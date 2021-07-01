  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Heute um 18 Uhr live: Supermärkte, Drogerien und Co. - so profitieren Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
01.07.2021 12:32

OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH / Despite coronavirus crisis: dpa ...

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Despite coronavirus crisis: dpa slightly increases revenue and profit

(FOTO)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Report 2020

https://ots.de/QylNAa

--------------------------------------------------------------

Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa),

has successfully completed the 2020 financial year. In a difficult market

environment due to the coronavirus pandemic, the core company, Deutsche

Presse-Agentur GmbH, succeeded in increasing revenue to 93.9 million euros

(2019: 93.0 million). Its profit amounted to 1.6 million euros (2019: 1.3

million). The dpa group with its subsidiaries and holdings has also shown

positive growth for 2020, with group revenue increasing to 143.9 million euros

(2019: 142.5 million). These figures were announced by dpa today at its 72nd

shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.

"It makes me proud that together with our employees we managed to keep dpa in

safe waters during the coronavirus crisis," says dpa's CEO Peter Kropsch. "The

months of the pandemic were marked by a spirit of cooperation. Particularly with

regard to our shareholders and customers. This underscores the great importance

of the dpa joint venture in times of crisis," Peter Kropsch continues.

The agency's strategic activities focused on the expansion of the dpa

marketplace and the increasing use of the dpa ID. The agency and its customers

have constantly moved closer together during this process. As part of its

marketplace strategy, dpa is investing intensively in the areas of networking,

cooperation, and data intelligence as the key drivers of the digital

transformation. Already, around 17,000 media professionals and communications

experts use the overarching dpa ID to work with the agency's services and its

partner companies.

In the past fiscal year, dpa succeeded in reflecting the media shift in its new,

contemporary pricing model and in establishing a successful billing model for

digital reach. The customer base using this model is growing continuously. In

this way the agency is adapting to the ongoing transformation on the part of its

customers, whose digital revenues are taking up an ever larger share of the

overall business.

"During the months of the pandemic, dpa fulfilled its core mission at all times:

reliably supplying the media with independent and verified news," says

Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann. "We also launched innovation projects. These

include our new podcast offerings for Spotify and OMS as well as the dpa-Audio

Hub, our new audio archive for customers. And with the integration of

TeleNewsNetwork as dpa's video unit, we have completed our offering with

TV-enabled moving images," Sven Gösmann continues.

The agency is focusing considerable attention on the development of its new

multimedia and modular production platform Rubix. With its help, new products

can be produced, networked, and connected to other systems. Rubix, the prototype

of which is to be launched in the autumn, will enable collaboration among dpa

journalists and ensure data-informed work as well as the faster delivery of

products.

The German Press Agency feels called upon to make a strong contribution to

curbing misinformation, as part of its responsibility to society as a whole.

Therefore, the agency has expanded its fact-checking and verification teams.

Fact checks are now produced in six European countries (Germany, Austria,

Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg). In addition, the agency

passes on its expertise to journalists from numerous media companies as part of

the "Faktencheck 21" project and has set up its own training database, "dpa

factify".

The subsidiaries and affiliates again made a significant contribution to the

success of the dpa group. For example, news aktuell GmbH, with its services for

PR and communications, was able to noticeably increase its revenue even during

the coronavirus pandemic. The digital subsidiary dpa-infocom GmbH also continued

with its positive growth and again contributed a higher revenue to the overall

success of the group. The images subsidiary dpa Picture-Alliance GmbH also

closed the year on a stable note, and can look back on a good financial year

overall despite coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls due to the cancellation

of major sporting and cultural events.

The 2020 annual report is entitled "Transformation. dpa is changing". The report

focuses on the enormous pressure to change that the pandemic has exerted on the

employees of Germany's largest news agency. However, the change process of the

past few months can also be seen as an opportunity to give free rein to fresh

thoughts and plans. For example, in innovations, workflows, and customer dialog.

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's

leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and

other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,

graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in

seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists in 150 locations in

Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are 174 German media companies. Staff work

according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute: independently from

ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing desk, under the

leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The management

team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based in Hamburg. The Chairman

of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).

Internet: http://www.dpa.com/ (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media

Pressekontakt:

German Press Agency dpa

Jens Petersen

Head of Corporate Communications

phone: +49 40 4113 32843

mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/4957332

OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Ob Supermärkte, Drogerien oder Apotheken, Corona hat der Nahversorgungsbranche in den Stadtteilzentren und Wohngebieten ein Rekordjahr mit rund 11 Prozent Zuwachs gebracht. Erfahren Sie heute im Online-Seminar live ab 18 Uhr wie auch Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel profitieren. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Ansätze mit hohen Chancen: ein Vergleich - Sendung verpasst?
OPEC+ vor richtungsweisender Entscheidung
Vontobel: Börsenradio Marktbericht: DAX macht Schritt zurück, Halbjahresbilanz +13 %, Zumtobel Jahreszahlen
DZ BANK - Unteres Bollinger Band fungiert als Sprungbrett
Tui startet Aufholjagd
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Fremdwährungsrisiko - Das wichtigste zum Thema
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Was soll da noch kommen?
Smart investieren. Kostengünstig und renditestark.
Podcast: Immobilien-Aktien im Aufwind - #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital AG
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Das große Bangen bei Curevac und der unbekannte China-Monopolist
Bahn, Flüge, Hotels  diese Regeln gelten jetzt für Ihre Bonuspunkte
Der Traum vom Eigenheim ist groß wie nie  und unrealistischer denn je
Verschmähte Öko-Gewinner und die ostdeutsche Sartorius
Inflation für immer? Auf diese Szenarien müssen sich Sparer einstellen

News von

CureVac-Aktie: Besser gehts nicht
Kaufalarm: Neun Spätzünder-Aktien, die jetzt durchstarten
Großbank sieht günstigen Einstiegszeitpunkt bei Nel ASA & Co
Ethereum wird knapper: Kommt es bald zum Flippening zwischen Bitcoin und Ethereum?
DAX schwächer: Corona-Sorgen trüben die Anleger-Laune erneut

Heute im Fokus

DAX kämpft sich ins Plus -- Wirksamkeit von CureVac-Impfstoff bleibt niedrig -- Nordex mit Kapitalerhöhung -- STMicro mit neuem Aktienrückkaufprogramm -- H&M, Gap, CTS Eventim, Stahlwerte im Fokus

Singer Hedgefonds Elliott macht bei GlaxoSmithKline Druck. Trotz Brexits: Nissan plant Bau von Elektroautos in Sunderland. Worldline übernimmt von BNP 80 Prozent am Bezahldienstleister Axepta. Sancho-Transfer vom BVB zu Manchester United offenbar perfekt. Credit-Suisse-Großaktionär Qatar Investment Authority reduziert Anteil. QIAGEN und SYSMEX wollen Begleitdiagnostika für Krebserkrankungen anbieten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen