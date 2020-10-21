finanzen.net
+++ ZertifikateAwards: Bitte stimmen Sie 2x für finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! +++-w-
21.10.2020 11:14

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH / Rating des Erftverbands Körperschaft des ...

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung

Rating des Erftverbands Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+

bestätigt

Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet das Emittentenrating des

Erftverbands Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+. Der Ausblick für

dieses Rating ist stabil.

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt die Bonitätseinstufung des Erftverbands

Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+. Maßgebend für die Einschätzung der

Analysten ist die sehr hohe wasserpolitische sowie wirtschaftliche Bedeutung für

die kommunalen Träger und NRW, die gesetzliche Beitrags- und

Gebührenfinanzierung der Aufgaben, der äußerst hohe Integrationsgrad und die

hohe Bonität der öffentlichen Verbandsträger. Das Geschäftsrisiko des Verbands

wird von Euler Hermes Rating durch den interkommunalen sondergesetzlichen

Versorgungsauftrag in der Abwasserbehandlung und Rohwasserbereitstellung, die

Pflichtmitgliedschaften der ansässigen Kommunen und Industrieunternehmen sowie

den Anschluss- und Benutzungszwang der Endabnehmer als gering eingeschätzt. Das

Finanzrisiko wird von der Agentur durch die gesicherten Cashflows durch die

Verbandsstruktur, die solide Kapitalbasis und die sehr gute finanzielle

Flexibilität als moderat bewertet. Die Ratingagentur erwartet eine stabile

Entwicklung des Ratings.

Der Erftverband entsorgt und reinigt in seinem gesetzlich festgelegten

Verbandsgebiet des 105 km langen Flusses Erft (inklusive Nebenflüsse insgesamt

1.918 km²) das Abwasser von rd. 1,07 Mio. Einwohnern. Zur Wahrnehmung der

hoheitlichen Aufgaben ist der Verband in der Region insbesondere für den Betrieb

von 32 Kläranlagen und 4 Kanalnetzen der Kommunen Rommerskirchen, Zülpich,

Meckenheim und Weilerswist (ab 2021) zuständig. Der Erftverband erzielte in 2019

mit 267 Mitgliedern und 558 Mitarbeitern Umsatzerlöse von EUR 108 Mio.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind

auf eulerhermes-rating.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.

https://www.ehrg.de/veroeffentlichungen/erftverband-koerperschaft-des-oeffentlic

hen-rechts/

Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische

Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß

Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates

als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit

Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.

Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der

weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der

Allianz SE.

© 2020 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors and affiliates.

All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE

CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,

AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE

FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE

SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS

CONTRACTUAL, FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF

ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF

DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED

TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND

EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR

HISTORICAL FACT. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS

NOR A SUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES OR ISSUERS

FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FOR ASSESSING THE

CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO

NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE

RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT

RATINGS NOR EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR

ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES ITS

PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL,

WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES, CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND

OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION

FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE. EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS

ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND

INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'S

PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT

YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN

IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF

SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER

TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR

SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER

OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sources believed by it

to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical

error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is

provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary

measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of

sufficient quality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,

when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG is not an

auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate

information received in the rating process or in preparing the EHRG

publications. Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documents

contained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materials cannot

replace careful study of the relevant complete texts. EHRG and its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim

liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or

incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the

information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such

information, even if EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents,

representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility

of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present

or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant

financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned

by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud, intent or any

other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.

EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors

and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or

damages caused to any person or entity, on the part of, or any contingency

within or beyond the control of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers,

employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in

connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to

use any such information. The limitations do not apply to the extent that fraud,

intent or any other type of liability cannot be excluded and/or limited under

applicable law. NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,

COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY SUCH

RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR

MANNER WHATSOEVER. The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may be

prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come into the

possession of such information should inquire about and comply with any

prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liability of any kind with

respect to such dissemination and use of any rating in any jurisdiction

whatsoever. Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Pressekontakt:

Sven Sahlberg - mailto:Sven.Sahlberg@eulerhermes-rating.com

Stadthausbrücke 5

20355 Hamburg

Tel.: 040 60 77 81 200

Fax: 040 60 77 81 249

http://www.eulerhermes-rating.com

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/56312/4740034

OTS: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Profitrader René Wolfram zeigt Ihnen im Experten-Seminar heute um 18:00 Uhr, wie Sie zeitschonend professionell traden können!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf RWE, Deutsche Bank, Henkel
DAX Future: Kursetablierung unterhalb der 10-Tage-Linie
Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Corona-Pandemie und Naturkatastrophen belasten Munich Re
DZ BANK - Aufwärtstrend vor neuen Kaufsignalen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die optimale Kapitalanlage fürs Alter - was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Geldanlage war noch nie so einfach wie heute
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Webinar "Flexibel, sicher und renditestark anlegen." Jetzt anmelden!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Man macht etwas Symbolisches, um einen Effekt von Beruhigung zu erzielen
Selbstauskunft bei Neumiete  Bei diesen Fragen dürfen Sie flunkern
Die raffinierte Fälscher-Industrie hinter den Amazon-Bewertungen
Deutschlands Innenstädte sterben  und Peter Altmaier gründet einen Runden Tisch
Ende der V-Hoffnung  nun wächst die Angst vor der echten Rezession

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Wiederholt sich die Vergangenheit?
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Fidelity setzt jetzt auf Aktie von Plug Power
DAX halbes Prozent im Minus - Corona-Sorgen und Zweifel an US-Hilfspaket belasten Börsen
Newsticker Corona: Mehr als 21.000 Neu-Infektionen in Großbritannien
Konkurrenz aus Deutschland für Nel Asa: Diese Aktie explodiert vierstellig

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Software AG setzt weniger um -- Allianz und Nockherberg legen Streit um Corona-Kosten bei -- Bafin-Chef soll mehr Macht bekommen -- KION, Netflix im Fokus

Nestlé nach Wachstumsschub im dritten Quartal optimistischer. Iberdrola steigert Nettogewinn, spürt operativ aber COVID-19. Vivendi profitiert von Wachstum bei Universal Music. Texas Instruments schaut überraschend optimistisch auf das laufende Quartal. Vivendi profitiert von Wachstum bei Universal Music. EU-Handelskommissar lehnt US-Angebot im Airbus-Streit ab. Corona-Krise bremst VINCI.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:14 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Software AG setzt weniger um -- Allianz und Nockherberg legen Streit um Corona-Kosten bei -- Bafin-Chef soll mehr Macht bekommen -- KION, Netflix im Fokus
Ausland
12:12 Uhr
Darum wird die US-Wahl für Uber und Lyft zum Schicksalstag
Aktie im Fokus
12:09 Uhr
Ericsson-Aktie springt an: 5G-Ausbau treibt Ericsson an - Erwartungen übertroffen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
CureVacA2P71U
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Daimler AG710000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
XiaomiA2JNY1