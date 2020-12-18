  • Suche
18.12.2020

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Euler Hermes Rating setzt das ...

Euler Hermes Rating setzt das Emittentenrating der Dr. Wiesent Sozial

gGmbH auf D

Hamburg (ots) - Rating der Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH auf D herabgesetzt

Ausschlaggebend für die Herabstufung des Emittentenratings der Dr. Wiesent

Sozial gGmbH (vormals SeniVita Sozial gGmbH) auf D ist der Antrag durch das

Unternehmen am 16. Dezember 2020 auf die Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens

wegen Zahlungsunfähigkeit beim zuständigen Amtsgericht.

Die Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH ist mit einem nicht konsolidierten Umsatz von EUR

8,1 Mio. (2018) und aktuell mehr als 200 Mitarbeitern ein Betreiber von

Behinderteneinrichtungen für Kinder und Jugendliche, einer Berufsfachschule für

Pflegefachkräfte, Fachschule für Heilerziehungspflege, einer Grundschule und von

Alten-Tagespflegeeinrichtungen.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind

auf eulerhermes-rating.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.

Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH https://www.ehrg.de/dr-wiesent-sozial-ggmbh/

Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische

Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß

Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates

als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit

Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der

weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der

Allianz SE.

