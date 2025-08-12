OTS: Motorola Solutions Germany GmbH / Motorola Solutions schließt die ...

Motorola Solutions schließt die Übernahme von Silvus Technologies

Holding Inc. ab (FOTO)

Chicago, USA (ots) - Motorola Solutions

(https://www.motorolasolutions.com/de_xc.html?geo=redirect) (NYSE: MSI) hat die

Übernahme von Silvus Technologies Holdings Inc.

(https://silvustechnologies.com/) ("Silvus"), einem weltweit führenden

Unternehmen im Bereich sicherheitskritischer mobiler Ad-hoc-Netzwerke (MANET),

mit Sitz in Los Angeles, Kalifornien, abgeschlossen.

Die MANET-Technologie von Silvus wurde entwickelt, um Einsätze an vorderster

Front in den anspruchsvollsten und umkämpftesten Umgebungen zu unterstützen. Sie

ermöglicht hochsichere Daten-, Video- und Sprachkommunikation, ohne auf eine

feste Infrastruktur angewiesen zu sein. Ihre Geräte bilden ein Mesh-Netzwerk,

das große, skalierbare und selbstheilende Systeme schafft, die sich an

kontinuierliche Mobilität anpassen. Diese robusten mobilen Netzwerke verbinden

Menschen, Geräte und andere Knotenpunkte über große Entfernungen hinweg und

unterstützen nahtlos bandbreitenintensive Technologien wie Video, Sensoren und

Drohnen.

"Die fortschrittlichen Lösungen von Silvus für Drohnen und unbemannte Systeme

werden in den anspruchsvollsten Verteidigungsbereichen der Welt eingesetzt und

bieten essenzielle Anwendungen für Grenzsicherung und der öffentliche

Sicherheit", sagte Greg Brown, Chairman und CEO von Motorola Solutions. "Ihre

Fähigkeiten ergänzen unsere Technologien im Bereich der sicherheitskritischen

Kommunikation (LMR) und Videotechnologie hervorragend, und wir freuen uns

darauf, sie weiteren Kunden weltweit zugänglich zu machen."

Autonome Technologien, darunter Drohnen, Fahrzeuge und Roboter, werden zunehmend

eingesetzt, um einen sicheren Abstand zwischen Soldaten und potenziellen

Bedrohungen zu schaffen. Die Technologie von Silvus ermöglicht es Nutzern, diese

Systeme in Echtzeit zu steuern, was dazu beiträgt, Leben zu retten und bessere

taktische Entscheidungen zu treffen.

Die breite Kundenbasis von Silvus umfasst Verteidigungsbehörden, Hersteller

autonomer Systeme, Geheimdienste, Strafverfolgungsbehörden und Unternehmen

weltweit. Motorola Solutions plant, die Reichweite von Silvus durch seine

globale Präsenz und langjährigen Beziehungen zu Regierungs- und

Sicherheitsbehörden auf der ganzen Welt weiter auszubauen.

"In der Zusammenarbeit mit Babak und dem Silvus-Team haben wir gesehen, wie ihr

Fachwissen wirklich bahnbrechende Kommunikationstechnologien geschaffen hat",

sagte Erik Fagan, Partner und Head of Industrial Technology, TJC. "Sie haben ein

außergewöhnliches Unternehmen aufgebaut, das einen kritischen Bedarf abdeckt,

und wir freuen uns darauf, ihr nächstes erfolgreiches Kapitel mit Motorola

Solutions als globalen Marktführer für Sicherheitstechnologien mitzuerleben."

"Wir haben immer die Führungsrolle von Motorola Solutions respektiert", sagte

Babak Daneshrad, PhD, CEO von Silvus Technologies. "Im Kern sind beide

Unternehmen von Innovationen angetrieben, die die Welt sicherer machen. Die

Zusammenführung unserer Ingenieur-Teams verstärkt unsere Fähigkeit, noch

leistungsfähigere Lösungen zu entwickeln und mehr Kunden weltweit zu bedienen.

Ich bin äußerst optimistisch, was die Zukunft mit Motorola Solutions betrifft."

Weitere Informationen zur Akquisition werden während des vierteljährlichen

Conference Calls von Motorola Solutions mit Finanzanalysten am 7. August um

16:00 Uhr Central (17:00 Uhr Eastern) bekannt gegeben. Der Conference Call wird

live im Internet übertragen, und eine Aufzeichnung wird unter

http://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors verfügbar sein.

Weiteres Video- und Bildmaterial finden Sie hier (https://motsol.ink/Silvus).

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the consideration for the Silvus

acquisition includes $4.4 billion in upfront consideration, comprising

approximately $4.38 billion in cash (subject to customary adjustments) and

approximately $20 million in restricted stock to certain employee equity

holders. The terms of the purchase agreement also include the ability to earn

earnout consideration of up to $600 million in the aggregate based on business

performance over consecutive twelve-month periods ending in 2027 and 2028.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions.

We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places.

Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities,

safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations.

Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at

http://www.motorolasolutions.com.

About TJC

TJC, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years

with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including

Consumer & Healthcare, Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Aerospace

& Defense, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology & Infrastructure. With $32.0

billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, TJC is managed by a

senior leadership team that has invested together for over 23 years on over 85

investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more

w.tjclp.com

w.tjclp.com_&d=DwMGaQ&c=q3cDpHe1hF8lXU5EFjNM_C93KOmcBXCBnhee2v6PYlc&r=yndT7XqyQw

QwbfUnbjm0DT9t8f1LrYlTXVm-8_TstMr_cjQtNtIJL6gNbe_SaPhH&m=al7iXwKXTIyoQWcrQ8uvYmv

dwV_PFtFM9qr-j0n_AMsn8L1g6C7T-j16Fdb90dMy&s=av1SREkIHuf4CAA0O5pX5NkW3cAZ2Iw0Uz_N

Lbg04Z0&e=.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the

safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends,"

"anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. Motorola Solutions can give

no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these

statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent Motorola

Solutions' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing

Motorola Solutions' views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that

such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and

uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the

statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include,

but are not limited to, expected benefits of the transaction to Motorola

Solutions and the Silvus business, the ability to expand the reach of Silvus'

offerings, and our ability to integrate and combine the two companies. Motorola

Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties, including those

in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in

its other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, which are

available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on Motorola

Solutions' website at http://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors, could cause

actual results to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the

forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be

controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking

statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to

successfully integrate and operate Silvus and realize the anticipated benefits

of the acquisition. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly

update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.

