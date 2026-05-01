OTS: Opel Automobile GmbH / Opel plant ein neues SUV im C-Segment: ...
Opel plant ein neues SUV im C-Segment: Partnerschaft mit Leapmotor und
Produktion in Europa (FOTO)
Rüsselsheim (ots) -
- Opel als Pionier: Das neue Fahrzeug wird voraussichtlich das erste Produkt aus
der geplanten erweiterten Partnerschaft sein
- Designt und erschaffen von Opel in Rüsselsheim
- Weniger als zwei Jahre Entwicklungszeit
- Gebaut im spanischen Corsa-Werk Saragossa
Kurz vor dem Stellantis' Investor Day 2026
(https://www.stellantis.com/en/investors/events/stellantis-investor-day-2026)
stellt Opel ein Schlüsselprojekt seiner neuen Modellstrategie vor: ein komplett
neues, vollelektrisches SUV, das die bestehende Modellpalette im wichtigen und
hart umkämpften C-Segment erweitern soll. Das Projekt dient als Blaupause für
eine effiziente globale Zusammenarbeit im Rahmen der von Stellantis und
Leapmotor geplanten Erweiterung ihrer Partnerschaft. Zugleich soll es dem
deutschen Hersteller ermöglichen, in kürzester Zeit einen bedeutenden
strategischen Schritt bei der Elektrifizierung und Skalierung zu machen. Der
Produktionsstart des Newcomers wird bereits ab 2028 erwartet. Das neue Opel-SUV
im C-Segment würde das aktuelle SUV-Portfolio um Opel Grandland
(https://www.media.stellantis.com/de-de/opel/grandland-2024), Frontera
(https://www.media.stellantis.com/de-de/opel/frontera-2024) und Mokka
(https://www.media.stellantis.com/de-de/opel/mokka-2024) ergänzen.
"Unser neues SUV soll bei Opel in Rüsselsheim designt und erschaffen und von
unseren internationalen Teams in Deutschland und China entwickelt werden. Die
Partnerschaft mit Leapmotor soll ermöglichen, das Fahrzeug in weniger als zwei
Jahren zu entwickeln. Damit plant Opel einen weiteren wichtigen Schritt bei der
Entwicklung hochmoderner und erschwinglicher Elektrofahrzeuge für unsere
Kunden", sagt Opel CEO Florian Huettl.
Das neue Modell soll voraussichtlich zentrale Komponenten der neuesten
elektrischen Architektur sowie der Batterietechnologie von Leapmotor nutzen -
kombiniert mit dem typischen Opel Design, dem Bedien- und Nutzererlebnis, der
Fahrwerkskompetenz sowie Licht- und Sitztechnologie von Opel.
Der Newcomer soll vom effizient aufgestellten Stellantis-Produktionsnetzwerk in
Europa profitieren und soll künftig im spanischen Werk Saragossa neben dem Opel
Corsa vom Band rollen. Bereits seit 1982 wird die Opel-Kleinwagen-Ikone hier
gebaut.
"Mit diesem Projekt beabsichtigt Opel, deutsche Ingenieurskunst mit globaler
technologischer Innovationsgeschwindigkeit zu vereinen", sagt Xavier Chéreau,
Vorsitzender des Opel-Aufsichtsrates und Stellantis Chief Human Resources &
Sustainability Officer. "Innovationsgeist prägt das nächste Kapitel unserer
globalen Zusammenarbeit mit Leapmotor - und Opel übernimmt mit diesem Projekt
eine Vorreiterrolle."
Die Zusammenarbeit soll die Rolle von Opel als wichtigen Treiber für
Wertschöpfung und Elektrifizierung stärken. Die Parteien treiben derzeit
Machbarkeitsstudien und Vorentwicklungsarbeiten im Rahmen bestehender
Vereinbarungen voran und führen ihre Gespräche über eine mögliche weitergehende
industrielle Zusammenarbeit wie hier beschrieben fort - vorbehaltlich des
Abschlusses verbindlicher Vereinbarungen sowie der üblichen Genehmigungen.
There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive agreements
or that the contemplated initiatives will be completed as described or at all.
This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular,
statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations,
business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction,
future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the
proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or
operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include
terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate",
"anticipate", "believe", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective",
"goal", "forecast", "projection", "outlook", "prospects", "plan", or similar
terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Rather, they are based on The Company' current state of knowledge, future
expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature,
subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on
circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such,
undue reliance should not be placed on them.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking
statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the ability of The
Company to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment
volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment
and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality;
The Company' ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from
internal combustion engines to full electrification; The Company' ability to
offer innovative, attractive products and to develop, manufacture and sell
vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity
and autonomous-driving characteristics; The Company' ability to produce or
procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required
volumes; The Company' ability to successfully launch new businesses and
integrate acquisitions; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach
compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems
contained in The Company' vehicles; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate
changes, credit risk and other market risks; increases in costs, disruptions of
supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in The
Company' vehicles; changes in local economic and political conditions; changes
in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs
targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other
changes in tax laws and regulations; the level of governmental economic
incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles; the
impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency
requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions; various types of
claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including
product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations
and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with
environmental, health and safety regulations; the level of competition in the
automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants;
The Company' ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees;
exposure to shortfalls in the funding of The Company' defined benefit pension
plans; The Company' ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate
financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the
operations of financial services companies; The Company' ability to access
funding to execute its business plan; The Company' ability to realize
anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from
political, social and economic instability; risks associated with The Company'
relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; The Company' ability to
maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; developments in
labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws;
earthquakes or other disasters; risks and other items described in The Company'
Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Current
Reports on Form 6-K and amendments thereto filed with the SEC; and other risks
and uncertainties.
Pressekontakt:
Franziska Queling
0170-2269306
mailto:franziska.queling@opel-vauxhall.com
Harald Schmidt
06142-6923737
mailto:harald.schmidt@opel-vauxhall.com
Patrick Munsch
06142-6922440
mailto:patrick.munsch@opel.com
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/59486/6271096
OTS: Opel Automobile GmbH