OTS: Shell Deutschland GmbH / Zeitenwende: Shell in Wesseling rohölfrei - ...

Zeitenwende: Shell in Wesseling rohölfrei - neue zukunftsweisende

Produktionsanlagen entstehen

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Köln-Godorf, Wesseling (ots) -

- NRW-Ministerin Mona Neubaur würdigt wichtigen Schritt auf dem Weg zu weniger

CO2-Emissionen und zur Sicherung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit im Shell Energy and

Chemicals Park Rheinland

Wer­bung Wer­bung

- Neue Grundöldestillation soll 2028 in Betrieb gehen

- Erhebliche Investitionen in die Zukunft des Standorts im Rheinischen Revier

Mit dem Ende der Verarbeitung von Rohöl im Werksteil Wesseling macht der Shell

Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland einen weiteren bedeutenden Schritt in der

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Transformation hin zu einer Produktionsstätte für CO2-arme Produkte.

Die Abschaltung der Rohöl-Destillationseinheit (D500) ist eine Zeitenwende, denn

sie markiert das Ende der Rohöl-Verarbeitung zu Kraft- und Heizstoffen am

traditionsreichen Standort Wesseling. Seit Inbetriebnahme der Raffinerie 1940

wurden dort, zunächst aus Kohle, später aus Rohöl, Kraft- und Heizstoffe

produziert. Neues Herzstück des Werksteils Wesseling wird künftig die gerade im

Bau befindliche neue Anlage zur Produktion hochwertiger Grundöle sein. Grundöle

kommen in Schmierstoffen, in der Pharma- und Kosmetikindustrie sowie als

Kühlflüssigkeit zum Einsatz - in Produkten also, die bei ihrer Nutzung in aller

Regel nicht verbrannt werden und so keinen oder nur geringen CO2-Ausstoß

verursachen.

Shell wird trotz Abschaltung der D500 weiterhin alle vertraglichen

Lieferverpflichtungen erfüllen können. Die Rohöl-Verarbeitung im Werksteil

Köln-Godorf bleibt in Betrieb, zudem verfügt Shell über Industrienetzwerke in

Europa sowie einen sehr leistungsfähigen Handelsarm.

Investitionen am Standort schaffen Perspektiven und sichern Arbeitsplätze

Nordrhein-Westfalens Ministerin für Wirtschaft, Industrie, Klimaschutz und

Energie, Mona Neubaur, sagte: "Die Raffinerien stehen wie kaum eine andere

Industriebranche vor umfassenden Veränderungen. Dabei müssen sie ihre

Geschäftsmodelle neu ausrichten und ich freue mich, dass Shell im Rheinland auf

diesem Weg vorankommt. Denn klar ist, nur wer rechtzeitig in neue Technologien

und Prozesse investiert, wird zukünftig wettbewerbsfähig sein können. Diese

Investition ist ein erster Schritt Richtung Klimaneutralität und zur

langfristigen Sicherung des Standorts, den wir als Landesregierung ausdrücklich

begrüßen."

Marco Richrath, Shells Senior Vice President Chemicals & Products Europa, hob

die Bedeutung des Projekts hervor: "Shell hat sich das Ziel gesetzt, global bis

2050 ein Netto-Null-CO2-Unternehmen zu werden und mehr Wert mit weniger

Emissionen zu generieren. Die signifikanten Investitionen im Energy and

Chemicals Park Rheinland sind ein Beleg für Shells Willen, diese Strategie in

die Tat umzusetzen und die Energiewende tatkräftig voranzutreiben, wenn die

wirtschaftlichen und regulatorischen Rahmenbedingungen stimmen. Der Clean

Industrial Deal der Europäischen Kommission ist dafür eine gute Initiative, die

nun zügig umgesetzt werden muss."

Jan-Peter Groot Wassink, General Manager des Shell Energy and Chemicals Park

Rheinland, erläutert die Vorteile des Projekts: "Die beiden Standorte werden

künftig noch integrierter zusammenarbeiten. Fortan werden wir mit Grundölen das

Produkt-Portfolio von Shell Rheinland ausbauen: Hervorragende Voraussetzungen,

um wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben und zugleich Emissionen zu reduzieren."

Der Bau der neuen Grundöl-Anlage hat bereits begonnen: Sechs massive Betonpfähle

mit einem Durchmesser von über einem Meter und einer Tiefe von 13 Metern tragen

seit einigen Wochen die 54 Meter hohe Vakuumkolonne der neuen Anlage, welche die

Silhouette des Parks schon jetzt prägt. Ein technologisches Highlight ist der

elektrische Prozessofen, der erste seiner Art in der petrochemischen Industrie,

der den CO2-Ausstoß der Anlage weiter reduzieren wird. Ab 2028 soll die Anlage

hochwertige Grundöle produzieren.

Zusatzinformationen

- Der Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland liegt im Kölner Süden und ist

der größte Raffinerie-Standort Deutschlands und einer der größten in Europa.

Rund 3.000 Menschen produzieren hier Diesel- und Ottokraftstoffe, Kerosin,

Heizöl sowie Produkte für die chemische Industrie.

- Shell stellt derzeit an dem Standort im Rheinischen Revier wichtige Weichen

für zukunftsweisende Energiewendeprojekte. Im Frühjahr 2024 ging Deutschlands

bis dato größte Anlage zur Produktion von Bio-LNG (verflüssigtes Biomethan) in

Betrieb. Diese produziert aus nachhaltigen Rohstoffen wie Gülle, Mist oder

organischen Reststoffen jährlich rund 100.000 Tonnen des CO2-ärmeren

Kraftstoffes, was eine CO2-Reduktion von bis zu 1 Mio. Tonnen entspricht.

- Bereits seit 2021 produziert ein 10-Megawatt-Elektrolyseur (REFHYNE 1)

nachhaltigen Wasserstoff. Derzeit wird ein weiterer Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseur

(REFHYNE 2) mit einer Leistung von 100 Megawatt errichtet, der bis 2027 seinen

Betrieb aufnehmen wird.

- Die angestrebte Produktionskapazität der neuen Anlage an Basisölen der Gruppe

R3 liegt bei 300.000 Tonnen pro Jahr. Der Bedarf an Basisölen liegt nach

Marktschätzungen bei rund 700.000 Tonnen in Deutschland und über 3.000.000

Tonnen in Europa. Auf Basis dieser Annahmen ist die neue Anlage im Rheinland in

der Lage, etwa neun Prozent des EU-Bedarfs oder rund 40 Prozent des deutschen

Bedarfs abzudecken. In Deutschland wird sie zum Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung

2028 die größte Basisöl-Anlage sein, in Europa liegt sie in den Top-10.

Cautionary note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are

separate legal entities. In this media release "Shell", "Shell Group" and

"Group" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell

plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our"

are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those

who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served

by identifying the particular entity or entities. ''Subsidiaries'', "Shell

subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this media releaserefer to

entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The

term "joint venture", "joint operations", "joint arrangements", and "associates"

may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a

direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term "Shell

interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect

ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint

arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-looking Statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of

the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the

financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All

statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be,

forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future

expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions

and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or

implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other

things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks

and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates,

forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are

identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim"; "ambition";

''anticipate''; ''believe''; "commit"; "commitment"; ''could''; ''estimate'';

''expect''; ''goals''; ''intend''; ''may''; "milestones"; ''objectives'';

''outlook''; ''plan''; ''probably''; ''project''; ''risks''; "schedule";

''seek''; ''should''; ''target''; ''will''; "would" and similar terms and

phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations

of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed

in the forward-looking statements included in this media release, including

(without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b)

changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling

and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and

industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated

with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and

targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the

risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to

international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory

developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k)

economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l)

political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the

terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the

approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks

associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus)

outbreak, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, and a significant

cybersecurity breach; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is

provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend

payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this media release are

expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or

referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on

forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future

results are contained in Shell plc's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31,

2023 (available at

https://www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and

http://www.sec.gov/ ). These risk factors also expressly qualify all

forward-looking statements contained in this media release and should be

considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the

date of this media release, March 14, 2025. Neither Shell plc nor any of its

subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any

forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other

information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those

stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in

this media release.

Shell's Net Carbon Intensity

Also, in this media release we may refer to Shell's "Net Carbon Intensity"

(NCI), which includes Shell's carbon emissions from the production of our energy

products, our suppliers' carbon emissions in supplying energy for that

production and our customers' carbon emissions associated with their use of the

energy products we sell. Shell's NCI also includes the emissions associated with

the production and use of energy products produced by others which Shell

purchases for resale. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the

terms Shell's "Net Carbon Intensity" or NCI are for convenience only and not

intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell's net-zero emissions target

Shell's operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period

and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and

what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they

reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and NCI targets over the next ten years. However,

Shell's operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target, as

this target is currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society

moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell's operating plans to reflect

this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there

would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures

This media release may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as

cash capital expenditure and divestments. We are unable to provide a

reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most comparable

GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those

non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on

future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and

gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP

measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful

reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without

unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot

be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a

manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc's

consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this media release do not form part of

this media release.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this media release that

the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us

from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider

closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC

website http://www.sec.gov.

Medienanfragen

Shell Deutschland GmbH Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland

Sebastian Düring, CR Advisor External Communication

Tel.: +49 (0) 2236 75 21 90, Mobil: +49 (0) 173 798 33 66

E-Mail: mailto:SDE-CR-Rheinland@shell.com

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/53326/5991149

OTS: Shell Deutschland GmbH