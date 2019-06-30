finanzen.net
15.01.2020 20:05
Bewerten
(0)

Pacific Drilling Announces Arbitration Decision

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (the "Company) announced today that an award has been issued in the previously disclosed arbitration proceedings between the Companys subsidiaries, PACIFIC DRILLING VIII Limited ("PDVIII) and Pacific Drilling Services, Inc. ("PDSI), and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. ("SHI) related to the contract for the construction and sale of the Pacific Zonda. An arbitration tribunal in London, England (the "Tribunal) awarded SHI approximately $320 million with respect to its claims against PDVIII and PDSI. The award does not include approximately $100 million in interest and costs sought by SHI, on which the Tribunal reserved making a decision to a later date.

As previously disclosed, in connection with the Companys now concluded Chapter 11 proceedings, PDVIII and PDSI (the "Zonda Debtors) filed a separate plan of reorganization (the "Zonda Plan) under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, which was confirmed on January 30, 2019. Once the Tribunals award becomes final and unappealable, the Company expects the Zonda Debtors, which have approximately $4.5 million in cash and no other material assets, will be liquidated in accordance with the terms of the Zonda Plan.

The Company does not expect the Tribunals decision to have any material adverse effect on its operations or to cause any default under any of its material contracts including under the indentures for its outstanding notes. As a result of the Tribunals decision, the Company expects to recognize a loss of approximately $225 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily related to the elimination of the Zonda receivable on the balance sheet.

PDVIII and PDSI are currently considering whether to seek permission to appeal and are exploring all available legal remedies. Under the rules governing the arbitration proceedings, PDVIII and PDSI have no automatic right to appeal and the grounds on which the High Court in London may grant permission to appeal are limited. PDVIII and PDSI must seek permission to appeal no later than 28 days from the date of the award, or by February 12, 2020.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, "The Company is surprised and disappointed by the Tribunals decision. However, this outcome will not impact our commitment and ability to continue to deliver to our customers the highest level of deepwater drilling services in our industry.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drillings fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are generally identifiable by their use of words such as "anticipate, "believe, "could, "estimate, "expect, "forecast, "intend, "our ability to, "may, "plan, "potential, "predict, "project, "projected, "should, "will, "would, or other similar words which are not generally historical in nature. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our forward-looking statements express our current expectations or forecasts of possible future results or events, and include statements regarding the possibility of the Companys appeal or other legal remedies and the potential timing and outcome of those actions, expectations regarding the Zonda Debtors bankruptcy proceedings, and expectations regarding the impact of the Tribunals decision on the Companys operations, relationships, financial position, results of operations and liquidity.

Although we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable and made in good faith, these statements are not guarantees, and actual future results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of judgments and assumptions as of the date such statements are made about future events, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in such statements due to a variety of factors, including if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include: the risks of litigation in foreign jurisdictions and delays caused by third parties in connection with such litigation, the outcome of the Zonda Debtors bankruptcy proceedings and any actions that SHI or others may take in the bankruptcy or other proceedings against the Company and its subsidiaries, and the other risk factors described in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2019 and our Reports on Form 6-K. These documents are available through our website at www.pacificdrilling.com or through the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Nachrichten zu PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PACIFIC DRILLING News
RSS Feed
PACIFIC DRILLING zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PACIFIC DRILLING S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.12.2018PACIFIC DRILLING BuyClarksons Platou
20.04.2016PACIFIC DRILLING UnderweightBarclays Capital
14.12.2015PACIFIC DRILLING Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
21.08.2015PACIFIC DRILLING NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
13.08.2015PACIFIC DRILLING Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.12.2018PACIFIC DRILLING BuyClarksons Platou
14.12.2015PACIFIC DRILLING Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
21.08.2015PACIFIC DRILLING NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
13.08.2015PACIFIC DRILLING Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.06.2015PACIFIC DRILLING Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.04.2016PACIFIC DRILLING UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Rendite­vorteile

"Familiengeführte Unternehmen sind die besseren Investments", sagt Andreas Lesniewicz von CONREN Research. Warum diese im Schnitt 4,2 Prozentpunkte mehr Rendite pro Jahr abwerfen, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar am Donnerstagabend.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene PACIFIC DRILLING News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere PACIFIC DRILLING News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 fährt Warteschleifen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neues Allzeithoch
Netflix heimst 24 Oscar-Nominierungen ein
Vontobel: Megatrends - Wachstumschancen mit Stock-Picking
Neue Money, Markets & Machines Episode: Venture Capital
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
EuroStoxx 50  Momentum-Verlust
ING Markets: DAX auf dem Rückzug
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur PACIFIC DRILLING-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

PACIFIC DRILLING Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entgehen Sie der Gebührenfalle bei ETFs
Das Recht auf eine Ladesäule kommt
Das Ende von Windows 7  So retten Sie Ihren Computer
Der Zins verschwindet für immer
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch

News von

Varta-Aktie: Die Chance an der Super-Unterstützung
Steht ein Kursanstieg bevor? Leerverkäufer reduzieren ihre Wette auf eine fallende Aktie von Nel Asa deutlich
Russlands Regierung tritt zurück - Medwedew wechselt in Sicherheitsrat
Top Dividenden-Aktien: Geldregen für Aktionäre - Sechs Zahlmeister für Ihr Depot
Commerzbank-Aktie: Dicke Zweimonatschance - so können Anleger profitieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Handelsabkommen unterzeichnet -- Nordex steigert Auftragseingang -- MTU-Aktie mit Rekord -- Goldman Sachs: Weniger Gewinn -- METRO, Fraport im Fokus

Weißes Haus: Trump erwartet Entlastung von allen Vorwürfen. VW-Lkw-Tochter TRATON verzeichnet weniger Bestellungen. Singulus erhält millionenschweren Auftrag aus China. Russische Regierung tritt zurück. Google torpediert Datensammlung über Cookies bei Online-Werbung. Bank of America verdient weniger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Im Ringen um den Erhalt des Atomabkommens drohen die Europäer dem Iran mit härteren Schritten. Glauben Sie, dass der Atom-Deal noch zu retten ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:22 Uhr
DAX schließt rot -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Handelsabkommen unterzeichnet -- Nordex steigert Auftragseingang -- MTU-Aktie mit Rekord -- Goldman Sachs: Weniger Gewinn -- METRO, Fraport im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:21 Uhr
Nach monatelangem Ringen: Handelsabkommen zwischen USA und China unterzeichnet
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:17 Uhr
Beige Book zeigt anhaltend moderates Wachstum
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
EVOTEC SE566480
ITM Power plcA0B57L