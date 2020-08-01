  • Suche
21.06.2021 11:44

Overon Expands Capacity Contract at Eutelsats 10° East Orbital Position, Supporting EUMETSATs Weather Data Transmission

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat has extended its contractual relationship with Overon, a leading provider of satellite services, for capacity at Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL), 10° East orbital position.

This multi-year, multi transponder contract for Ku wide-beam resources includes incremental capacity from 2023 onwards compared with the current contract. Overon will leverage the EUTELSAT 10A satellite, with a provision to transfer to EUTELSAT 10B once it enters service. The capacity will be utilized by Overons customer, EUMETSAT, the European operational satellite agency for monitoring weather, climate and the environment from space.

The capacity is located at 10° East, one of Eutelsats long-standing orbital locations and a key position for data networks with unrivalled coverage of the European, Middle Eastern and African zones.

Commenting on the agreement, Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat said: "We are delighted to reinforce our relationship with our partner, Overon and support EUMETSAT in its critical weather and climate monitoring missions. This contract expansion reflects the unmatched coverage of the 10° East orbital position, and we look forward to enabling them to leverage our next-generation EUTELSAT 10B.

Alberto Via, CEO of Overon added: "In our increasingly weather-dependent society, satellite data is indispensable for the National Meteorological Services to forecast the weather at all ranges and produce data that influences social and economic wellbeing. We are proud to support EUMETSAT in this critical work, and to be able to rely on Eutelsat to procure the optimum in-orbit resources they require.

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

