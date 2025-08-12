OTS: Motorola Solutions Germany GmbH / Motorola Solutions schließt die ...
Motorola Solutions schließt die Übernahme von Silvus Technologies
Holding Inc. ab (FOTO)
Chicago, USA (ots) - Motorola Solutions
(https://www.motorolasolutions.com/de_xc.html?geo=redirect) (NYSE: MSI) hat die
Übernahme von Silvus Technologies Holdings Inc.
(https://silvustechnologies.com/) ("Silvus"), einem weltweit führenden
Unternehmen im Bereich sicherheitskritischer mobiler Ad-hoc-Netzwerke (MANET),
mit Sitz in Los Angeles, Kalifornien, abgeschlossen.
Die MANET-Technologie von Silvus wurde entwickelt, um Einsätze an vorderster
Front in den anspruchsvollsten und umkämpftesten Umgebungen zu unterstützen. Sie
ermöglicht hochsichere Daten-, Video- und Sprachkommunikation, ohne auf eine
feste Infrastruktur angewiesen zu sein. Ihre Geräte bilden ein Mesh-Netzwerk,
das große, skalierbare und selbstheilende Systeme schafft, die sich an
kontinuierliche Mobilität anpassen. Diese robusten mobilen Netzwerke verbinden
Menschen, Geräte und andere Knotenpunkte über große Entfernungen hinweg und
unterstützen nahtlos bandbreitenintensive Technologien wie Video, Sensoren und
Drohnen.
"Die fortschrittlichen Lösungen von Silvus für Drohnen und unbemannte Systeme
werden in den anspruchsvollsten Verteidigungsbereichen der Welt eingesetzt und
bieten essenzielle Anwendungen für Grenzsicherung und der öffentliche
Sicherheit", sagte Greg Brown, Chairman und CEO von Motorola Solutions. "Ihre
Fähigkeiten ergänzen unsere Technologien im Bereich der sicherheitskritischen
Kommunikation (LMR) und Videotechnologie hervorragend, und wir freuen uns
darauf, sie weiteren Kunden weltweit zugänglich zu machen."
Autonome Technologien, darunter Drohnen, Fahrzeuge und Roboter, werden zunehmend
eingesetzt, um einen sicheren Abstand zwischen Soldaten und potenziellen
Bedrohungen zu schaffen. Die Technologie von Silvus ermöglicht es Nutzern, diese
Systeme in Echtzeit zu steuern, was dazu beiträgt, Leben zu retten und bessere
taktische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
Die breite Kundenbasis von Silvus umfasst Verteidigungsbehörden, Hersteller
autonomer Systeme, Geheimdienste, Strafverfolgungsbehörden und Unternehmen
weltweit. Motorola Solutions plant, die Reichweite von Silvus durch seine
globale Präsenz und langjährigen Beziehungen zu Regierungs- und
Sicherheitsbehörden auf der ganzen Welt weiter auszubauen.
"In der Zusammenarbeit mit Babak und dem Silvus-Team haben wir gesehen, wie ihr
Fachwissen wirklich bahnbrechende Kommunikationstechnologien geschaffen hat",
sagte Erik Fagan, Partner und Head of Industrial Technology, TJC. "Sie haben ein
außergewöhnliches Unternehmen aufgebaut, das einen kritischen Bedarf abdeckt,
und wir freuen uns darauf, ihr nächstes erfolgreiches Kapitel mit Motorola
Solutions als globalen Marktführer für Sicherheitstechnologien mitzuerleben."
"Wir haben immer die Führungsrolle von Motorola Solutions respektiert", sagte
Babak Daneshrad, PhD, CEO von Silvus Technologies. "Im Kern sind beide
Unternehmen von Innovationen angetrieben, die die Welt sicherer machen. Die
Zusammenführung unserer Ingenieur-Teams verstärkt unsere Fähigkeit, noch
leistungsfähigere Lösungen zu entwickeln und mehr Kunden weltweit zu bedienen.
Ich bin äußerst optimistisch, was die Zukunft mit Motorola Solutions betrifft."
Weitere Informationen zur Akquisition werden während des vierteljährlichen
Conference Calls von Motorola Solutions mit Finanzanalysten am 7. August um
16:00 Uhr Central (17:00 Uhr Eastern) bekannt gegeben. Der Conference Call wird
live im Internet übertragen, und eine Aufzeichnung wird unter
http://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors verfügbar sein.
Weiteres Video- und Bildmaterial finden Sie hier (https://motsol.ink/Silvus).
Transaction Terms
Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the consideration for the Silvus
acquisition includes $4.4 billion in upfront consideration, comprising
approximately $4.38 billion in cash (subject to customary adjustments) and
approximately $20 million in restricted stock to certain employee equity
holders. The terms of the purchase agreement also include the ability to earn
earnout consideration of up to $600 million in the aggregate based on business
performance over consecutive twelve-month periods ending in 2027 and 2028.
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions.
We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places.
Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities,
safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations.
Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at
http://www.motorolasolutions.com.
About TJC
TJC, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years
with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including
Consumer & Healthcare, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Aerospace
& Defense, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology & Infrastructure. With $32.0
billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, TJC is managed by a
senior leadership team that has invested together for over 23 years on over 85
investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more
Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends,"
"anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. Motorola Solutions can give
no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these
statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent Motorola
Solutions' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing
Motorola Solutions' views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that
such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the
statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to, expected benefits of the transaction to Motorola
Solutions and the Silvus business, the ability to expand the reach of Silvus'
offerings, and our ability to integrate and combine the two companies. Motorola
Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties, including those
in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in
its other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, which are
available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on Motorola
Solutions' website at http://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors, could cause
actual results to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the
forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be
controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to
successfully integrate and operate Silvus and realize the anticipated benefits
of the acquisition. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly
update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
