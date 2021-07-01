OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH / Despite coronavirus crisis: dpa ...

Despite coronavirus crisis: dpa slightly increases revenue and profit

Annual Report 2020

https://ots.de/QylNAa

Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa),

has successfully completed the 2020 financial year. In a difficult market

environment due to the coronavirus pandemic, the core company, Deutsche

Presse-Agentur GmbH, succeeded in increasing revenue to 93.9 million euros

(2019: 93.0 million). Its profit amounted to 1.6 million euros (2019: 1.3

million). The dpa group with its subsidiaries and holdings has also shown

positive growth for 2020, with group revenue increasing to 143.9 million euros

(2019: 142.5 million). These figures were announced by dpa today at its 72nd

shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.

"It makes me proud that together with our employees we managed to keep dpa in

safe waters during the coronavirus crisis," says dpa's CEO Peter Kropsch. "The

months of the pandemic were marked by a spirit of cooperation. Particularly with

regard to our shareholders and customers. This underscores the great importance

of the dpa joint venture in times of crisis," Peter Kropsch continues.

The agency's strategic activities focused on the expansion of the dpa

marketplace and the increasing use of the dpa ID. The agency and its customers

have constantly moved closer together during this process. As part of its

marketplace strategy, dpa is investing intensively in the areas of networking,

cooperation, and data intelligence as the key drivers of the digital

transformation. Already, around 17,000 media professionals and communications

experts use the overarching dpa ID to work with the agency's services and its

partner companies.

In the past fiscal year, dpa succeeded in reflecting the media shift in its new,

contemporary pricing model and in establishing a successful billing model for

digital reach. The customer base using this model is growing continuously. In

this way the agency is adapting to the ongoing transformation on the part of its

customers, whose digital revenues are taking up an ever larger share of the

overall business.

"During the months of the pandemic, dpa fulfilled its core mission at all times:

reliably supplying the media with independent and verified news," says

Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann. "We also launched innovation projects. These

include our new podcast offerings for Spotify and OMS as well as the dpa-Audio

Hub, our new audio archive for customers. And with the integration of

TeleNewsNetwork as dpa's video unit, we have completed our offering with

TV-enabled moving images," Sven Gösmann continues.

The agency is focusing considerable attention on the development of its new

multimedia and modular production platform Rubix. With its help, new products

can be produced, networked, and connected to other systems. Rubix, the prototype

of which is to be launched in the autumn, will enable collaboration among dpa

journalists and ensure data-informed work as well as the faster delivery of

products.

The German Press Agency feels called upon to make a strong contribution to

curbing misinformation, as part of its responsibility to society as a whole.

Therefore, the agency has expanded its fact-checking and verification teams.

Fact checks are now produced in six European countries (Germany, Austria,

Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg). In addition, the agency

passes on its expertise to journalists from numerous media companies as part of

the "Faktencheck 21" project and has set up its own training database, "dpa

factify".

The subsidiaries and affiliates again made a significant contribution to the

success of the dpa group. For example, news aktuell GmbH, with its services for

PR and communications, was able to noticeably increase its revenue even during

the coronavirus pandemic. The digital subsidiary dpa-infocom GmbH also continued

with its positive growth and again contributed a higher revenue to the overall

success of the group. The images subsidiary dpa Picture-Alliance GmbH also

closed the year on a stable note, and can look back on a good financial year

overall despite coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls due to the cancellation

of major sporting and cultural events.

The 2020 annual report is entitled "Transformation. dpa is changing". The report

focuses on the enormous pressure to change that the pandemic has exerted on the

employees of Germany's largest news agency. However, the change process of the

past few months can also be seen as an opportunity to give free rein to fresh

thoughts and plans. For example, in innovations, workflows, and customer dialog.

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's

leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and

other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,

graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in

seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists in 150 locations in

Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are 174 German media companies. Staff work

according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute: independently from

ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing desk, under the

leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The management

team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based in Hamburg. The Chairman

of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).

Internet: http://www.dpa.com/ (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media

