, including the IKU Innovation Award
Climate and Environment 2018, the Top 100 Europe Award, the Red Herring Award
North America in June 2019. Creapaper has won the EU Horizon 20/20 program in
2018 and is among the 7 German companies that won the EU-EIC Accelerator program
2020 with 4,223 participants from all over Europe.
About Ranpak
Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally
responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak's mission is to
deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain
performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of
growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials,
systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an
innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is
headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 800 employees.
Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website:
https://www.ranpak.com.
About EIC Fund
Established in June 2020, the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund) is a
breakthrough initiative of the European Commission to make direct equity and
quasi-equity investments (between EUR500.000 and EUR15 million) in European high
impact and deep tech start-ups and scale ups. With a long-term perspective, the
EIC Fund invests in companies from any sector, across all EU member states as
well as in associated countries. The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing
gap and its main purpose is to support companies in the development and
commercialization of disruptive technologies. This is achieved by crowding-in
market players, and further sharing risk by building a large network of capital
providers and strategic partners suitable for co-investments and follow-on
funding. The Fund pays particular attention to the empowerment and support of
female founders as well as the ambition to reduce the innovation divide among EU
countries.
About eCAPITAL
eCAPITAL is a venture capital firm that provides early to growth stage funding
to technology companies in the fields of software & information technology,
cybersecurity, industry 4.0, new materials and cleantech. Founded in 1999,
eCAPITAL has a history of supporting entrepreneurs determined to build companies
with lasting significance. Partnering with eCAPITAL means joining an
international network of business leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists and
potential partners. eCAPITAL is located in Germany, currently manages funds with
over EUR 280 million under management and was lead investor of some very
successful German exits like sonnen, Novaled or Jedox.
