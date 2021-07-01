  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
01.07.2021 23:00

Outset Medical Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Nabeel Ahmed as Interim CFO

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that Rebecca Chambers will step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities, effective July 16, 2021. Nabeel Ahmed, current Vice President, Finance, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Ms. Chambers departure.

Outset announced that preliminary unaudited net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be in the range of $24.5 million to $25.0 million, representing growth of 109% to 113% over Q2 of 2020.

"On behalf of myself and the board of directors, we want to thank Rebecca for her contributions to Outset. She has been a key contributor to our success to date, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors, said Leslie Trigg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Today, Outset is in a stronger position both financially and operationally than ever before. We are very pleased with the companys outperformance through the first half of 2021 and look forward to continuing to drive traction in the market.

"I also look forward to working more closely with Nabeel, who, given his tenure here at Outset, and broad expertise across a variety of finance roles was a natural fit to act as CFO on an interim basis, Ms. Trigg continued.

Nabeel joined Outset in May 2020 as the companys Vice President, Controller. Prior to joining the company, Nabeel served as Vice President, Finance at 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a communications platform provider and as Vice President, Finance at Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA). Previously, he held various leadership positions in accounting and finance, including as CFO of Wanderful Media as well as CFO of MarketTools, Inc. Earlier in his career, Nabeel held various positions of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young LLP and eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY). Mr. Ahmed holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Laurentian University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on managements current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the companys business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the companys possible or assumed future results of operations and financial position, including expectations regarding projected revenues. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of the companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual and quarterly reports. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

The financial information contained in this press release is a preliminary estimate and subject to change or adjustment in connection with the completion of the companys quarter-end closing process and the preparation of its unaudited financial statements for the second fiscal quarter of 2021, which will be contained in the companys related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Nachrichten zu Outset Medical Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Outset Medical News
RSS Feed
Outset Medical zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Outset Medical Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Outset Medical News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Outset Medical News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Rekordfahrt an den Märkten geht weiter
Vontobel: Noch bis 05.07.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of)
Visa schluckt schwedisches Fintech
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones beim Hürdenlauf
DZ BANK - Unteres Bollinger Band fungiert als Sprungbrett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Sichere Renditen durch Aktien
Drei wichtige Schritte vor dem Kauf einer Aktie
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Fremdwährungsrisiko - Das wichtigste zum Thema
Was soll da noch kommen?
Smart investieren. Kostengünstig und renditestark.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Outset Medical-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Outset Medical Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Generation Y übernimmt die Konsumentenmacht  Das sind ihre Gewinner-Aktien
Mit diesen Aktien können Sie den Dax schlagen
Das große Bangen bei Curevac und der unbekannte China-Monopolist
Bahn, Flüge, Hotels  diese Regeln gelten jetzt für Ihre Bonuspunkte
Der Traum vom Eigenheim ist groß wie nie  und unrealistischer denn je

News von

CureVac-Aktie: Besser gehts nicht
Kaufalarm: Neun Spätzünder-Aktien, die jetzt durchstarten
Großbank sieht günstigen Einstiegszeitpunkt bei Nel ASA & Co
Ethereum wird knapper: Kommt es bald zum Flippening zwischen Bitcoin und Ethereum?
DAX schwächer: Corona-Sorgen trüben die Anleger-Laune erneut

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich fester -- US-Handel endet grün -- Krispy Kreme-Aktie am IPO-Tag im Plus -- TRATON: Übernahme von Navistar komplett -- CureVac, Walgreens, Nordex, CTS Eventim, Dürr, H&M im Fokus

Slack will mit neuen Funktionen digitalen Arbeitsalltag erweitern. Deutsche Wohnen rät den Aktionären zur Annahme der Vonovia-Offerte. Gap schließt alle Filialen in Großbritannien und Irland. Amazon greift neue Chefin der US-Handelskommission FTC an. Stahlwerte profitieren von positiver Analystenstudie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Berufe machen besonders glücklich
Welche Jobs machen zufrieden?
Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen