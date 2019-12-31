OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Rating der Joh. ...

finanzen.net
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Rating der Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG auf

B- und setzt es auf die Watchliste mit negativer Tendenz

Hamburg (ots) - Nach Ansicht der Ratingagentur hat sich das Geschäfts- und

Finanzierungsumfeld durch die Covid-19-Pandemie stark eingetrübt. Die

derzeitigen Umsatzeinbußen führen trotz eingeleiteter Gegenmaßnahmen zu einer

weiteren Einschränkung der finanziellen Flexibilität durch eine verminderte

Cashflow-Generierung. Insbesondere sieht die Ratingagentur derzeit Risiken

bezüglich der Anschlussfinanzierung in ausreichender Höhe der im November 2020

fälligen Anleihe, wenngleich derzeit verschiedene Möglichkeiten geprüft werden.

Wegen des Anschlussfinanzierungsrisikos bleibt das Rating der Joh. Friedrich

Behrens AG unter enger Beobachtung und wird deshalb auf die Watchliste mit

negativer Tendenz gesetzt.

Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische

Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß

Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates

als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit

Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der

weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der

Allianz SE.

Pressekontakt:

Sven Sahlberg - Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com

Stadthausbrücke 5

20355 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 60 77 81 200

Fax: 040 60 77 81 249 http://www.eulerhermes-rating.com

Weiteres Material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/56312/4627407

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

