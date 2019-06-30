finanzen.net
19.07.2019
OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die ...

Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität der EDEKA

Minden-Hannover Stiftung & Co. KG mit A- / Für die kommenden zwölf

Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings

Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität

der EDEKA Minden-Hannover Stiftung & Co. KG mit A-. Für die kommenden

zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung des

Ratings.

Das Geschäftsrisiko der EDEKA Minden-Hannover Gruppe wird von

Euler Hermes Rating als moderat bis gering eingeschätzt. Positiv

bewerten die Analysten insbesondere die führende Marktposition in

Verbindung mit einer hohen Markenstärke sowie die hohe Stabilität des

Geschäftsmodells durch die geringe Konjunkturabhängigkeit des

Lebensmitteleinzelhandels. Das Finanzrisiko wird von der

Ratingagentur als gering bewertet. Die Unternehmensgruppe verfügt aus

Sicht der Analysten über eine sehr gute Finanzierungsstruktur. Das

Entschuldungspotenzial und die Zinsdeckungsrelationen befinden sich

ebenfalls auf einem sehr guten Niveau. Darüber hinaus verfügt die

Gruppe über ein sehr hohes Innenfinanzierungspotenzial und eine sehr

gute finanzielle Flexibilität. Als bedeutendste Regionalgesellschaft

des Marktführers im deutschen Lebensmitteleinzelhandel verfügt die

Gruppe aus Sicht der Ratingagentur über eine gute Ausgangsposition,

um sich in dem wettbewerbsintensiven Umfeld erfolgreich behaupten zu

können.

Die durch die EDEKA Minden-Hannover Stiftung & Co. KG geführte

EDEKA Minden-Hannover Gruppe ist die umsatzstärkste Einheit in dem

seit über 100 Jahren bestehenden EDEKA-Verbund. Das Absatzgebiet

erstreckt sich über Niedersachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Berlin,

Brandenburg, Bremen und den nördlichen Teil Nordrhein-Westfalens. Die

operative Ge-schäftstätigkeit unterteilt sich in die Sparten

Einzelhandel, Zustellgroßhandel, C+C Fachgroßhandel, Produktion und

Dienstleistungen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2018 erwirtschaftete die Gruppe

mit über 27.600 Mitarbeitern Konzernumsatzerlöse in Höhe von EUR 9,3

Mrd.

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.

1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating

Agency (CRA) registriert sowie als External Credit Assessment

Institute (ECAI) durch die BaFin anerkannt.

Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating GmbH unter

www.eulerhermes-rating.com

© 2019 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and

affiliates. All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE

RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT

OR DEBTLIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S

CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,

CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBTLIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES

CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF

ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE

EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,

INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR

PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RAT-INGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.

CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPEC-TUS NOR

A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR

ISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR

ASSESSING THE CREDIT-WORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND

EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR

FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,

SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR

EHRG'S PUB-LICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR

ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES

ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH

INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,

CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH

SECURI-TY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR

USE BY RETAIL INVES-TORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE

FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S

PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU

SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL

INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT

LIMITED TO, COP-YRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE

COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, RE-PACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,

TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR

SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM

OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S

PRIOR WRITTEN CON-SENT.

All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources

believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the

possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,

however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without

warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that the

information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient

quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,

when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is

not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or

validate information received in the rating process or in preparing

the EHRG publications.

Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents

contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials

cannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and

its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,

licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity

for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or

damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information

contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such

information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers,

employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised

in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including

but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or

(b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial

instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned

by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,

intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or

limited under applicable law.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,

representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any

direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or

entity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the

control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,

agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in

connection with the information contained herein or the use of or

inability to use any such information. The limitations do not apply

to the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liability

cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,

COMPLETENESS, MER-CHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE

OF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE

BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be

prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into

the possession of such information should inquire about and comply

with any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability

of any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any rating

in any jurisdictionwhatsoever

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/56312

newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_56312.rss2

Pressekontakt:

Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Presse/ Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:

Kathrin Löwenstein - kathrin.loewenstein@eulerhermes-rating.com

Friedensallee 254

22763 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 8834 - 640

Fax: 040 8834 - 6413

www.eulerhermes-rating.com

