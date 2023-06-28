OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH / Financial results 2022: dpa group ...

Financial results 2022: dpa group remains on a growth path (FOTO)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Report 2022

https://ots.de/RQJDra

--------------------------------------------------------------

Hamburg (ots) - The dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur group of companies has again

presented positive financial results at its 74th shareholders' meeting in

Hamburg. The group annual turnover increased to 165.5 million euros (previous

year: 156.8 million euros). At 103.2 million euros (2021: 101 million euros),

revenues of the core company dpa GmbH also grew, resulting in a solid net profit

of 1.2 million euros (2021: 2 million euros). In 2022, dpa made great progress

in its focus on digital markets. The concept of the new newsroom in Berlin and

the associated journalistic offerings and work processes are a visible sign of

the advancement of the agency's digital transformation.

"Once again, dpa has demonstrated its economic and journalistic strength," says

dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "The 2022 fiscal year was marked by ongoing

transformation in a market environment characterized by uncertainty. The dpa

group initiated numerous pioneering innovation and change projects. Our

employees' willingness to change, along with a healthy economic basis, are

crucial. This is the only way we can continue to deliver independent, reliable,

multimedia content to customers and shareholders in the coming few years, which

are expected to be more difficult."

"In addition to the introduction of the Rubix multimedia production system in

several editorial departments, dpa's rapid pace of innovation is particularly

evident in the new newsroom in Berlin," says dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann.

"With the new premises for the central editorial office, we have created a space

that our employees enjoy using to exchange ideas in person, to be creative, and

to learn from each other."

While 2022 was mainly dominated by design and construction measures, the move to

the new newsroom was able to take place during the current year. Since mid-May,

the central editorial office of Germany's largest news agency has been based at

Rudi-Dutschke-Straße. The new studios for audio and video represent the

multimedia future of the agency.

Once again, the excellent results of the subsidiaries and affiliates were of

decisive importance for the good economic performance of the dpa group. In

particular, news aktuell GmbH, with its distribution services and media

database, was able to contribute to the overall success. The same applies to

dpa-infocom GmbH, which succeeded in setting records through innovations in the

field of data products and fact checking. In 2022, dpa Picture-Alliance GmbH

once again succeeded in achieving a year-on-year increase in revenues in the

highly competitive photo market.

The implementation of the current medium-term strategy "Magic Marketplace"

achieved the planned results in 2022. This refers to the concept of an

overarching and networked digital platform on which the agency's services and

those of external partners can be accessed with a dpa ID. Around 30,000 media

professionals and communications experts now have a dpa ID, further

strengthening the platform concept of Germany's largest news agency.

Another driver for securing long-term value-added services for dpa customers is

the switch to the new pricing model for customers, agreed upon by the

Supervisory Board in 2019, which is almost complete. In the meantime, all

customers from the area of daily newspaper publishers receive services on the

basis of an integrated print and online coverage. In the area of private radio

stations, the new pricing model is also already being used by a large proportion

of customers (94 %).

As a service provider and joint venture of the German media, dpa continued in

2022 to increase the agency's value proposition to its customers. To help

attract more digital subscribers, dpa-Themenwelten (Theme Worlds) was launched.

Based on insights from the DRIVE (Digital Revenue Initiative) project, in which

around 20 publishing houses share usage data with each other, dpa provides

special content that both helps increase digital subscriptions and encourages

people to remain loyal to their subscription.

A major driver for innovation, expertise, and growth is coming from the

market-wide dynamic in the deployment of artificial intelligence. dpa has

formulated five guidelines that set out the company's overarching framework for

engaging with artificial intelligence. The agency has resolved to embrace the

new technology with an open mind and a positive attitude, but also to be aware

of the inherent risks. dpa has also stipulated that human autonomy always takes

precedence and that only AI tools that comply with applicable law will be used.

Together with partners from the media industry and civil society, dpa has

continued to promote news literacy among young people. The #UseTheNews project,

which has established itself in the three years since its launch, now operates

as a non-profit limited liability company. The goal of the new dpa subsidiary is

to work with journalists from participating media companies to develop offerings

for young people that meet the needs of this target group. Studies, workshops,

and communities complete #UseTheNews' field of activity.

To consolidate and further develop the company's good economic position, dpa has

launched a detailed sustainability strategy. The foundations for this were laid

during the past fiscal year. Against the background of a reporting obligation

starting in 2025, the agency will publish its first sustainability report based

on the international standard GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) for the parent

company dpa GmbH in the course of 2023. In addition to carbon footprint and

mobility, topics such as new work, continuing education, and responsible

business conduct are among the agency's key sustainability areas.

In parallel with the newsroom move, dpa has continued to develop its Rubix

modular and multimedia production system. The children's news and sports desks

are already using the versatile software in live operations, providing valuable

insights for further rollout. Rubix already proved its worth at the World Cup in

Qatar - a major event that demanded the highest levels of stability and speed.

Rubix combines simple and intuitive use with open interfaces to internal and

external production systems as well as to AI-supported assistance programmes.

Further extensive Rubix roll-outs are planned for the fall.

The fact-checking area of dpa is also showing excellent development. With the

help of various projects and initiatives, the agency has once again intensified

its fight against disinformation - including on WhatsApp, for example. In

addition, dpa is committed to the cross-national EU project GADMO

(German-Austrian Digital Media Observatory), which links fact-checking

organisations from Germany and Austria with academia. In addition, dpa has

implemented the training programme Faktencheck22 - with the support of the

Google News Initiative. Together with the APA Austria Presse Agentur and the

Swiss Keystone-SDA, dpa trains editors from media companies in the three

countries on various fact-checking topics. Last but not least, dpa is driving

European networking in this area. Fact-checking organisations from more than 30

countries have agreed on a code that defines standards for methodology, ethics,

and transparency.

This year's dpa annual report, "People, Planet, Prosperity", focuses on the

agency's key sustainability topics. In addition to the contribution that dpa can

make to the climate and employees, it also focuses on the economic opportunities

that arise from the sustainability process.

About dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's

leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and

other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,

graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in

seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 140 locations

in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.

Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:

independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing

desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in

Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based

in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,

Würzburg).

Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

Social media: http://www.dpa.com/de/social-media

Pressekontakt:

German Press Agency dpa

Jens Petersen

Head of Corporate Communications

phone: +49 40 4113 32843

mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5545556

OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH