26.08.2021 22:05

Outset Medical to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Outset will participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 and the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Event: 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Time: 10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET

Event: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the "Investors section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

