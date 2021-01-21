OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Rating der SeniVita Social Estate AG auf C ...

Rating der SeniVita Social Estate AG auf C herabgestuft

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating stuft das Emittentenrating und das

Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social Estate AG von CC

auf C herab. Der Ausblick für beide Ratings ist unbestimmt.

Ausschlaggebend für die Herabstufung des Emittentenratings der SeniVita Social

Estate AG (SSE) von CC auf C sind erhöhte Risiken durch eine Abschwächung der

Zahlungsfähigkeit, so dass Euler Hermes Rating von einem weiteren Anstieg des

stark erhöhten Finanzrisikos ausgeht. Die Ertragskraft der SSE Gruppe wird durch

fehlende Neuprojektierungen, die geringe Auslastung der Pflegeeinrichtungen

sowie hohe Aufwendungen im Zusammenhang mit der Sanierung des Unternehmens als

sehr schwach bewertet. Die Kapitalstruktur sowie Entschuldungspotenziale und

Zinsdeckungen bewertet die Ratingagentur aufgrund des negativen Eigenkapitals

der SSE und des hohen Finanzierungsbedarfs gleichfalls als sehr schwach. Negativ

bewerten die Analysten Liquiditäts- und Haftungsrisiken im Zusammenhang mit der

Insolvenz der Gesellschafterin Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH.

Das Geschäftsrisikoprofil der SSE Gruppe bewertet Euler Hermes Rating als stark

erhöht. Negativ bewertet die Agentur insbesondere erhöhte Projektentwicklungs-

und Betreiberrisiken im Zusammenhang mit der Covid-19-Pandemie. Das

abgeschwächte wirtschaftliche Umfeld und eine geringere Marktliquidität

beeinflussen die Verkaufsmöglichkeiten von Wohneinheiten und damit das

Geschäftsmodell zusätzlich negativ.

Euler Hermes Rating sieht erhöhte Reorganisations- und Sanierungsrisiken sowie

negative externe Einflüsse durch die Mitgesellschafterin Dr. Wiesent Sozial

gGmbH, die am 16. Dezember 2020 einen Insolvenzantrag gestellt hat. Aufgrund des

sehr schwachen Ankerratings führen die operationellen Risiken und negativen

externen Einflüsse zu keiner weiteren Herabstufung.

Euler Hermes Rating stuft das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 (ISIN

DE000A13SHL2, WKN A13SHL) der SeniVita Social Estate AG ("SSE") aufgrund der

Abschwächung des Emittentenratings der SeniVita Social Estate AG um einen Notch

herab (C). Einflussfaktoren sind die Abschwächung der Rückführungsquote, der

nicht nachrangige Anleihestatus sowie die angemessenen Gläubigerschutzrechte in

einem Ausfallszenario der besicherten Inhaber-Teilschuldverschreibungen.

SeniVita Social Estate AG ist ein Projektentwickler von Immobilien für

seniorengerechtes betreutes Wohnen (Pflegekonzept "AltenPflege 5.0/6.0"). Die

SeniVita Social Estate AG erzielte 2019 mit 38 Mitarbeitern einen nicht

konsolidierten Umsatz von EUR 27,8 Mio.

Die Zusammenfassungen der Ratingberichte der Emittenten- und Emissionsratings

sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind auf eulerhermes-rating.com

(https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.

SeniVita Social Estate AG https://www.ehrg.de/senivita-social-estate-ag/

SeniVita Social Estate AG (Emission - Wandelanleihe 2015/2025)

https://www.ehrg.de/veroeffentlichungen/senivita-social-estate-ag-emission/

Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische

Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß

Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates

als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit

Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der

weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der

Allianz SE.

